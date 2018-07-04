Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Wiz Khalifa – When I Grow Up: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Il duo belga composto dai fratelli Dimitri Thivaios (Dimitri Vegas) e Michael Thivaios (Like Mike) vi presenta la nuova produzione When I Grow Up, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 22 giugno 2018.

I deejay e produttori, stelle della musica elettronica, hanno sfornato questo singolo estivo, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 7 luglio, il cui irresistibile ritornello è caratterizzato da un coro di bambini, interamente dedicato a uno dei rapper più blasonati al mondo.

Non è un caso che questo brano abbia già ottenuto diversi milioni tra streams e visualizzazioni del video ufficiale, che vede protagonisti dei bambini che cantano: “quando sarà grande voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa“.

E’ proprio del rapper statunitense, uno dei giganti dell’hip hip internazionale, la voce delle due strofe di questo pezzo, suonato per la prima volta il 23 dicembre 2017 al Bringing the Madness (Anversa, Belgio) e più recentemente presentato sul palco dell’EDC Las Vegas 2018.

Questa When I Grow Up è la dimostrazione della grande capacità di questi tre artisti, di dar vita a una canzone che si propone come nuova hit internazionale, pronta a conquistare l’airplay estivo!

Per vedere il filmato su Youtube cliccate tull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Wiz Khalifa – When I Grow Up testo e traduzione (Download)

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

Have lot’s of cool stuff, when I grow up

Hear my music through the speakers

I wanna feel love when I grow up

I wanna have enough to pay the bills

And buy my mom a house up on the hill

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

When I grow up, when I grow up

[Ritornello]

Da grande, voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa

Avere un sacco di cose belle, quando crescerò

Ascolterò la mia musica dalle casse

Voglio sentire amore quando sarò grande

Voglio avere abbastanza denaro per pagare le bollette

E comprare a mia mamma una casa sulla collina

Voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa

Da grande, quando crescerò





[Verse 1]

Yeah

Ground like I do ’em trees

It’s true if you believe

You can get anything you want to achieve

And I swear to everything, tatted on my sleeve

It ain’t what you see, a G is underneath

I left plenty positions of feelin’ comfort

When shit ain’t cool, fools run for it

You gon’ remember my name when I’m done with it

And when they said and done, I’ll be at to top

Where the summit is

Ten toes, we the ones who run it

Everything runnin’ smooth, there ain’t no dysfunction

If we talkin’ money, call me that’s a good discussion

I’m talkin’ motivation with no interruption

[Strofa 1]

Si

Faccio crescere gli alberi nel terreno

È vero se ci credi

Puoi ottenere tutto ciò che vuoi

E lo giuro su ogni cosa, tatuato sulla manica

Non è quello che vedi, una G è sotto

Ho lasciato molte posizioni per sentirmi a mio agio

Quando le cose non vanno bene, gli idioti scappano

Ricorderai il mio nome quando chiuderò con tutto questo

E quando sarà detto e fatto, sarò in cima

Dove è la cima

A dieci dita, dipende da noi

Tutto fila liscio, non c’è alcuna disfunzione

Se parliamo di soldi, chiamami è un ottimo argomento di discussione

Sto parlando di motivazione ininterrotta

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

Have lot’s of cool stuff, when I grow up

Hear my music through the speakers

I wanna feel love when I grow up

I wanna have enough to pay the bills

And buy my mom a house up on the hill

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

When I grow up, when I grow up

[Ritornello]

Da grande, voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa

Avere un sacco di cose belle, quando crescerò

Ascolterò la mia musica dalle casse

Voglio sentire amore quando sarò grande

Voglio avere abbastanza denaro per pagare le bollette

E comprare a mia mamma una casa sulla collina

Voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa

Da grande, quando crescerò





[Verse 2]

Hundred percent I’ma always get my all, yeah

Haters talkin’ down they wishin’ that I fall, yeah

Every time I get a chance know that I ball, yeah

Anytime I need my game they’re right there for me

I go hard, yeah, from the start, yeah

Never try to rush things I play my part, yeah

Never said it’s easy they gon’ make things hard, yeah

Every time you see me look like we before met

I’m a star, yeah, livin’ large, yeah

Look at me like a boss because I paid the cost, yeah

Had to slow it down I had too many bars, yeah

Now I got the younger kid singing out

[Strofa 2]

Il cento per cento darò sempre il massimo, sì

Gli invidiosi parlano desiderando la mia caduta, si

Ogni volta che ho la possibilità di sapere che sono in gioco, si

Ogni volta che ho bisogno di giocare loro sono lì per me

Ci do dentro, sì, sin dall’inizio, si

Non cerco mai di affrettare le cose, faccio la mia parte, si

Non ho mai detto che è facile che abbiano fatto delle cose difficili, si

Ogni volta che mi vedi sembra che ci siamo già visti prima

Sono una stella, sì, vivo alla grande, sì

Guardami come un capo perché ho pagato il prezzo, sì

Ho dovuto andarci piano avevo troppe battute, sì

Ora ho il ragazzo più giovane che canta

[Chorus]

When I grow up, I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

Have lot’s of cool stuff, when I grow up

Hear my music through the speakers

I wanna feel love when I grow up

I wanna have enough to pay the bills

And buy my mom a house up on the hill (yup)

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa (yup)

When I grow up, when I grow up

[Ritornello]

Da grande, voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa

Avere un sacco di cose belle, quando crescerò

Ascolterò la mia musica dalle casse

Voglio sentire amore quando sarò grande

Voglio avere abbastanza denaro per pagare le bollette

E comprare a mia mamma una casa sulla collina

Voglio essere come Wiz Khalifa

Da grande, quando crescerò

[Outro]

Uh, it’s true if you believe

(When I grow up)

You, you, you and you

I promise you could be a legend too

(When I grow up)

[Conclusione]

Uh, è vero se ci credi

(Quando crescerò)

Tu, tu, tu e tu

Prometto che potresti anche diventare una leggenda

(Quando crescerò)







