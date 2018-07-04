Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Wiz Khalifa – When I Grow Up: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il duo belga composto dai fratelli Dimitri Thivaios (Dimitri Vegas) e Michael Thivaios (Like Mike) vi presenta la nuova produzione When I Grow Up, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 22 giugno 2018.
I deejay e produttori, stelle della musica elettronica, hanno sfornato questo singolo estivo, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 7 luglio, il cui irresistibile ritornello è caratterizzato da un coro di bambini, interamente dedicato a uno dei rapper più blasonati al mondo.
Non è un caso che questo brano abbia già ottenuto diversi milioni tra streams e visualizzazioni del video ufficiale, che vede protagonisti dei bambini che cantano: “quando sarà grande voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa“.
E’ proprio del rapper statunitense, uno dei giganti dell’hip hip internazionale, la voce delle due strofe di questo pezzo, suonato per la prima volta il 23 dicembre 2017 al Bringing the Madness (Anversa, Belgio) e più recentemente presentato sul palco dell’EDC Las Vegas 2018.
Questa When I Grow Up è la dimostrazione della grande capacità di questi tre artisti, di dar vita a una canzone che si propone come nuova hit internazionale, pronta a conquistare l’airplay estivo!
Per vedere il filmato su Youtube cliccate tull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Wiz Khalifa – When I Grow Up testo e traduzione (Download)
[Chorus]
When I grow up, I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
Have lot’s of cool stuff, when I grow up
Hear my music through the speakers
I wanna feel love when I grow up
I wanna have enough to pay the bills
And buy my mom a house up on the hill
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
When I grow up, when I grow up
[Ritornello]
Da grande, voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa
Avere un sacco di cose belle, quando crescerò
Ascolterò la mia musica dalle casse
Voglio sentire amore quando sarò grande
Voglio avere abbastanza denaro per pagare le bollette
E comprare a mia mamma una casa sulla collina
Voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa
Da grande, quando crescerò
[Verse 1]
Yeah
Ground like I do ’em trees
It’s true if you believe
You can get anything you want to achieve
And I swear to everything, tatted on my sleeve
It ain’t what you see, a G is underneath
I left plenty positions of feelin’ comfort
When shit ain’t cool, fools run for it
You gon’ remember my name when I’m done with it
And when they said and done, I’ll be at to top
Where the summit is
Ten toes, we the ones who run it
Everything runnin’ smooth, there ain’t no dysfunction
If we talkin’ money, call me that’s a good discussion
I’m talkin’ motivation with no interruption
[Strofa 1]
Si
Faccio crescere gli alberi nel terreno
È vero se ci credi
Puoi ottenere tutto ciò che vuoi
E lo giuro su ogni cosa, tatuato sulla manica
Non è quello che vedi, una G è sotto
Ho lasciato molte posizioni per sentirmi a mio agio
Quando le cose non vanno bene, gli idioti scappano
Ricorderai il mio nome quando chiuderò con tutto questo
E quando sarà detto e fatto, sarò in cima
Dove è la cima
A dieci dita, dipende da noi
Tutto fila liscio, non c’è alcuna disfunzione
Se parliamo di soldi, chiamami è un ottimo argomento di discussione
Sto parlando di motivazione ininterrotta
[Chorus]
When I grow up, I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
Have lot’s of cool stuff, when I grow up
Hear my music through the speakers
I wanna feel love when I grow up
I wanna have enough to pay the bills
And buy my mom a house up on the hill
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
When I grow up, when I grow up
[Ritornello]
Da grande, voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa
Avere un sacco di cose belle, quando crescerò
Ascolterò la mia musica dalle casse
Voglio sentire amore quando sarò grande
Voglio avere abbastanza denaro per pagare le bollette
E comprare a mia mamma una casa sulla collina
Voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa
Da grande, quando crescerò
[Verse 2]
Hundred percent I’ma always get my all, yeah
Haters talkin’ down they wishin’ that I fall, yeah
Every time I get a chance know that I ball, yeah
Anytime I need my game they’re right there for me
I go hard, yeah, from the start, yeah
Never try to rush things I play my part, yeah
Never said it’s easy they gon’ make things hard, yeah
Every time you see me look like we before met
I’m a star, yeah, livin’ large, yeah
Look at me like a boss because I paid the cost, yeah
Had to slow it down I had too many bars, yeah
Now I got the younger kid singing out
[Strofa 2]
Il cento per cento darò sempre il massimo, sì
Gli invidiosi parlano desiderando la mia caduta, si
Ogni volta che ho la possibilità di sapere che sono in gioco, si
Ogni volta che ho bisogno di giocare loro sono lì per me
Ci do dentro, sì, sin dall’inizio, si
Non cerco mai di affrettare le cose, faccio la mia parte, si
Non ho mai detto che è facile che abbiano fatto delle cose difficili, si
Ogni volta che mi vedi sembra che ci siamo già visti prima
Sono una stella, sì, vivo alla grande, sì
Guardami come un capo perché ho pagato il prezzo, sì
Ho dovuto andarci piano avevo troppe battute, sì
Ora ho il ragazzo più giovane che canta
[Chorus]
When I grow up, I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
Have lot’s of cool stuff, when I grow up
Hear my music through the speakers
I wanna feel love when I grow up
I wanna have enough to pay the bills
And buy my mom a house up on the hill (yup)
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa (yup)
When I grow up, when I grow up
[Ritornello]
Da grande, voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa
Avere un sacco di cose belle, quando crescerò
Ascolterò la mia musica dalle casse
Voglio sentire amore quando sarò grande
Voglio avere abbastanza denaro per pagare le bollette
E comprare a mia mamma una casa sulla collina
Voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa
Da grande, quando crescerò
[Outro]
Uh, it’s true if you believe
(When I grow up)
You, you, you and you
I promise you could be a legend too
(When I grow up)
[Conclusione]
Uh, è vero se ci credi
(Quando crescerò)
Tu, tu, tu e tu
Prometto che potresti anche diventare una leggenda
(Quando crescerò)
Lascia un commento