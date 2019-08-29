ILLENIUM & X Ambassadors – In Your Arms: audio, testo e traduzione

In Your Arms è una contagiosa canzone del dj e produttore americano Nicholas D. Miller, meglio conosciuto come Illenium, racchiusa nel terzo album in studio Ascend, pubblicato il 16 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo brano, la cui voce principale è quella di Sam Harris degli X Ambassadors.
La quattordicesima traccia del disco, successore di Awake (settembre 2017), è stata prodotta con la collaborazione di Jason Evigan ed i The Monsters & Strangerz, mentre il testo è stato firmato dallo stesso Illenium, Sam Martin, Jason Evigan, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Alexander Izquierdo & Sam Harris. Si tratta della prima collaborazione tra il produttore e la rock band americana.
Nel brano, Harris racconta l’amore tra una persona e quella che ritiene sia la sua anima gemella, la cui relazione continuerà a vivere nella buona e nella cattiva sorte.
In Your Arms Testo e Traduzione — ILLENIUM • X Ambassadors
[Verse 1]
Never seen Mona Lisa up close
But I’ve seen perfection under your clothes
Yeah, we fell in love and we built a home
Though we may never see the streets of Rome
Non ho mai visto Mona Lisa da vicino
Ma ho visto la perfezione sotto i tuoi vestiti
Sì, ci siamo innamorati e abbiamo costruito una casa
Anche se potremmo non vedere mai le strade di Roma
[Pre-Chorus]
And I hope it’s okay
‘Cause the unknown is on its way
E spero non ci siano problemi
Perché l’ignoto sta arrivando
[Chorus]
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
You know I’m not afraid as long as you’re next to me
So tell me, will you hold me when the curtains close?
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
Se morissi tra le tue braccia, sarebbe esattamente il posto giusto
Sai che non ho paura finché sei accanto a me
Allora dimmi, mi stringerai quando calerà il sipario?
Se morissi tra le tue braccia, sarebbe esattamente il posto giusto
[Drop]
[Verse 2]
Yeah we may never sleep under Northern Lights
But I’ve seen the stars flicker in your eyes
Sì, potremmo non dormire mai sotto l’aurora boreale
Ma ho visto le stelle brillare nei tuoi occhi
[Pre-Chorus]
And I hope it’s okay (It’s okay)
Cause the unknown is on its way
E spero che tu stia bene
Perché l’ignoto sta arrivando
[Chorus]
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
You know I’m not afraid as long as you’re next to me
So tell me, will you hold me when the curtains close?
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
[Drop]
(It’s okay, it’s okay)
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
(It’s okay)
(It’s okay)
(Va tutto bene, va bene)
Se morissi tra le tue braccia, sarebbe esattamente il posto giusto
(Va bene)
(Va tutto bene, Va bene)
[Bridge]
Lay me down in the ground by my hometown, girl
We, we never leave, but it feels like we’ve seen the whole world
A thousand cheers when the tears on your parents’ roof
Forget my fears every time that I’m under you
All along, all I needed was you
So I swear, I’m not scared when it’s over
Seppelliscimi nella mia città natale, ragazza
Noi non ce ne andremo mai, ma sembra di aver visto il mondo intero
Mille urrà quando le lacrime sul tetto dei tuoi genitori
Dimentico le mie paure ogni volta che sono sotto di te
Fin dall’inizio, tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno eri tu
Quindi giuro che non avrà paura quando sarà finita
[Chorus]
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
You know I’m not afraid as long as you’re next to me
So tell me, will you hold me when the curtains close?
If I died in your arms, that’s right where I’m supposed to be
