BLACKPINK – How You Like That: guarda il video e leggi il testo e la traduzione









Testo How You Like That delle Blackpink

[Intro: Lisa]

BLACKPINK in your area

[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]

보란 듯이 무너졌어

바닥을 뚫고 저 지하까지

옷 끝자락 잡겠다고

저 높이 두 손을 뻗어봐도

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]

다시 캄캄한 이곳에 light up the sky

네 두 눈을 보며 I’ll kiss you bye

실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까

이제 너희 하나 둘 셋

[Chorus: Jennie, (Lisa), & Jisoo]

Ha, how you like that? (Woo)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that?

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

[Verse 2: Lisa]

Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred

백 개 중에 백 내 몫을 원해

Karma come and get some

딱하지만 어쩔 수 없잖아

What’s up? I’m right back

방아쇠를 cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?

Then tell me how you like that, like that

[Pre-Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo]

더 캄캄한 이곳에 shine like the stars

그 미소를 띠며 I’ll kiss you goodbye

실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까

이제 너희 하나 둘 셋

[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & (Lisa)]

Ha, how you like that? (Woo)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that?

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you now, look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]

날개 잃은 채로 추락했던 날

어두운 나날 속에 갇혀 있던 날

그때쯤에 넌 날 끝내야 했어

Look up in the sky

It’s a bird, it’s a plane

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Bring out your boss bitch

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

BLACKPINK!

[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

You gon’ like that

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu





La traduzione in italiano di How You Like That

[Introduzione]

BLACKPINK nella vostra zona

[1a strofa]

Sono crollata davanti ai tuoi occhi

Ho toccato il fondo e sono sprofondata ancora di più

Per afferrare l’ultimo briciolo di speranza

Ho cercato di raggiungerti con entrambe le mani

[Pre-Rit.]

Ancora in questo posto buio, illumina il cielo

Mentre ti guardo negli occhi, ti darò un bacio d’addio

Ridi quanto vuoi finché puoi

Perché sta per arrivare il tuo turno, uno, due, tre

[Rit.]

Ah, che te ne pare? (Woo)

Ti piacerà

Che te ne sembra? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

Che te ne pare?

[Post-Rit.]

Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami

Che te ne pare?

Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami

Che te ne sembra?

[2a strofa]

Alla tua ragazza serve tutto e questo è cento

10 su 10, voglio quello che mi spetta

Karma vieni a prenderne un po ‘

Mi spiace ma non posso farci nulla

Che succede? (o “come va?”) Torno subito

Innesca l’arma

Plain Jane viene sequestrata, non ti piaccio? [Nota: un plain jane è un orologio costoso ma senza pietre preziose come i diamanti. La cantante indossa spesso i celebri Rolex, come nell’aprile 2019, quand’è stata immortalata con al polso un Rolex Lady-Datejust. Lisa usa inoltre un doppio significato con l’omofono “plain” and “plane”, poiché gli aerei possono essere sequestrati e dirottati, gli orologi possono invece essere rubati.]

Allora dimmi che te ne pare, sembra

[Pre-Rit.]

In questo posto brilli come le stelle

Con il sorriso sulle labbra, ti darò un bacio d’addio

Ridi quanto vuoi finché puoi

Perché sta per arrivare il tuo turno, uno, due, tre

[Rit.]

Ah, che te ne pare? (Woo)

Ti piacerà

Che te ne sembra? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

Che te ne pare?

[Post-Rit.]

Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami

Che te ne pare?

Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)

Guardati, ora guardami

Che te ne sembra?

[Ponte]

Il giorno in cui sono caduta senza le ali

Quei giorni bui in cui ero rimasta intrappolata

Avresti dovuto finirmi quando ne hai avuto l’occasione

Osserva il cielo

È un uccello, è un aereo

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Fai uscire il tuo capo con le palle

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

BLACKPINK!

[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Che te ne sembra?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

Ti piacerà così

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Che te ne sembra?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

How You Like That Testo romanizzato

[Intro: Lisa]

BLACKPINK in your area





[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]

Boran deusi muneojyeosseo

Badageul ttulko jeo jihakkaji

Ot kkeutjarak japgetdago

Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]

Dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky

Ne du nuneul bomyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye

Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohui hana dul set

[Chorus: Jennie, (Lisa), & Jisoo]

Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

[Verse 2: Lisa]

Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred

Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae

Karma come and get some

Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana

What’s up, I’m right back

Bangasoereul cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?

Then tell me how you like that, like that

[Pre-Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo]

Deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars

Geu misoreul ttimyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye

Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohui hana dul set

[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & (Lisa)]

Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]

Nalgae ileun chaero churakaetdeon nal

Eoduun nanal soge gatyeo itdeon nal

Geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeunnaeya haesseo

Look up in the sky

It’s a bird, it’s a plane

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Bring out your boss bitch

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

BLACKPINK!

[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

You gon’ like that

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

How You Like That traduzione in inglese

[Intro: Lisa]

BLACKPINK in your area

[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]

I crumbled before your eyes

Hit rock bottom and sunk deeper

To grab onto the last bit of hope

I’ve tried to reach out with both of my hands

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]

Again in this dark place, light up the sky

While looking into your eyes I’ll kiss you bye

Laugh all you want while you still can

Because it’s about to be your turn, one, two, three

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa, & Jisoo]

Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?





[Verse 2: Lisa]

Your girl needs it all and that’s a hundred

10 out of 10 I want what’s mine

Karma come and get some

I feel bad but there’s nothing I can do

What’s up, I’m right back

Cock back the trigger

Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?

Then tell me how you like that, like that

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo]

In this even darker place, shine like the stars

With a smile on my face I’ll kiss you goodbye

Laugh all you want while you still can

Because it’s about to be your turn, one, two, three

[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & Lisa]

Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]

The day I fell without my wings

Those dark days where I was trapped

You should have ended me when you had the chance

Look up in the sky

It’s a bird, it’s a plane

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Bring out your boss bitch

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

BLACKPINK!

[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

You gon’ like that

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

Audio e video di How You Like That

Info sulla canzone delle Blackpink, How You Like That

Le blackpink, gruppo sudcoreano tutto al femminile, composto da Kim Ji-soo, Jennie Kim, Rosé e Lisa, è finalmente tornato con la convincente e gradevole canzone in oggetto, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 26 giugno 2020 su YG Entertainment e Interscope Records.

Il contagioso singolo è stato scritto da R.Tee, 24, Danny Chung & Teddy Park e prodotto da quest’ultimo e anticipa il rilascio del futuro secondo album in studio, successore di Blackpink in Your Area (dicembre 2018). How You Like That è la prima release da Kill This Love del 2019.

Si tratta di una canzone in pieno stile Blackpink influenzata dall’hip-hop, con una produzione grandiosa e intensa e beat esplosivi. In poche ore, il videoclip ha quasi raggiunto 85 milioni di visualizzazioni, battendo il precedente record della boy band sudcoreana Bts con Boy with Luv, che aveva ottenuto 74,6 milioni di visualizzazioni in 24 ore.

Con il filmato che accompagna Kill This Love, queste quattro ragazze avevano ottenuto una serie di record. Dire che siano ormai divenute un fenomeno di portata mondiale, è ormai riduttivo! Ascoltate e fatevi trascinare dall’irresistibilità di questo pezzo, che definire catchy sarebbe un eufemismo.



