Jess Glynne & Jax Jones – One Touch: lyric video e traduzione del testo

Leggi traduzione in italiano del testo e ascolta One Touch, singolo di Jax Jones e Jess Glynne rilasciato il 24 maggio 2019.
Il brano è estratto da Snacks, EP d’esordio del dj e produttore inglese Timucin Lam, in arte Jax Jones, pubblicato il 28 novembre 2018, e dal secondo album in studio della cantautrice britannica “Always In Between”, uscito il precedente 12 ottobre. Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.
Jess Glynne & Jax Jones One Touch traduzione
Che, che vuoi fare?
Promettimi che mi prenderai quando sarò leggera
Stringimi forte prima della calma pazzesca
Finché non avrai finito di correre, sarò paziente
Perché so, so che ci sarai
E non ho mai avuto un piano per questo
Ogni cosa è quel che è
Non mi hai mai ostacolato in niente
Non hai neanche dovuto provarci
Ho preso una decisione
E so, so che ci sarai
Con un solo tocco, mi porti lì
Senza il tuo amore, non andremo da nessuna parte
Con un solo tocco
Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che
Mi porti lì
Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì
Senza il tuo amore
Sei sempre lì accanto a me
Non andremo da nessuna parte
Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco
Quando la marea finisce e sei trascurato
Va bene se il tuo fiume si sta prosciugando
Gira (o “si ribalta”) a 180 quando meno te l’aspetti
Quindi non, non piangere
E non ho mai avuto un piano per questo
Ogni cosa è quel che è
Non mi hai mai ostacolato in niente
Non hai neanche dovuto provarci
Ho preso una decisone
E so, so che ci sarai
Con un solo tocco, mi porti lì
Senza il tuo amore, non andremo da nessuna parte
Con un solo tocco
Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che
Mi porti lì
Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì
Senza il tuo amore
Sarai sempre lì accanto a me
Non andremo da nessuna parte
Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco
Stringimi forte, non ti lascerò mai andare via
Lasciami andare, vivrò nell’incredulità
Dici la verità ogni volta che parli
Senza ombra di dubbio, hai tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno, sì
Stringimi forte, non ti lascerò mai andare via
Lasciami andare, vivrò nell’incredulità
Tu dici la verità, oh, ogni volta che parli, vedi
Senza ombra di dubbio, hai tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Con un solo tocco
Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che
Mi porti lì (oh no)
Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì (ci sarai ancora)
Senza il tuo amore
Sarai sempre lì accanto a me
Non andremo da nessuna parte
Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco
Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che (tu)
Mi porti lì
Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì (Oh)
Senza il tuo amore
Sarai sempre lì accanto a me
Non andremo da nessuna parte
Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco
One Touch testo
What you, what you gon’ do?
Promise me you’ll catch me when I’m weightless
Hold me close before the crazy calm
Until you’re done with running, I’ll be patient
Coz I know, I know you’ll be there
And I never had a plan for this
Everything is what it is
You never hold me back in anything
You didn’t even have to try
I made up my mind
And I know, I know you’ll be there
With just one touch, you take me there
Without your love, we go nowhere
With just one touch
You’re always there to remind me
You take me there
When waters rough, you will still be there
Without your love
You’re always there right beside me
We go nowhere
With just one touch, with just one touch
When the tide’s all out and you’re neglected
It’s okay if your river’s running dry
Flips 180 when you least expect it
So just don’t, just don’t you cry
And I never had a plan for this
Everything is what it is
You never hold me back in anything
You didn’t even have to try
I made up my mind
And I know, I know you’ll be there
With just one touch, you take me there
Without your love, we go nowhere
With just one touch
You’re always there to remind me
You take me there
When waters rough, you will still be there
Without your love
You’re always there right beside me
We go nowhere
With just one touch, with just one touch
Hold me tight, I’ll never let you leave
Let me go, I’ll live in disbelief
You say the truth every time you speak
Without a doubt, got everything I need, yeah
Hold me tight, I’ll never let you leave
Let me go, I’ll live in disbelief
You say the truth, oh, every time you speak, see
No doubt, got everything I need
With just one touch
You’re always there to remind me
You take me there (Oh no)
When waters rough, you will still be there (You’ll still be there)
Without your love
You’re always there right beside me
We go nowhere
With just one touch, with just one touch
You’re always there to remind me (You)
You take me there
When waters rough, you will still be there (Oh)
Without your love
You’re always there right beside me
We go nowhere
With just one touch, with just one touch
Lascia un commento