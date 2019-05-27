Jess Glynne & Jax Jones – One Touch: lyric video e traduzione del testo





Leggi traduzione in italiano del testo e ascolta One Touch, singolo di Jax Jones e Jess Glynne rilasciato il 24 maggio 2019.

Il brano è estratto da Snacks, EP d’esordio del dj e produttore inglese Timucin Lam, in arte Jax Jones, pubblicato il 28 novembre 2018, e dal secondo album in studio della cantautrice britannica “Always In Between”, uscito il precedente 12 ottobre. Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.

Jess Glynne & Jax Jones One Touch traduzione

Che, che vuoi fare?

Promettimi che mi prenderai quando sarò leggera

Stringimi forte prima della calma pazzesca

Finché non avrai finito di correre, sarò paziente

Perché so, so che ci sarai

E non ho mai avuto un piano per questo

Ogni cosa è quel che è

Non mi hai mai ostacolato in niente

Non hai neanche dovuto provarci

Ho preso una decisione

E so, so che ci sarai

Con un solo tocco, mi porti lì

Senza il tuo amore, non andremo da nessuna parte

Con un solo tocco

Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che

Mi porti lì

Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì

Senza il tuo amore

Sei sempre lì accanto a me

Non andremo da nessuna parte

Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco

Quando la marea finisce e sei trascurato

Va bene se il tuo fiume si sta prosciugando

Gira (o “si ribalta”) a 180 quando meno te l’aspetti

Quindi non, non piangere

E non ho mai avuto un piano per questo

Ogni cosa è quel che è

Non mi hai mai ostacolato in niente

Non hai neanche dovuto provarci

Ho preso una decisone

E so, so che ci sarai

Con un solo tocco, mi porti lì

Senza il tuo amore, non andremo da nessuna parte

Con un solo tocco

Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che

Mi porti lì

Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì

Senza il tuo amore

Sarai sempre lì accanto a me

Non andremo da nessuna parte

Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco

Stringimi forte, non ti lascerò mai andare via

Lasciami andare, vivrò nell’incredulità

Dici la verità ogni volta che parli

Senza ombra di dubbio, hai tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno, sì

Stringimi forte, non ti lascerò mai andare via

Lasciami andare, vivrò nell’incredulità

Tu dici la verità, oh, ogni volta che parli, vedi

Senza ombra di dubbio, hai tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno





Con un solo tocco

Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che

Mi porti lì (oh no)

Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì (ci sarai ancora)

Senza il tuo amore

Sarai sempre lì accanto a me

Non andremo da nessuna parte

Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco

Sei sempre lì a ricordarmi che (tu)

Mi porti lì

Quando le acque si agiteranno, sarai ancora lì (Oh)

Senza il tuo amore

Sarai sempre lì accanto a me

Non andremo da nessuna parte

Con un solo tocco, con un solo tocco

One Touch testo

What you, what you gon’ do?

Promise me you’ll catch me when I’m weightless

Hold me close before the crazy calm

Until you’re done with running, I’ll be patient

Coz I know, I know you’ll be there

And I never had a plan for this

Everything is what it is

You never hold me back in anything

You didn’t even have to try

I made up my mind

And I know, I know you’ll be there

With just one touch, you take me there

Without your love, we go nowhere

With just one touch

You’re always there to remind me

You take me there

When waters rough, you will still be there

Without your love

You’re always there right beside me

We go nowhere

With just one touch, with just one touch

When the tide’s all out and you’re neglected

It’s okay if your river’s running dry

Flips 180 when you least expect it

So just don’t, just don’t you cry





And I never had a plan for this

Everything is what it is

You never hold me back in anything

You didn’t even have to try

I made up my mind

And I know, I know you’ll be there

With just one touch, you take me there

Without your love, we go nowhere

With just one touch

You’re always there to remind me

You take me there

When waters rough, you will still be there

Without your love

You’re always there right beside me

We go nowhere

With just one touch, with just one touch

Hold me tight, I’ll never let you leave

Let me go, I’ll live in disbelief

You say the truth every time you speak

Without a doubt, got everything I need, yeah

Hold me tight, I’ll never let you leave

Let me go, I’ll live in disbelief

You say the truth, oh, every time you speak, see

No doubt, got everything I need

With just one touch

You’re always there to remind me

You take me there (Oh no)

When waters rough, you will still be there (You’ll still be there)

Without your love

You’re always there right beside me

We go nowhere

With just one touch, with just one touch

You’re always there to remind me (You)

You take me there

When waters rough, you will still be there (Oh)

Without your love

You’re always there right beside me

We go nowhere

With just one touch, with just one touch





