Justin Timberlake – SoulMate: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Dal 3 giugno 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del cantautore statunitense Justin Timberlake che si intitola Soulmate (anima gemella), un interessante pezzo non estratto dall’ultima fatica discografica Man Of The Woods.
Non è difficile intuire il perché l’artista abbia rilasciato un brano inedito: l’intento è ovviamente quello di mettersi in gioco con un potenziale tormentone dell’estate da poco iniziata.
Scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Lechas Young, James Fauntleroy, Gary Smith, Paul Jefferies & Brandon Casey, con produzione di Nineteen85, uno dei più assidui collaboratori del rapper Drake, la nuova canzone è stata registrata alle Bahamas appena una settimana prima del rilascio.
SoulMate è caratterizzato da un sound abbastanza adatto alla calda stagione, tuttavia complessivamente questo pezzo non mi entusiasma più di tanto e non credo che farà faville, ma giudicate voi ascoltandolo.
Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube di Justin cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
SoulMate testo e traduzione – Justin Timberlake (Donwload)
[Intro]
Summer starts now
[Introduzione]
L’estate inizia adesso
[Verse 1]
I love your heartbeat givin’ me rhythm
And I can feel your frequency, so unique
In other words, such a freak, set me free
[Strofa 1]
Adoro il tuo cuore che batte che mi da ritmo
E riesco a sentire la tua frequenza, così speciale
In altre parole, sei proprio pazzoide, mi hai liberato
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be, wanna be
I wanna be, I wanna be your
[Pre-Ritornello]
Voglio essere, voglio essere
Voglio essere, voglio essere la tua
[Chorus]
Soulmate, for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
[Ritornello]
Anima gemella, per la notte
Fammi vendere l’anima a te, è più che giusto
Lasciati risucchiare il tuo corpo, nel mio
Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte
[Post-Chorus 1]
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night
[Post-Ritornello 1]
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte
[Verse 2]
Two rhythms turn into one heartbeat, yeah
Magic when you get close to me
And we can disappear
Make it disappear, that’s too many clothes for me
[Strofa 2]
Due ritmi si trasformano in un unico battito, sì
C’è magia quando ti avvicini a me
E possiamo sparire
Farli sparire, per me ci sono troppi vestiti
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be
I wanna be, I wanna be your
[Pre-Ritornello]
Voglio essere
Voglio essere, voglio essere la tua
[Chorus]
Soulmate, for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
[Ritornello]
Anima gemella, per la notte
Fammi mettere l’anima su di te, è più che giusto
Fatti mettere il corpo, nel mio
Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte
[Post-Chorus 1]
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night
[Post-Ritornello 1]
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte
[Bridge]
Whatever you believe in could be real
‘Cause I believe in miracles
So please right now, you and me right now
We could live our dreams right now
First, lay down
[Ponte]
Qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale
Perché io credo nei miracoli
Quindi per favore adesso, io e te adesso
Potremmo vivere i nostri sogni
Innanzitutto, sdraiati
[Chorus]
I’ma be your soulmate (ayy), for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
Just for the night
Soulmate for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
[Ritornello]
Sarò la tua anima gemella (ayy), per la notte
Lascia che ti metta l’anima addosso, è più che giusto
Fatti mettere il corpo, nel mio
Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte
Solo per la notte
Anima gemella per la notte
Lascia che ti metta l’anima addosso, è giusto
Fatti mettere il corpo, nel mio
Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte
[Post-Chorus 2]
Just for the night, for the night
Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night
[Post-Ritornello 2]
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Ooh, qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Ooh, qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale
Solo per la notte, per la notte
Solo per la notte
[Outro]
Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real
I love your heartbeat, ayy
I love your… whatever you believe in could be real
I love your heartbeat
I love your
[Conclusione]
Ooh, qualsiasi cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale
Adoro il tuo battito cardiaco, ayy
Adoro il tuo… qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale
Adoro il tuo battito cardiaco
Adoro il tuo
