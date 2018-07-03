Pitbull – So Sorry per la colonna sonora di “Gotti”: audio, testo e traduzione





Dal 14 giugno 2018 è disponibile la colonna sonora di GOTTI, interamente curata da Pitbull & Jorge Gomez e So Sorry è la traccia d’apertura della soundtrack di questa pellicola, biopic sul boss della mafia John Gotti, scritto da Lem Dobbs & Leo Rossi, diretta da Kevin Connolly e distribuita nei cinema italiani il 13 settembre 2018.

Tra le diciannove canzoni in scaletta, cito anche “Amore” con Leona Lewis, che ne ha anticipato l’uscita. Cliccate sul seguente link per accedere all’audio dell’intera soundtrack su Spotify.

Per ascoltare su Youtube il brano in oggetto cliccate invece sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Pitbull – So Sorry testo e traduzione (Download)

[Intro:]

Wake up, motherfuckers!

And smell the Cuban coffee

Una coladita, ha, ha, ha

You ain’t gotta worry about MIAMI being represented no more

‘Cause it gets represented thoroughly throughout the world

By who? By yours truly

Mr. From nothing something, Let’s ride





[Introduzione:]

Sveglia, figli di pu**ana!

E annusate il caffè cubano

Un mi piace, ha, ha, ha

Non devi preoccuparti di MIAMI non è più rappresentata

Perché viene accuratamente rappresentata in tutto il mondo

Da chi? Dal sottoscritto

Mr. da qualcosa, andiamo

[Verse:]

I’m here now, alive in the flesh

Burning shit down like David Koresh

Except Imma walk out and wave bye to the press

Yes, you heard me correct

Pit’s like the I-R-S, I’m here to collect

On taxes that bitch life owes me

Now it’s time to pay back

It’s either that or run in some cribs

Strapped with the K

Asking, where them K’s at

I flow special, like that K

All my smokers, light that J

If you think you’re that hot, hell’s right this way

I see you took the first step

You already pressed play, and

That there impressed me

And I’m truly flattered, I’m truly thankful

Money I’m not worried about

Cause Imma have a bank full

I’m not trying to brag, I’m not trying to floss

But it’s hard to find yourself living

In the land of the laws

A lot of these cats would sell their souls to the devil

No matter the cost, for a piece of success

Not knowing the consequences, and the constant tensions

I’m a monster playing, monster’s ball

When I’m telling y’all, I’m on, ready for it all (RRR-all)





[Strofa:]

Sono qui ora, vivo in carne e ossa

Brucio le cose come David Koresh

Tranne quando uscirò da questa porta e saluterò la stampa

Sì, mi hai sentito bene

Pit è come l’I-R-S*, sono qui per riscuotere

Quello che la stron*a della vita mi deve

Ora è il momento di ripagarmi

È così o corri a letto

Pieno di K

Domanda, dove sono le K

Scorro in modo speciale, come quelle K

Tutti i miei fumatori, accendono quella J

Se pensi di essere così eccitante, l’inferno è da questa parte

Vedo che hai fatto il primo passo

Hai già premuto play, e

Che mi hai colpito

E sono veramente lusingato, sono veramente grato

Dei soldi non sono preoccupato

Perché ho una banca piena

Non sto cercando di vantarmi, non sto cercando di usare il filo interdentale

Ma è difficile ritrovarsi a vivere

Nella terra delle leggi

Molti di questi gatti venderebbe l’anima al diavolo

Non importa a che prezzo, per un pezzo di successo

Non conoscendo le conseguenze e le continue tensioni

Sono un mostro che gioca, a monster’s ball

Quando dico a tutti, io sono pronto a tutto (RRR-tutto)

[Outro:]

So sorry, I’m so sorry and

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry and

I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry

[Conclusione:]

Mi dispiace tanto, mi spiace così tanto e

Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e

Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e

Mi spiace tanto, mi spiace tanto

Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e

Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e

Mi spiace così tanto, mi spiace così tanto e

Mi spiace tanto, mi spiace tanto







