The Magician – Ready To Love: audio, testo e traduzione





Ready To Love è il nuovo singolo del deejay e producer belga Stephen Fasano, in arte The Magician, disponibile dall’8 marzo 2019.

Prodotto con la collaborazione di Mark Ralph e interpretato dalla britannica Sophie Frances Cooke, in arte Frances (non accreditata), questo pezzo è abbastanza piacevole e in Gran Bretagna è già stato definito come l’inno del prossimo Ibiza Summer House.

Romantica e accattivante allo stesso tempo, Ready To Love è una canzone tutta da ballare grazie alle sonorità house.

Ready To Love Traduzione – The Magician

Ho bisogno di fiducia e devozione

E mi hai fatto uscire dal luogo oscuro in cui sono stata

Come una ondulazione sull’acqua

Mi hai raggiunto e mi hai insegnato ad amare

Sono prontissima ad amarti, pronto ad amarti

Ho messo il mio cuore sulla linea

Sono così pronta ad amarti, pronta ad amarti

E ti renderò mio

Sarò, sarò, lo sarò

Lì nel momento in cui pronuncerai il mio nome

Sarò, sarò, lo sarò

Proprio lì per abbracciarti, so che farai altrettanto

Ho finto così a lungo

Di stare bene, che non avrei mai avuto bisogno di qualcuno

Ma ho trovato la speranza nei tuoi occhi

Mi hai tranquillizata che tutto andrà bene

Sono prontissima ad amarti, pronto ad amarti

Ho messo il mio cuore sulla linea

Sono così pronta ad amarti, pronta ad amarti

E ti renderò mio

Sarò, sarò, lo sarò

Lì nel momento in cui pronuncerai il mio nome

Sarò, sarò, lo sarò

Proprio lì per abbracciarti, so che farai altrettanto

Sì, sono pronta ad amare

Sono così pronto ad amare

Sono prontissima ad amare

Sono prontissima ad amarti, pronto ad amarti

Ho messo il mio cuore sulla linea

Sono così pronta ad amarti, pronta ad amarti

E ti renderò mio

Sarò, sarò, lo sarò

Lì nel momento in cui pronuncerai il mio nome

Sarò, sarò, lo sarò

Proprio lì per abbracciarti, so che farai altrettanto





Sì, sono pronta ad amare

Sì, sono pronta ad amare

Testo Ready To Love

Autori: Mark Ralph, Frances & The Magician.

I need trust and devotion

And you showed me out of the dark place I had been

Like a ripple on water

You reached me and showed me how to love

I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you

I put my heart on the line

I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you

And I’m gonna make you mine

I will be, I will be, I will be

There in a moment when you call out my name

I will be, I will be, I will be

Right there to hold you, I know you’ll do the same

I pretended for so long

That I was alright, that I would never need somebody

But I found hope in your eyes

You gave me peace of mind that everything’s gon’ be alright

I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you

I put my heart on the line

I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you

And I’m gonna make you mine

I will be, I will be, I will be

There in a moment when you call out my name

I will be, I will be, I will be

Right there to hold you, I know you’ll do the same





Yeah, I’m ready to love

I’m so ready to love

I’m so ready to love

I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you

I put my heart on the line

I’m so ready to love you, ready to love you

And I’m gonna make you mine

I will be, I will be, I will be

There in a moment when you call out my name

I will be, I will be, I will be

Right there to hold you, I know you’ll do the same

Yeah, I’m ready to love

Yeah, I’m ready to love





