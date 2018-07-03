Pitbull – So Sorry per la colonna sonora di “Gotti”: audio, testo e traduzione

Dal 14 giugno 2018 è disponibile la colonna sonora di GOTTI, interamente curata da Pitbull & Jorge Gomez e So Sorry è la traccia d’apertura della soundtrack di questa pellicola, biopic sul boss della mafia John Gotti, scritto da Lem Dobbs & Leo Rossi, diretta da Kevin Connolly e distribuita nei cinema italiani il 13 settembre 2018.
Tra le diciannove canzoni in scaletta, cito anche “Amore” con Leona Lewis, che ne ha anticipato l’uscita. Cliccate sul seguente link per accedere all’audio dell’intera soundtrack su Spotify.
[Intro:]
Wake up, motherfuckers!
And smell the Cuban coffee
Una coladita, ha, ha, ha
You ain’t gotta worry about MIAMI being represented no more
‘Cause it gets represented thoroughly throughout the world
By who? By yours truly
Mr. From nothing something, Let’s ride
[Introduzione:]
Sveglia, figli di pu**ana!
E annusate il caffè cubano
Un mi piace, ha, ha, ha
Non devi preoccuparti di MIAMI non è più rappresentata
Perché viene accuratamente rappresentata in tutto il mondo
Da chi? Dal sottoscritto
Mr. da qualcosa, andiamo
[Verse:]
I’m here now, alive in the flesh
Burning shit down like David Koresh
Except Imma walk out and wave bye to the press
Yes, you heard me correct
Pit’s like the I-R-S, I’m here to collect
On taxes that bitch life owes me
Now it’s time to pay back
It’s either that or run in some cribs
Strapped with the K
Asking, where them K’s at
I flow special, like that K
All my smokers, light that J
If you think you’re that hot, hell’s right this way
I see you took the first step
You already pressed play, and
That there impressed me
And I’m truly flattered, I’m truly thankful
Money I’m not worried about
Cause Imma have a bank full
I’m not trying to brag, I’m not trying to floss
But it’s hard to find yourself living
In the land of the laws
A lot of these cats would sell their souls to the devil
No matter the cost, for a piece of success
Not knowing the consequences, and the constant tensions
I’m a monster playing, monster’s ball
When I’m telling y’all, I’m on, ready for it all (RRR-all)
[Strofa:]
Sono qui ora, vivo in carne e ossa
Brucio le cose come David Koresh
Tranne quando uscirò da questa porta e saluterò la stampa
Sì, mi hai sentito bene
Pit è come l’I-R-S*, sono qui per riscuotere
Quello che la stron*a della vita mi deve
Ora è il momento di ripagarmi
È così o corri a letto
Pieno di K
Domanda, dove sono le K
Scorro in modo speciale, come quelle K
Tutti i miei fumatori, accendono quella J
Se pensi di essere così eccitante, l’inferno è da questa parte
Vedo che hai fatto il primo passo
Hai già premuto play, e
Che mi hai colpito
E sono veramente lusingato, sono veramente grato
Dei soldi non sono preoccupato
Perché ho una banca piena
Non sto cercando di vantarmi, non sto cercando di usare il filo interdentale
Ma è difficile ritrovarsi a vivere
Nella terra delle leggi
Molti di questi gatti venderebbe l’anima al diavolo
Non importa a che prezzo, per un pezzo di successo
Non conoscendo le conseguenze e le continue tensioni
Sono un mostro che gioca, a monster’s ball
Quando dico a tutti, io sono pronto a tutto (RRR-tutto)
[Outro:]
So sorry, I’m so sorry and
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and
I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry
[Conclusione:]
Mi dispiace tanto, mi spiace così tanto e
Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e
Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e
Mi spiace tanto, mi spiace tanto
Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e
Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e
Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e
Mi spiace tanto, mi spiace tanto
