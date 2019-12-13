Harry Styles – To Be So Lonely: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

To Be So Lonely è la settima traccia dell’album Fine Line, il secondo solista di Harry Styles, rilasciato il 13 dicembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, una delle più contagiose della seconda era discografica, scritta da Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland e lo stesso Harry Styles, con produzione di Harpoon & Johnson.
In quest’occasione, l’artista canta il sentirsi solo dopo la fine di una relazione con una persona, che sta comunque cercando di rimanere sua amica, tuttavia accontentarsi della semplice amicizia, per lui è tutt’altro che semplice, perché evidentemente la ama ancora e si sente solo senza di lei al suo fianco.
Harry Styles – To Be So Lonely Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Don’t blame me for falling
I was just a little boy
Don’t blame the drunk caller
I wasn’t ready for it all
[Pre-Chorus]
You can’t blame me, darling
Not even a little bit, I was away
And I’m just an arrogant son of a bitch
Who can’t admit when he’s sorry
[Chorus]
Don’t call me “baby” again, you got your reasons
I know that you’re trying to be friends, I know you mean it
Don’t call me “baby” again, it’s hard for me to go home
And be so lonely
[Verse 2]
I just hope you see me in a little better light
Do you think it’s easy being of the jealous kind?
‘Cause I miss the shape of your lips
You’ll win, it’s just a trick
And this is it, so I’m sorry
[Chorus]
Don’t call me “baby” again, you’ve got your reasons
I know that you’re trying to be friends, I know you mean it
Don’t call me “baby” again, it’s hard for me to go home
And be so lonely
[Post-Chorus]
To be so lonely, to be so
To be so lonely
To be so lonely, to be so
To be so lonely
[Bridge]
And I’m just an arrogant son of a bitch
Who can’t admit when he’s sorry
[Chorus]
Don’t call me “baby” again, you’ve got your reasons
I know that you’re trying to be friends, I know you mean it
Don’t call me “baby” again, it’s hard for me to go home
And be so lonely
[Post-Chorus]
To be so lonely, to be so
To be so lonely
To be so lonely, to be so
To be so lonely
Non dare la colpa a me se sei stata male
Ero solo un ragazzino
Non dare la colpa chi ti chiama ubriaco
Non ero pronto per tutto
Non puoi incolpare me, tesoro
Neanche minimamente, ero assente
E sono solo un figlio di pu**ana arrogante
Che non sa ammettere quando gli spiace
Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, hai le tue ragioni
So che stai cercando di restare amica, so che dici sul serio
Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, per me è dura tornare a casa
E sentirmi così solo
Spero solo che tu veda sotto un’altra prospettiva
Pensi che sia facile essere un tipo geloso?
Perché mi manca la forma delle tue labbra
Vincerai, è solo un trucco
E questo è tutto, quindi mi dispiace
Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, hai le tue ragioni
So che stai cercando di restare amica, so che dici sul serio
Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, per me è dura tornare a casa
E sentirmi così solo
Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così
Sentirmi così solo
Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così
Sentirmi così solo
E sono solo un arrogante figlio di pu**ana
Che non sa ammettere quando gli spiace
Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, hai le tue ragioni
So che stai cercando di restare amica, so che dici sul serio
Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, per me è dura tornare a casa
E sentirmi così solo
Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così
Sentirmi così solo
Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così
Sentirmi così solo
