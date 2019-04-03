Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét – MONOPOLY: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 1° aprile 2019, Monopoly è un singolo di Ariana Grande e la collega e amica Victoria Monét, già presentato dal vivo in occasione di uno dei concerti dell’ex stellina Disney.
Dopo aver coscritto numerose canzoni del quinto album in studio “Thank U, Next”, Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét, che è anche sua corista, incidono un brano insieme, scritto e registrato proprio durante la tournée della Grande.
Il video ufficiale dal sapore amatoriale e vintage, è stato diretto da Alfredo Flores & Ricky Alvarez ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Ariana Grande – MONOPOLY Traduzione
Ho avuto successo, dove sei stata?
Molto protettiva con la mia anima, dove sei stata?
Il tuo GPS è acceso, dove sei stata?
A dire il vero, non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stata
Vibrazioni negative, lasciatemi stare
Via da qui con quelle negatività
Tratto i miei obiettivi come una proprietà
Li colleziono come se giocassi a Monopoli
Probabilmente non verrò se non c’è una commissione
E se provano a fermarmi
Sterzerò in entrambe le direzioni, dicotomia
Mi piacciono le donne e gli uomini (Sì)
Lavoro così fottu*amente tanto, ho bisogno di una twinny1, gemella, gemella
Come hai fatto a colpire il club se sei a malapena entrata?
Poi facciamo un colpo in banca, facendoli investire sulla la vittoria, oh
Ho detto, ho avuto successo, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)
Molto protettivo con la mia anima, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)
Il tuo GPS è acceso, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)
A dire il vero, non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stato
Vibrazioni negative, lasciatemi stare
Via da qui con quelle negatività
Tratto i miei obiettivi come una proprietà
Li colleziono come se giocassi a Monopoli
Probabilmente non verrò se non c’è una commissione
E se proveranno a fermarmi
Mostrerò loro la mia discografia (sì, sì)
Mi piacciono gli uomini e le donne (Sì)
Lavoro così fottu*amente tanto, ho bisogno di una twinny1, gemella, gemella (Hey)
Saresti onesta a vita se ti dessi il mio PIN (Sì)
Anche se rinunceremmo al 90% della vincita, vai
Ho avuto successo, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)
Molto protettivo con la mia anima, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)
Il tuo GPS è acceso, dove sei stata? (Dove sei stata?)
A dire il vero, non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stata
Sì, cavolo no
Non me ne frega nulla di dove sei stata (Oh, sì)
Cavolo no (Oh, sì)
Ho detto che non me ne frega nulla
Ricordi quando abbiamo fatto quel ca*zo di album bevendo quel Clicquot? (Ooh)
Non rintraccio mai la mia voce, quindi urlo ad Eric Vetro2 (adoro Eric Vetro, amico)
Si sta espandendo, immagino questa amicizia come Home Depot (Ooh)
Sono così contenta di lavorare con la mia migliore amica, il trucco è lei
E’ il trucco (Sì)
Dove sei? Dove sei stata? (O si)
Dove sei stata? Dove ti sei cacciata? Ehi (dove sei stata?)
Dove sei? Dove sei stato? Ehi (Mmm, si)
Non mi importa dove sei stata, ho (Been)
Dove sei stato, Cletus?
Sì, chi? (Cosa?) Clevis?
Chi ca**o è Cletus?
Viene da, um
Cletus? Ragazza
Professore svitato
Dobbiamo concludere, cinque, sei, sette, otto
1 Twinny dovrebbe essere inteso come due ragazze davvero fantastiche che la pensano allo stesso modo.
2 “I never track my vocals” potrebbe significare che non usa l’auto tune. Eric Vetro è un insegnante di canto con sede a Los Angeles, che ha lavorato con una vasta schiera di star come Shawn Mendes e Ariana Grande.
Monopoly Testo
Autori: Scootie, Michael “Mikey” Foster, Tim Suby, Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande.
I’ve been on a roll, where you been?
Real protective with my soul, where you been?
Is your GPS even on, where you been?
Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been
Bad vibes, get off of me
Outta here with that fuckery
Treat my goals like property
Collect them like Monopoly
I probably won’t come if there’s not a fee
And if they try come stoppin’ me
I swerve both ways, dichotomy
I like women and men (Yeah)
Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin
How you hit the club and you barely got in?
Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh
Said, I been on a roll, where you been? (Where you been?)
Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)
Is your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)
Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been
Bad vibes, get off of me
Outta here with that fuckery
Treat my goals like property
Collect them like Monopoly
I probably won’t come if there’s not a fee
And if they try come stoppin’ me
I show them my discography (Yeah, yeah)
I like women and men (Yeah)
Work so fuckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Hey)
You’d be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah)
Even though we gave up that 90% for the win, go
I’ve been on a roll, where you been? (Where you been?)
Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)
Is your GPS even on, where you been? (Where you been?)
Matter of fact, I don’t even care where you been
Yeah, hell no
I don’t even care where you been (Oh, yeah)
Hell no (Oh, yeah)
Said I don’t even care
Remember when we made a fuckin’ album off that Clicquot? (Ooh)
I never track my vocals, so shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man)
This been buildin’ up, I guess this friendship like Home Depot (Ooh)
I’m so thankful working with my best friend, she the chicko
She the chicko (Yeah)
Where you at? Where you been? (Oh yeah)
Where you been? Where you at, ho? Hey (Where you been?)
Where you at? Where you been, ho? Hey (Mmm, yeah)
I don’t care where you been, ho (Been)
Where you been, Cletus?
Yeah, who? (What?) Clevis?
Who the fuck is Cletus?
It’s from, um
Cletus? Girl
Nutty Fropessor
We have to wrap, five, six, seven, eight
Yeah
