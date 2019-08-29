ILLENIUM & X Ambassadors – In Your Arms: audio, testo e traduzione









In Your Arms è una contagiosa canzone del dj e produttore americano Nicholas D. Miller, meglio conosciuto come Illenium, racchiusa nel terzo album in studio Ascend, pubblicato il 16 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo brano, la cui voce principale è quella di Sam Harris degli X Ambassadors.

La quattordicesima traccia del disco, successore di Awake (settembre 2017), è stata prodotta con la collaborazione di Jason Evigan ed i The Monsters & Strangerz, mentre il testo è stato firmato dallo stesso Illenium, Sam Martin, Jason Evigan, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Alexander Izquierdo & Sam Harris. Si tratta della prima collaborazione tra il produttore e la rock band americana.

Nel brano, Harris racconta l’amore tra una persona e quella che ritiene sia la sua anima gemella, la cui relazione continuerà a vivere nella buona e nella cattiva sorte.

In Your Arms Testo e Traduzione — ILLENIUM • X Ambassadors

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Never seen Mona Lisa up close

But I’ve seen perfection under your clothes

Yeah, we fell in love and we built a home

Though we may never see the streets of Rome

Non ho mai visto Mona Lisa da vicino

Ma ho visto la perfezione sotto i tuoi vestiti

Sì, ci siamo innamorati e abbiamo costruito una casa

Anche se potremmo non vedere mai le strade di Roma

[Pre-Chorus]

And I hope it’s okay

‘Cause the unknown is on its way

E spero non ci siano problemi

Perché l’ignoto sta arrivando

[Chorus]

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be

You know I’m not afraid as long as you’re next to me

So tell me, will you hold me when the curtains close?

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be

Se morissi tra le tue braccia, sarebbe esattamente il posto giusto

Sai che non ho paura finché sei accanto a me

Allora dimmi, mi stringerai quando calerà il sipario?

Se morissi tra le tue braccia, sarebbe esattamente il posto giusto

[Drop]





[Verse 2]

Yeah we may never sleep under Northern Lights

But I’ve seen the stars flicker in your eyes

Sì, potremmo non dormire mai sotto l’aurora boreale

Ma ho visto le stelle brillare nei tuoi occhi

[Pre-Chorus]

And I hope it’s okay (It’s okay)

Cause the unknown is on its way

E spero che tu stia bene

Perché l’ignoto sta arrivando

[Chorus]

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be

You know I’m not afraid as long as you’re next to me

So tell me, will you hold me when the curtains close?

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be

[Drop]

(It’s okay, it’s okay)

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be

(It’s okay)

(It’s okay)





(Va tutto bene, va bene)

Se morissi tra le tue braccia, sarebbe esattamente il posto giusto

(Va bene)

(Va tutto bene, Va bene)

[Bridge]

Lay me down in the ground by my hometown, girl

We, we never leave, but it feels like we’ve seen the whole world

A thousand cheers when the tears on your parents’ roof

Forget my fears every time that I’m under you

All along, all I needed was you

So I swear, I’m not scared when it’s over

Seppelliscimi nella mia città natale, ragazza

Noi non ce ne andremo mai, ma sembra di aver visto il mondo intero

Mille urrà quando le lacrime sul tetto dei tuoi genitori

Dimentico le mie paure ogni volta che sono sotto di te

Fin dall’inizio, tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno eri tu

Quindi giuro che non avrà paura quando sarà finita

[Chorus]

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be

You know I’m not afraid as long as you’re next to me

So tell me, will you hold me when the curtains close?

If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be





Ascolta su:



