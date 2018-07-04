Justin Timberlake – SoulMate: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone





Dal 3 giugno 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del cantautore statunitense Justin Timberlake che si intitola Soulmate (anima gemella), un interessante pezzo non estratto dall’ultima fatica discografica Man Of The Woods.

Non è difficile intuire il perché l’artista abbia rilasciato un brano inedito: l’intento è ovviamente quello di mettersi in gioco con un potenziale tormentone dell’estate da poco iniziata.

Scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Lechas Young, James Fauntleroy, Gary Smith, Paul Jefferies & Brandon Casey, con produzione di Nineteen85, uno dei più assidui collaboratori del rapper Drake, la nuova canzone è stata registrata alle Bahamas appena una settimana prima del rilascio.

SoulMate è caratterizzato da un sound abbastanza adatto alla calda stagione, tuttavia complessivamente questo pezzo non mi entusiasma più di tanto e non credo che farà faville, ma giudicate voi ascoltandolo.

Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube di Justin cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

SoulMate testo e traduzione – Justin Timberlake (Donwload)

[Intro]

Summer starts now

[Introduzione]

L’estate inizia adesso

[Verse 1]

I love your heartbeat givin’ me rhythm

And I can feel your frequency, so unique

In other words, such a freak, set me free

[Strofa 1]

Adoro il tuo cuore che batte che mi da ritmo

E riesco a sentire la tua frequenza, così speciale

In altre parole, sei proprio pazzoide, mi hai liberato

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be, wanna be

I wanna be, I wanna be your

[Pre-Ritornello]

Voglio essere, voglio essere

Voglio essere, voglio essere la tua

[Chorus]

Soulmate, for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night

[Ritornello]

Anima gemella, per la notte

Fammi vendere l’anima a te, è più che giusto

Lasciati risucchiare il tuo corpo, nel mio

Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte

[Post-Chorus 1]

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night

[Post-Ritornello 1]

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte





[Verse 2]

Two rhythms turn into one heartbeat, yeah

Magic when you get close to me

And we can disappear

Make it disappear, that’s too many clothes for me

[Strofa 2]

Due ritmi si trasformano in un unico battito, sì

C’è magia quando ti avvicini a me

E possiamo sparire

Farli sparire, per me ci sono troppi vestiti

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be

I wanna be, I wanna be your

[Pre-Ritornello]

Voglio essere

Voglio essere, voglio essere la tua

[Chorus]

Soulmate, for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night

[Ritornello]

Anima gemella, per la notte

Fammi mettere l’anima su di te, è più che giusto

Fatti mettere il corpo, nel mio

Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte





[Post-Chorus 1]

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night

[Post-Ritornello 1]

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte

[Bridge]

Whatever you believe in could be real

‘Cause I believe in miracles

So please right now, you and me right now

We could live our dreams right now

First, lay down

[Ponte]

Qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale

Perché io credo nei miracoli

Quindi per favore adesso, io e te adesso

Potremmo vivere i nostri sogni

Innanzitutto, sdraiati

[Chorus]

I’ma be your soulmate (ayy), for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night

Just for the night

Soulmate for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it’s only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night

[Ritornello]

Sarò la tua anima gemella (ayy), per la notte

Lascia che ti metta l’anima addosso, è più che giusto

Fatti mettere il corpo, nel mio

Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte

Solo per la notte

Anima gemella per la notte

Lascia che ti metta l’anima addosso, è giusto

Fatti mettere il corpo, nel mio

Lasciami essere la tua anima gemella per la notte

[Post-Chorus 2]

Just for the night, for the night

Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night

[Post-Ritornello 2]

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Ooh, qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Ooh, qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale

Solo per la notte, per la notte

Solo per la notte

[Outro]

Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real

I love your heartbeat, ayy

I love your… whatever you believe in could be real

I love your heartbeat

I love your

[Conclusione]

Ooh, qualsiasi cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale

Adoro il tuo battito cardiaco, ayy

Adoro il tuo… qualunque cosa tu creda potrebbe essere reale

Adoro il tuo battito cardiaco

Adoro il tuo







