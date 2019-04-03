Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét – MONOPOLY: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Rilasciato il 1° aprile 2019, Monopoly è un singolo di Ariana Grande e la collega e amica Victoria Monét, già presentato dal vivo in occasione di uno dei concerti dell’ex stellina Disney.

Dopo aver coscritto numerose canzoni del quinto album in studio “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét, che è anche sua corista, incidono un brano insieme, scritto e registrato proprio durante la tournée della Grande.

Il video ufficiale dal sapore amatoriale e vintage, è stato diretto da Alfredo Flores & Ricky Alvarez ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Ariana Grande – MONOPOLY Traduzione

Ho avuto successo, dove sei stata?

Molto protettiva con la mia anima, dove sei stata?

Il tuo GPS è acceso, dove sei stata?

A dire il vero, non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stata

Vibrazioni negative, lasciatemi stare

Via da qui con quelle negatività

Tratto i miei obiettivi come una proprietà

Li colleziono come se giocassi a Monopoli

Probabilmente non verrò se non c’è una commissione

E se provano a fermarmi

Sterzerò in entrambe le direzioni, dicotomia

Mi piacciono le donne e gli uomini (Sì)

Lavoro così fottu*amente tanto, ho bisogno di una twinny1, gemella, gemella

Come hai fatto a colpire il club se sei a malapena entrata?

Poi facciamo un colpo in banca, facendoli investire sulla la vittoria, oh

Ho detto, ho avuto successo, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)

Molto protettivo con la mia anima, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)

Il tuo GPS è acceso, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)

A dire il vero, non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stato

Vibrazioni negative, lasciatemi stare

Via da qui con quelle negatività

Tratto i miei obiettivi come una proprietà

Li colleziono come se giocassi a Monopoli

Probabilmente non verrò se non c’è una commissione

E se proveranno a fermarmi

Mostrerò loro la mia discografia (sì, sì)

Mi piacciono gli uomini e le donne (Sì)

Lavoro così fottu*amente tanto, ho bisogno di una twinny1, gemella, gemella (Hey)

Saresti onesta a vita se ti dessi il mio PIN (Sì)

Anche se rinunceremmo al 90% della vincita, vai

Ho avuto successo, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)

Molto protettivo con la mia anima, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)

Il tuo GPS è acceso, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)

A dire il vero, non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stata

Sì, cavolo no

Non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stata (Oh, sì)

Cavolo no (Oh, sì)

Ho detto che non me ne frega nulla

Ricordi quando abbiamo fatto quel ca*zo di album bevendo quel Clicquot? (Ooh)

Non rintraccio mai la mia voce, quindi urlo ad Eric Vetro2 (adoro Eric Vetro, amico)

Si sta espandendo, immagino questa amicizia come Home Depot (Ooh)

Sono così contenta di lavorare con la mia migliore amica, il trucco è lei

Dove sei? Dove sei stata? (O si)

Dove sei stata? Dove ti sei cacciata? Ehi (dove sei stata?)

Dove sei? Dove sei stato? Ehi (Mmm, si)

Non mi importa dove sei stata, ho (Been)

Dove sei stato, Cletus?

Sì, chi? (Cosa?) Clevis?

Chi ca**o è Cletus?

Viene da, um

Cletus? Ragazza

Professore svitato

Dobbiamo concludere, cinque, sei, sette, otto

1 Twinny dovrebbe essere inteso come due ragazze davvero fantastiche che la pensano allo stesso modo.

2 “I never track my vocals” potrebbe significare che non usa l’auto tune. Eric Vetro è un insegnante di canto con sede a Los Angeles, che ha lavorato con una vasta schiera di star come Shawn Mendes e Ariana Grande.

Monopoly Testo

Autori: Scootie, Michael “Mikey” Foster, Tim Suby, Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande.

I’ve been on a roll, where you been?

Real protective with my soul, where you been?

Is your GPS even on, where you been?

Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been

Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with that fuckery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won’t come if there’s not a fee

And if they try come stoppin’ me

I swerve both ways, dichotomy

I like women and men (Yeah)

Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin

How you hit the club and you barely got in?

Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh

Said, I been on a roll, where you been? (Where you been?)

Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)

Is your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)

Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been

Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with that fuckery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won’t come if there’s not a fee

And if they try come stoppin’ me

I like women and men (Yeah)

Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Hey)

You’d be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah)

Even though we gave up that 90% for the win, go

I’ve been on a roll, where you been? (Where you been?)

Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)

Is your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)

Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been

Yeah, hell no

I don’t even care where you been (Oh, yeah)

Hell no (Oh, yeah)

Said I don’t even care

Remember when we made a fuckin’ album off that Clicquot? (Ooh)

I never track my vocals, so shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man)

This been buildin’ up, I guess this friendship like Home Depot (Ooh)

I’m so thankful working with my best friend, she the chicko

She the chicko (Yeah)

Where you at? Where you been? (Oh yeah)

Where you been? Where you at, ho? Hey (Where you been?)

Where you at? Where you been, ho? Hey (Mmm, yeah)

I don’t care where you been, ho (Been)

Where you been, Cletus?

Yeah, who? (What?) Clevis?

Who the fuck is Cletus?

It’s from, um

Cletus? Girl

Nutty Fropessor

We have to wrap, five, six, seven, eight

