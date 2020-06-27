BLACKPINK – How You Like That: guarda il video e leggi il testo e la traduzione

Testo How You Like That delle Blackpink
[Intro: Lisa]
BLACKPINK in your area
[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]
보란 듯이 무너졌어
바닥을 뚫고 저 지하까지
옷 끝자락 잡겠다고
저 높이 두 손을 뻗어봐도
[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]
다시 캄캄한 이곳에 light up the sky
네 두 눈을 보며 I’ll kiss you bye
실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까
이제 너희 하나 둘 셋
[Chorus: Jennie, (Lisa), & Jisoo]
Ha, how you like that? (Woo)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that?
[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
[Verse 2: Lisa]
Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred
백 개 중에 백 내 몫을 원해
Karma come and get some
딱하지만 어쩔 수 없잖아
What’s up? I’m right back
방아쇠를 cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?
Then tell me how you like that, like that
[Pre-Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo]
더 캄캄한 이곳에 shine like the stars
그 미소를 띠며 I’ll kiss you goodbye
실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까
이제 너희 하나 둘 셋
[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & (Lisa)]
Ha, how you like that? (Woo)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that?
[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
Now, look at you now, look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]
날개 잃은 채로 추락했던 날
어두운 나날 속에 갇혀 있던 날
그때쯤에 넌 날 끝내야 했어
Look up in the sky
It’s a bird, it’s a plane
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Bring out your boss bitch
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
BLACKPINK!
[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
You gon’ like that
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
La traduzione in italiano di How You Like That
[Introduzione]
BLACKPINK nella vostra zona
[1a strofa]
Sono crollata davanti ai tuoi occhi
Ho toccato il fondo e sono sprofondata ancora di più
Per afferrare l’ultimo briciolo di speranza
Ho cercato di raggiungerti con entrambe le mani
[Pre-Rit.]
Ancora in questo posto buio, illumina il cielo
Mentre ti guardo negli occhi, ti darò un bacio d’addio
Ridi quanto vuoi finché puoi
Perché sta per arrivare il tuo turno, uno, due, tre
[Rit.]
Ah, che te ne pare? (Woo)
Ti piacerà
Che te ne sembra? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
Che te ne pare?
[Post-Rit.]
Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami
Che te ne pare?
Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami
Che te ne sembra?
[2a strofa]
Alla tua ragazza serve tutto e questo è cento
10 su 10, voglio quello che mi spetta
Karma vieni a prenderne un po ‘
Mi spiace ma non posso farci nulla
Che succede? (o “come va?”) Torno subito
Innesca l’arma
Plain Jane viene sequestrata, non ti piaccio? [Nota: un plain jane è un orologio costoso ma senza pietre preziose come i diamanti. La cantante indossa spesso i celebri Rolex, come nell’aprile 2019, quand’è stata immortalata con al polso un Rolex Lady-Datejust. Lisa usa inoltre un doppio significato con l’omofono “plain” and “plane”, poiché gli aerei possono essere sequestrati e dirottati, gli orologi possono invece essere rubati.]
Allora dimmi che te ne pare, sembra
[Pre-Rit.]
In questo posto brilli come le stelle
Con il sorriso sulle labbra, ti darò un bacio d’addio
Ridi quanto vuoi finché puoi
Perché sta per arrivare il tuo turno, uno, due, tre
[Rit.]
Ah, che te ne pare? (Woo)
Ti piacerà
Che te ne sembra? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
Che te ne pare?
[Post-Rit.]
Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami
Che te ne pare?
Ora guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami (Uh)
Guardati, ora guardami
Che te ne sembra?
[Ponte]
Il giorno in cui sono caduta senza le ali
Quei giorni bui in cui ero rimasta intrappolata
Avresti dovuto finirmi quando ne hai avuto l’occasione
Osserva il cielo
È un uccello, è un aereo
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Fai uscire il tuo capo con le palle
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
BLACKPINK!
[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Che te ne sembra?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
Ti piacerà così
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Che te ne sembra?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
How You Like That Testo romanizzato
[Intro: Lisa]
BLACKPINK in your area
[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]
Boran deusi muneojyeosseo
Badageul ttulko jeo jihakkaji
Ot kkeutjarak japgetdago
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado
[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]
Dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky
Ne du nuneul bomyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye
Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohui hana dul set
[Chorus: Jennie, (Lisa), & Jisoo]
Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
[Verse 2: Lisa]
Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae
Karma come and get some
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
What’s up, I’m right back
Bangasoereul cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?
Then tell me how you like that, like that
[Pre-Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo]
Deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars
Geu misoreul ttimyeo I’ll kiss you goodbye
Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohui hana dul set
[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & (Lisa)]
Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]
Nalgae ileun chaero churakaetdeon nal
Eoduun nanal soge gatyeo itdeon nal
Geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeunnaeya haesseo
Look up in the sky
It’s a bird, it’s a plane
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Bring out your boss bitch
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
BLACKPINK!
[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
You gon’ like that
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
How You Like That traduzione in inglese
[Intro: Lisa]
BLACKPINK in your area
[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]
I crumbled before your eyes
Hit rock bottom and sunk deeper
To grab onto the last bit of hope
I’ve tried to reach out with both of my hands
[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]
Again in this dark place, light up the sky
While looking into your eyes I’ll kiss you bye
Laugh all you want while you still can
Because it’s about to be your turn, one, two, three
[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa, & Jisoo]
Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
[Verse 2: Lisa]
Your girl needs it all and that’s a hundred
10 out of 10 I want what’s mine
Karma come and get some
I feel bad but there’s nothing I can do
What’s up, I’m right back
Cock back the trigger
Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?
Then tell me how you like that, like that
[Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo]
In this even darker place, shine like the stars
With a smile on my face I’ll kiss you goodbye
Laugh all you want while you still can
Because it’s about to be your turn, one, two, three
[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & Lisa]
Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that
[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me (Uh)
Look at you, now look at me
How you like that?
[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]
The day I fell without my wings
Those dark days where I was trapped
You should have ended me when you had the chance
Look up in the sky
It’s a bird, it’s a plane
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
Bring out your boss bitch
Yeah-eah-eah-eah
BLACKPINK!
[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
You gon’ like that
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
Audio e video di How You Like That
Info sulla canzone delle Blackpink, How You Like That
Le blackpink, gruppo sudcoreano tutto al femminile, composto da Kim Ji-soo, Jennie Kim, Rosé e Lisa, è finalmente tornato con la convincente e gradevole canzone in oggetto, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 26 giugno 2020 su YG Entertainment e Interscope Records.
Il contagioso singolo è stato scritto da R.Tee, 24, Danny Chung & Teddy Park e prodotto da quest’ultimo e anticipa il rilascio del futuro secondo album in studio, successore di Blackpink in Your Area (dicembre 2018). How You Like That è la prima release da Kill This Love del 2019.
Si tratta di una canzone in pieno stile Blackpink influenzata dall’hip-hop, con una produzione grandiosa e intensa e beat esplosivi. In poche ore, il videoclip ha quasi raggiunto 85 milioni di visualizzazioni, battendo il precedente record della boy band sudcoreana Bts con Boy with Luv, che aveva ottenuto 74,6 milioni di visualizzazioni in 24 ore.
Con il filmato che accompagna Kill This Love, queste quattro ragazze avevano ottenuto una serie di record. Dire che siano ormai divenute un fenomeno di portata mondiale, è ormai riduttivo! Ascoltate e fatevi trascinare dall’irresistibilità di questo pezzo, che definire catchy sarebbe un eufemismo.
