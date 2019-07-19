Hayley Kiyoko – I Wish: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

I Wish è il nuovo singolo scritto, prodotto e interpretato dalla statunitense Hayley Kiyoko, disponibile dal 18 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto dalla stessa Hayley, che vede la partecipazione di numerosi ballerine.
Qui la cantante classe ’91 di Los Angeles, desidera far chiarezza in una storia d’amore che è andata in fumo e si rivolge chiaramente al fidanzato che le trasmette segnali tutt’altro che rassicuranti, incluso l’interesse per qualcun altro.
Nel filmato, lei e alcune amiche fanno una specie di seduta spiritica o comunque un rito di magia tipo streghe, al fine di farle trovare un partner fedele.
Hayley Kiyoko I Wish testo e traduzione
[Intro]
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore
[Verse 1]
I don’t know where we’re gonna go from here, I don’t
You shut down when I tell you all the shit I want
We butt heads, you don’t pay me no attention
And you’re selfish with your affection (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You don’t like when I decide to speak my mind (Yeah, yeah)
No, you don’t like that I do what I want like all the time
We butt heads ’cause you don’t pay me no attention
And you’re selfish with your affection (Oh)
Non so dove andremo a finire, non lo so
Ti chiudi quando ti dico tutte le stronzate che voglio
Litighiamo, non mi presti attenzione
E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (Sì)
Si, si, si, si
Non ti sta bene quando decido di dire quello che penso (Sì, sì)
No, ti sta bene che io faccia sempre quello che voglio
Litighiamo perché non ascolti quello che dico
E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (oh)
[Chorus]
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love
‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time
And there’s nobody here by my side
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (l’amore)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore
Perché mi sveglio, al mattino
E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (l’amore)
[Verse 2]
You don’t care, it’s a storm in my iris ’cause you lied
You don’t mind that it’s raining oceans from my eyes
We butt heads ’cause you’re payin’ him attention
And you’re selfish with your affection (What you want, love?)
Your black heart, you ain’t even budge when you tore mine apart
You wild out, so I wild out too, mothafucka, wassup?
We butt heads ’cause you keep payin’ him attention
And you’re selfish with your affection (Oh)
Non t’importa, è una tempesta nella mia iride perché hai mentito
Non ti dispiace che io pianga oceani di lacrime
Litighiamo perché presti attenzione a lui
E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (cosa vuoi, tesoro?)
Il tuo cuore di pietra, non riesci nemmeno a cambiare idea quando hai fatto a pezzi il mio
Sei fuori di testa, quindi farò la pazza anch’io, bastardo, che succede?
Litighiamo perché presti attenzione a lui
E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (oh)
[Chorus]
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love
‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time
And there’s nobody here by my side
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (l’amore)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore
Perché mi sveglio, al mattino
E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (l’amore)
[Bridge]
Sometimes I wonder if you’ll ever love me ever
I wonder if I’m ever gonna find somebody
I cry, cry, cry, cry to the heavens
Why won’t you just send me somebody? (Oh)
A volte mi chiedo se mi hai mai amata
Mi chiedo se riuscirò a trovare qualcuno
Grido, grido, grido, grido al cielo
Perché non mi mandi una persona giusta? (Oh)
[Chorus]
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Oh, I)
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)
‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time
And there’s nobody here by my side
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)
‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time
And there’s nobody here by my side
I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (oh, io)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (vorrei trovare l’amore)
Perché mi sveglio, al mattino
E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (vorrei aver trovato l’amore)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (vorrei trovare l’amore)
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (vorrei aver trovato l’amore)
Perché mi sveglio, al mattino
E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (l’amore)
Lascia un commento