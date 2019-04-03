Nuove Canzoni

Illenium – Pray feat. Kameron Alexander: audio, testo e traduzione

Dal 22 marzo 2019 è disponibile ovunque il nuovo singolo del dj e produttore statunitense Nicholas D. Miller, aka Illenium.

On air da venerdì 5 aprile, il brano è stato scritto con la collaborazione del cantautore americano Kameron Alexander, che è anche la voce di questo pezzo dalle influenze dubstep, caratterizzato da beat orchestrali, chitarre leggere e un immenso drop.

Illenium Pray

Pray – Illenium feat. Kameron Alexander- Testo

Lay my soul out bare by the river
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm
Let my bridges burn and deliver me
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm
Bring my soul back from the rhythm
Of the chains that got me here
It ain’t fair, no, it ain’t
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Mercy, mercy, mercy
I’ve no luck with the man upstairs
Help me, help me, help me

Won’t you pray?
‘Cause she don’t hear me like she hears you pray
So just pray for me
Won’t you pray?
‘Cause I’m too far from Heaven when I pray
So just pray for me

Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah
Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah
Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah
Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah

Mercy, mercy, mercy
Help me, help me, help me
Mercy, mercy, mercy
Help me, help me, help me
Mercy, mercy, mercy
Help me, help me, help me
Mercy, mercy, mercy
Help me, help me, help me
Help me, help me
Help me, help me
Help me, help me

Won’t you pray?
‘Cause she don’t hear me like she hears you pray
So just pray for me
Won’t you pray?
‘Cause I’m too far from Heaven when I pray
So just pray for me


Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah
Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah
Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah
Oh, won’t you, won’t you pray for me? Yeah


Illenium – Pray traduzione

Hai messo a nudo la mia anima vicino al fiume
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm
Lascia che i miei ponti brucino e mi liberino
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm
Riporta indietro la mia anima dal ritmo
Delle catene che mi hanno portato qui
Non è giusto, no, non lo è
mmmm mmmm mmmm mmmm

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia
Non ho fortuna con l’uomo che sta lassù
Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano

Non vuoi pregare?
Perché lei non sente me come sente pregare te
Quindi prega per me
Non vuoi pregare?
Perché sono troppo lontano dal Paradiso quando prego
Quindi prega per me


Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si
Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si
Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si
Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

Misericordia, pietà, misericordia
Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano
Misericordia, pietà, misericordia
Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano
Misericordia, pietà, misericordia
Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano
Misericordia, pietà, misericordia
Aiutami, aiutami, dammi una mano
Aiutami, aiutami
Aiutami, aiutami
Aiutami, aiutami

Non vuoi pregare?
Perché lei non sente me come sente pregare te
Quindi prega per me
Non vuoi pregare?
Perché sono troppo lontano dal Paradiso quando prego
Quindi prega per me

Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si
Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si
Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si
Oh, non vuoi, non vuoi pregare per me? si

