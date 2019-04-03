The Magician – Ready To Love: audio, testo e traduzione

Ready To Love è il nuovo singolo del deejay e producer belga Stephen Fasano, in arte The Magician, disponibile dall’8 marzo 2019.
Prodotto con la collaborazione di Mark Ralph e interpretato dalla britannica Sophie Frances Cooke, in arte Frances (non accreditata), questo pezzo è abbastanza piacevole e in Gran Bretagna è già stato definito come l’inno del prossimo Ibiza Summer House.
Romantica e accattivante allo stesso tempo, Ready To Love è una canzone tutta da ballare grazie alle sonorità house.
Ready To Love Traduzione – The Magician
Ho bisogno di fiducia e devozione
E mi hai fatto uscire dal luogo oscuro in cui sono stata
Come una ondulazione sull’acqua
Mi hai raggiunto e mi hai insegnato ad amare
Sono prontissima ad amarti, pronto ad amarti
Ho messo il mio cuore sulla linea
Sono così pronta ad amarti, pronta ad amarti
E ti renderò mio
Sarò, sarò, lo sarò
Lì nel momento in cui pronuncerai il mio nome
Sarò, sarò, lo sarò
Proprio lì per abbracciarti, so che farai altrettanto
Ho finto così a lungo
Di stare bene, che non avrei mai avuto bisogno di qualcuno
Ma ho trovato la speranza nei tuoi occhi
Mi hai tranquillizata che tutto andrà bene
Sono prontissima ad amarti, pronto ad amarti
Ho messo il mio cuore sulla linea
Sono così pronta ad amarti, pronta ad amarti
E ti renderò mio
Sarò, sarò, lo sarò
Lì nel momento in cui pronuncerai il mio nome
Sarò, sarò, lo sarò
Proprio lì per abbracciarti, so che farai altrettanto
Sì, sono pronta ad amare
Sono così pronto ad amare
Sono prontissima ad amare
Sono prontissima ad amarti, pronto ad amarti
Ho messo il mio cuore sulla linea
Sono così pronta ad amarti, pronta ad amarti
E ti renderò mio
Sarò, sarò, lo sarò
Lì nel momento in cui pronuncerai il mio nome
Sarò, sarò, lo sarò
Proprio lì per abbracciarti, so che farai altrettanto
Sì, sono pronta ad amare
Sì, sono pronta ad amare
Testo Ready To Love
Autori: Mark Ralph, Frances & The Magician.
I need trust and devotion
And you showed me out of the dark place I had been
Like a ripple on water
You reached me and showed me how to love
I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you
I put my heart on the line
I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you
And I’m gonna make you mine
I will be, I will be, I will be
There in a moment when you call out my name
I will be, I will be, I will be
Right there to hold you, I know you’ll do the same
I pretended for so long
That I was alright, that I would never need somebody
But I found hope in your eyes
You gave me peace of mind that everything’s gon’ be alright
I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you
I put my heart on the line
I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you
And I’m gonna make you mine
I will be, I will be, I will be
There in a moment when you call out my name
I will be, I will be, I will be
Right there to hold you, I know you’ll do the same
Yeah, I’m ready to love
I’m so ready to love
I’m so ready to love
I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you
I put my heart on the line
I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you
And I’m gonna make you mine
I will be, I will be, I will be
There in a moment when you call out my name
I will be, I will be, I will be
Right there to hold you, I know you’ll do the same
Yeah, I’m ready to love
Yeah, I’m ready to love
