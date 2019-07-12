Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha – Harder: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Rilasciato il 12 luglio 2019, Harder è un singolo del producer britannico Jax Jones, interpretato dalla cantautrice statunitense Bebe Rexha. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo brano, racchiuso nella riedizione del debut album Snacks, disponibile sempre dal 12 luglio.

La canzone in oggetto, l’unica novità del disco, è stata prodotta da Jones con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, che l’hanno anche firmata insieme Camille Purcell e alla Rexa, che in quest’occasione reclama più amore…

Harder testo e traduzione Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha & (MNEK)]

Baby, when it comes to love, it should be mutual

I know you think you’re on fire but you kinda cold

But I need a little more than just the usual

But you should know (What you-what you gon’ do?)

You should know

Baby, quando si tratta di amore, dovrebbe essere reciproco

So che ti senti tutto un fuoco, ma sei un po ‘freddo

Ma ho bisogno di qualcosa in più del solito

Ma dovresti sapere (Ma che vuoi fare?)

Dovresti sapere che

[Chorus]

When you think you’ve done enough

Can you love me harder?

Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Put in work and don’t give up

Can you love me harder?

Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Quando pensi di aver fatto abbastanza

Puoi amarmi di più?

Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Mettiti al lavoro e non mollare

Puoi amarmi di più?

Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

[Verse 1]

(Haha, take it to the play)

Baby, take the time and get the floor right

Baby, you could get it for the whole night

I believe in you, know that you’re the truth

Here’s a little insight

(Haha, falla suonare)

Baby, prenditi del tempo e prendimi sul pavimento ora

Baby, potresti ottenerla per tutta la notte

Io credo in te, so che sei la verità

Ecco qualche dritta

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, when it comes to love, it should be mutual

I know you think you’re on fire but you kinda cold

Oh, I need a little more than just the usual

You should know, you should know

Baby, quando si tratta di amore, dovrebbe essere reciproco

So che ti senti tutto un fuoco, ma sei un po ‘freddo

Oh, ho bisogno di qualcosa in più del solito

Dovresti saperlo, dovresti saperlo

[Chorus]

When you think you’ve done enough

Can you love me harder?

Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, yeah)

Put in work and don’t give up

Can you love me harder?

Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, yeah)





Quando pensi di aver fatto abbastanza

Puoi amarmi di più?

Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, si)

Mettiti al lavoro e non mollare

Puoi amarmi di più?

Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, si)

[Post-Chorus]

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

God damn, haha

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Maledizione, haha

[Verse 2]

Boy, if you can go a little longer

We can make this love a little stronger

Ain’t no other man can give me what you can

Remember what I told ya

Ragazzo, se riesci a durare un po’ più a lungo

Possiamo rendere questo amore un po’ più forte

Nessun altro uomo può darmi quello che puoi darmi tu

Ricorda cosa ti ho detto

[Interlude]

But you get me on the edge and now I’m getting close

You should know, you should know

Ma tu mi fai andare ai limiti e ora ti sono addosso

Dovresti saperlo, dovresti saperlo





[Chorus]

When you think you’ve done enough

Can you love me harder?

Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Put in work and don’t give up

Can you love me harder?

Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Quando pensi di aver fatto abbastanza

Puoi amarmi di più?

Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Mettiti al lavoro e non mollare

Puoi amarmi di più?

Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

[Outro]

Yeah

Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?

Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?

Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Hey! Ooh, haha

Si

Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?

Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?

Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?

(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Hey! Ooh, haha





Ascolta su:



