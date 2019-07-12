Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha – Harder: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 12 luglio 2019, Harder è un singolo del producer britannico Jax Jones, interpretato dalla cantautrice statunitense Bebe Rexha. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo brano, racchiuso nella riedizione del debut album Snacks, disponibile sempre dal 12 luglio.
La canzone in oggetto, l’unica novità del disco, è stata prodotta da Jones con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, che l’hanno anche firmata insieme Camille Purcell e alla Rexa, che in quest’occasione reclama più amore…
Harder testo e traduzione Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
[Pre-Chorus: Bebe Rexha & (MNEK)]
Baby, when it comes to love, it should be mutual
I know you think you’re on fire but you kinda cold
But I need a little more than just the usual
But you should know (What you-what you gon’ do?)
You should know
Baby, quando si tratta di amore, dovrebbe essere reciproco
So che ti senti tutto un fuoco, ma sei un po ‘freddo
Ma ho bisogno di qualcosa in più del solito
Ma dovresti sapere (Ma che vuoi fare?)
Dovresti sapere che
[Chorus]
When you think you’ve done enough
Can you love me harder?
Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Put in work and don’t give up
Can you love me harder?
Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Quando pensi di aver fatto abbastanza
Puoi amarmi di più?
Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Mettiti al lavoro e non mollare
Puoi amarmi di più?
Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
[Verse 1]
(Haha, take it to the play)
Baby, take the time and get the floor right
Baby, you could get it for the whole night
I believe in you, know that you’re the truth
Here’s a little insight
(Haha, falla suonare)
Baby, prenditi del tempo e prendimi sul pavimento ora
Baby, potresti ottenerla per tutta la notte
Io credo in te, so che sei la verità
Ecco qualche dritta
[Pre-Chorus]
Baby, when it comes to love, it should be mutual
I know you think you’re on fire but you kinda cold
Oh, I need a little more than just the usual
You should know, you should know
Baby, quando si tratta di amore, dovrebbe essere reciproco
So che ti senti tutto un fuoco, ma sei un po ‘freddo
Oh, ho bisogno di qualcosa in più del solito
Dovresti saperlo, dovresti saperlo
[Chorus]
When you think you’ve done enough
Can you love me harder?
Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, yeah)
Put in work and don’t give up
Can you love me harder?
Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, yeah)
Quando pensi di aver fatto abbastanza
Puoi amarmi di più?
Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, si)
Mettiti al lavoro e non mollare
Puoi amarmi di più?
Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh, si)
[Post-Chorus]
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
God damn, haha
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Maledizione, haha
[Verse 2]
Boy, if you can go a little longer
We can make this love a little stronger
Ain’t no other man can give me what you can
Remember what I told ya
Ragazzo, se riesci a durare un po’ più a lungo
Possiamo rendere questo amore un po’ più forte
Nessun altro uomo può darmi quello che puoi darmi tu
Ricorda cosa ti ho detto
[Interlude]
But you get me on the edge and now I’m getting close
You should know, you should know
Ma tu mi fai andare ai limiti e ora ti sono addosso
Dovresti saperlo, dovresti saperlo
[Chorus]
When you think you’ve done enough
Can you love me harder?
Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Put in work and don’t give up
Can you love me harder?
Cause you know I need that (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Quando pensi di aver fatto abbastanza
Puoi amarmi di più?
Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Mettiti al lavoro e non mollare
Puoi amarmi di più?
Perché sai che ho bisogno di questo (oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
[Outro]
Yeah
Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?
Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?
Can you love me harder, harder, harder, harder?
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Hey! Ooh, haha
Si
Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?
Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?
Puoi amarmi di più, di più, di più, di più?
(Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Hey! Ooh, haha
Lascia un commento