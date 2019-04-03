Illenium – Pray feat. Kameron Alexander: audio, testo e traduzione





Dal 22 marzo 2019 è disponibile ovunque il nuovo singolo del dj e produttore statunitense Nicholas D. Miller, aka Illenium.

On air da venerdì 5 aprile, il brano è stato scritto con la collaborazione del cantautore americano Kameron Alexander, che è anche la voce di questo pezzo dalle influenze dubstep, caratterizzato da beat orchestrali, chitarre leggere e un immenso drop.

Pray – Illenium feat. Kameron Alexander- Testo

Lay my soul out bare by the river

mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Let my bridges burn and deliver me

mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Bring my soul back from the rhythm

Of the chains that got me here

It ain’t fair, no, it ain’t

mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Mercy, mercy, mercy

I’ve no luck with the man upstairs

Help me, help me, help me

Won’t you pray?

‘Cause she don’t hear me like she hears you pray

So just pray for me

Won’t you pray?

‘Cause I’m too far from Heaven when I pray

So just pray for me

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Mercy, mercy, mercy

Help me, help me, help me

Mercy, mercy, mercy

Help me, help me, help me

Mercy, mercy, mercy

Help me, help me, help me

Mercy, mercy, mercy

Help me, help me, help me

Help me, help me

Help me, help me

Help me, help me

Won’t you pray?

‘Cause she don’t hear me like she hears you pray

So just pray for me

Won’t you pray?

‘Cause I’m too far from Heaven when I pray

So just pray for me





Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah





Illenium – Pray traduzione

Hai messo a nudo la mia anima vicino al fiume

mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Lascia che i miei ponti brucino e mi liberino

mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Riporta indietro la mia anima dal ritmo

Delle catene che mi hanno portato qui

Non è giusto, no, non lo è

mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia

Non ho fortuna con l’uomo che sta lassù

Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano

Non vuoi pregare?

Perché lei non sente me come sente pregare te

Quindi prega per me

Non vuoi pregare?

Perché sono troppo lontano dal Paradiso quando prego

Quindi prega per me





Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia

Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia

Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia

Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia

Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano

Aiutami, aiutami

Aiutami, aiutami

Aiutami, aiutami

Non vuoi pregare?

Perché lei non sente me come sente pregare te

Quindi prega per me

Non vuoi pregare?

Perché sono troppo lontano dal Paradiso quando prego

Quindi prega per me

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

