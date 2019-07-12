David Guetta & Martin Solveig – Thing For You: audio, lyric video testo e traduzione





Il dj e produttore David Guetta e il collega Martin Solveig hanno unito le forze nella nuova produzione Thing For You, con voce di Sasha Sloan (non accreditata): il testo e la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il lyric video di questo brano, disponibile anche nella lunga versione Club Mix.

Gli autori della canzone sono Alex Hope, Guetta, Solveig, Noonie Bao & Sasha Sloan, che canta di avere una cotta per una persona.

Thing For You testo e traduzione – David Guetta & Martin Solveig

[Verse 1]

I always stay when the night is done

You got that kinda thing I should run from

But that’s the reason why it’s so fun

I always come back

Resto sempre quando la notte è finita

Hai quel genere di cose da cui dovrei scappare

Ma questo è il motivo per cui è così divertente

Torno sempre

[Pre-Chorus]

Sending all the wrong signals to my brain (Oh)

Sending all the right feeling through my veins

I should go, but I never walk away

Always make the same mistakes

No, I never change

Trasmetti tutti i segnali sbagliati al mio cervello (Oh)

Invii tutte le giuste sensazioni nelle mie vene

Dovrei andarmene, ma non vado mai via

Fai sempre gli stessi errori

No, non cambio mai

[Chorus]

‘Cause I got a thing for you

I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do

And when I’m next to you

I get those fucked up feelings

I do, ’cause I got a thing for you

I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do

And when I’m next to you

I get those fucked up feelings

I do, ’cause I got a–

Perché ho una cotta per te

Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare

E quando sono accanto a te

Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni

Si, perché ho una cotta per te

Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare

E quando sono accanto a te

Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni

Lo so, perché ho una…

[Post-Chorus]

Thing for you

Thing for you





Cotta per te

Cotta per te

[Verse 2]

Couple of things that I’m tryna fix

But I think I like all my dirty habits

Maybe I’m a little too used to it

‘Cause I always come back

Ho un paio di cose che sto cercando di risolvere

Ma credo che tutte le mie cattive abitudini mi piacciano

Forse sono un po’ troppo abitudinaria

Perché ci ricasco sempre

[Pre-Chorus]

Sending all the wrong signals to my brain (Oh)

Sending all the right feeling through my veins

I should go, but I never walk away

Always make the same mistakes

No, I never change

Trasmetti tutti i segnali sbagliati al mio cervello (Oh)

Invii tutte le giuste sensazioni nelle mie vene

Dovrei andarmene, ma non vado mai via

Fai sempre gli stessi errori

No, non cambio mai

[Chorus]

‘Cause I got a thing for you

I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do

And when I’m next to you

I get those fucked up feelings

I do, ’cause I got a thing for you

I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do

And when I’m next to you

I get those fucked up feelings

I do, ’cause I got a–







Perché ho una cotta per te

Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare

E quando sono accanto a te

Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni

Si, perché ho una cotta per te

Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare

E quando sono accanto a te

Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni

Lo so, perché ho una…

[Post-Chorus]

Thing for you

Thing for you

Thing for you

Thing for you

Cotta per te

Cotta per te

Cotta per te

Cotta per te





