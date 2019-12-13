Harry Styles – To Be So Lonely: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









To Be So Lonely è la settima traccia dell’album Fine Line, il secondo solista di Harry Styles, rilasciato il 13 dicembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, una delle più contagiose della seconda era discografica, scritta da Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland e lo stesso Harry Styles, con produzione di Harpoon & Johnson.

In quest’occasione, l’artista canta il sentirsi solo dopo la fine di una relazione con una persona, che sta comunque cercando di rimanere sua amica, tuttavia accontentarsi della semplice amicizia, per lui è tutt’altro che semplice, perché evidentemente la ama ancora e si sente solo senza di lei al suo fianco.

Harry Styles – To Be So Lonely Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Don’t blame me for falling

I was just a little boy

Don’t blame the drunk caller

I wasn’t ready for it all

[Pre-Chorus]

You can’t blame me, darling

Not even a little bit, I was away

And I’m just an arrogant son of a bitch

Who can’t admit when he’s sorry

[Chorus]

Don’t call me “baby” again, you got your reasons

I know that you’re trying to be friends, I know you mean it

Don’t call me “baby” again, it’s hard for me to go home

And be so lonely

[Verse 2]

I just hope you see me in a little better light

Do you think it’s easy being of the jealous kind?

‘Cause I miss the shape of your lips

You’ll win, it’s just a trick

And this is it, so I’m sorry

[Chorus]

Don’t call me “baby” again, you’ve got your reasons

I know that you’re trying to be friends, I know you mean it

Don’t call me “baby” again, it’s hard for me to go home

And be so lonely

[Post-Chorus]

To be so lonely, to be so

To be so lonely

To be so lonely, to be so

To be so lonely

[Bridge]

And I’m just an arrogant son of a bitch

Who can’t admit when he’s sorry





[Chorus]

Don’t call me “baby” again, you’ve got your reasons

I know that you’re trying to be friends, I know you mean it

Don’t call me “baby” again, it’s hard for me to go home

And be so lonely

[Post-Chorus]

To be so lonely, to be so

To be so lonely

To be so lonely, to be so

To be so lonely





Non dare la colpa a me se sei stata male

Ero solo un ragazzino

Non dare la colpa chi ti chiama ubriaco

Non ero pronto per tutto

Non puoi incolpare me, tesoro

Neanche minimamente, ero assente

E sono solo un figlio di pu**ana arrogante

Che non sa ammettere quando gli spiace

Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, hai le tue ragioni

So che stai cercando di restare amica, so che dici sul serio

Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, per me è dura tornare a casa

E sentirmi così solo

Spero solo che tu veda sotto un’altra prospettiva

Pensi che sia facile essere un tipo geloso?

Perché mi manca la forma delle tue labbra

Vincerai, è solo un trucco

E questo è tutto, quindi mi dispiace





Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, hai le tue ragioni

So che stai cercando di restare amica, so che dici sul serio

Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, per me è dura tornare a casa

E sentirmi così solo

Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così

Sentirmi così solo

Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così

Sentirmi così solo

E sono solo un arrogante figlio di pu**ana

Che non sa ammettere quando gli spiace

Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, hai le tue ragioni

So che stai cercando di restare amica, so che dici sul serio

Non chiamarmi di nuovo “baby”, per me è dura tornare a casa

E sentirmi così solo

Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così

Sentirmi così solo

Sentirmi così solo, sentirmi così

Sentirmi così solo

Ascolta su:



