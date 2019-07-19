Hayley Kiyoko – I Wish: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





I Wish è il nuovo singolo scritto, prodotto e interpretato dalla statunitense Hayley Kiyoko, disponibile dal 18 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto dalla stessa Hayley, che vede la partecipazione di numerosi ballerine.

Qui la cantante classe ’91 di Los Angeles, desidera far chiarezza in una storia d’amore che è andata in fumo e si rivolge chiaramente al fidanzato che le trasmette segnali tutt’altro che rassicuranti, incluso l’interesse per qualcun altro.

Nel filmato, lei e alcune amiche fanno una specie di seduta spiritica o comunque un rito di magia tipo streghe, al fine di farle trovare un partner fedele.

Hayley Kiyoko I Wish testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore

[Verse 1]

I don’t know where we’re gonna go from here, I don’t

You shut down when I tell you all the shit I want

We butt heads, you don’t pay me no attention

And you’re selfish with your affection (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You don’t like when I decide to speak my mind (Yeah, yeah)

No, you don’t like that I do what I want like all the time

We butt heads ’cause you don’t pay me no attention

And you’re selfish with your affection (Oh)

Non so dove andremo a finire, non lo so

Ti chiudi quando ti dico tutte le stronzate che voglio

Litighiamo, non mi presti attenzione

E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (Sì)

Si, si, si, si

Non ti sta bene quando decido di dire quello che penso (Sì, sì)

No, ti sta bene che io faccia sempre quello che voglio

Litighiamo perché non ascolti quello che dico

E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (oh)

[Chorus]

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love

‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time

And there’s nobody here by my side

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)





Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (l’amore)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore

Perché mi sveglio, al mattino

E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (l’amore)

[Verse 2]

You don’t care, it’s a storm in my iris ’cause you lied

You don’t mind that it’s raining oceans from my eyes

We butt heads ’cause you’re payin’ him attention

And you’re selfish with your affection (What you want, love?)

Your black heart, you ain’t even budge when you tore mine apart

You wild out, so I wild out too, mothafucka, wassup?

We butt heads ’cause you keep payin’ him attention

And you’re selfish with your affection (Oh)

Non t’importa, è una tempesta nella mia iride perché hai mentito

Non ti dispiace che io pianga oceani di lacrime

Litighiamo perché presti attenzione a lui

E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (cosa vuoi, tesoro?)

Il tuo cuore di pietra, non riesci nemmeno a cambiare idea quando hai fatto a pezzi il mio

Sei fuori di testa, quindi farò la pazza anch’io, bastardo, che succede?

Litighiamo perché presti attenzione a lui

E sei egoista con il tuo attaccamento (oh)

[Chorus]

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love

‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time

And there’s nobody here by my side

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (l’amore)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore

Perché mi sveglio, al mattino

E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (l’amore)

[Bridge]

Sometimes I wonder if you’ll ever love me ever

I wonder if I’m ever gonna find somebody

I cry, cry, cry, cry to the heavens

Why won’t you just send me somebody? (Oh)





A volte mi chiedo se mi hai mai amata

Mi chiedo se riuscirò a trovare qualcuno

Grido, grido, grido, grido al cielo

Perché non mi mandi una persona giusta? (Oh)

[Chorus]

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Oh, I)

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)

‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time

And there’s nobody here by my side

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (I wish I found love)

‘Cause I wake up, up in the morning time

And there’s nobody here by my side

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (oh, io)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (vorrei trovare l’amore)

Perché mi sveglio, al mattino

E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (vorrei aver trovato l’amore)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (vorrei trovare l’amore)

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei trovare l’amore (vorrei aver trovato l’amore)

Perché mi sveglio, al mattino

E non c’è nessuno al mio fianco

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei aver trovato l’amore (l’amore)





