David Guetta & Martin Solveig – Thing For You: audio, lyric video testo e traduzione

Il dj e produttore David Guetta e il collega Martin Solveig hanno unito le forze nella nuova produzione Thing For You, con voce di Sasha Sloan (non accreditata): il testo e la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il lyric video di questo brano, disponibile anche nella lunga versione Club Mix.
Gli autori della canzone sono Alex Hope, Guetta, Solveig, Noonie Bao & Sasha Sloan, che canta di avere una cotta per una persona.
Thing For You testo e traduzione – David Guetta & Martin Solveig
[Verse 1]
I always stay when the night is done
You got that kinda thing I should run from
But that’s the reason why it’s so fun
I always come back
Resto sempre quando la notte è finita
Hai quel genere di cose da cui dovrei scappare
Ma questo è il motivo per cui è così divertente
Torno sempre
[Pre-Chorus]
Sending all the wrong signals to my brain (Oh)
Sending all the right feeling through my veins
I should go, but I never walk away
Always make the same mistakes
No, I never change
Trasmetti tutti i segnali sbagliati al mio cervello (Oh)
Invii tutte le giuste sensazioni nelle mie vene
Dovrei andarmene, ma non vado mai via
Fai sempre gli stessi errori
No, non cambio mai
[Chorus]
‘Cause I got a thing for you
I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do
And when I’m next to you
I get those fucked up feelings
I do, ’cause I got a thing for you
I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do
And when I’m next to you
I get those fucked up feelings
I do, ’cause I got a–
Perché ho una cotta per te
Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare
E quando sono accanto a te
Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni
Si, perché ho una cotta per te
Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare
E quando sono accanto a te
Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni
Lo so, perché ho una…
[Post-Chorus]
Thing for you
Thing for you
Cotta per te
Cotta per te
[Verse 2]
Couple of things that I’m tryna fix
But I think I like all my dirty habits
Maybe I’m a little too used to it
‘Cause I always come back
Ho un paio di cose che sto cercando di risolvere
Ma credo che tutte le mie cattive abitudini mi piacciano
Forse sono un po’ troppo abitudinaria
Perché ci ricasco sempre
[Pre-Chorus]
Sending all the wrong signals to my brain (Oh)
Sending all the right feeling through my veins
I should go, but I never walk away
Always make the same mistakes
No, I never change
Trasmetti tutti i segnali sbagliati al mio cervello (Oh)
Invii tutte le giuste sensazioni nelle mie vene
Dovrei andarmene, ma non vado mai via
Fai sempre gli stessi errori
No, non cambio mai
[Chorus]
‘Cause I got a thing for you
I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do
And when I’m next to you
I get those fucked up feelings
I do, ’cause I got a thing for you
I’ve got a thing for the things that I shouldn’t do
And when I’m next to you
I get those fucked up feelings
I do, ’cause I got a–
Perché ho una cotta per te
Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare
E quando sono accanto a te
Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni
Si, perché ho una cotta per te
Ho un debole per le cose che non dovrei fare
E quando sono accanto a te
Ho delle fot*ute sensazioni
Lo so, perché ho una…
[Post-Chorus]
Thing for you
Thing for you
Thing for you
Thing for you
Cotta per te
Cotta per te
Cotta per te
Cotta per te
