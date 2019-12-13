Harry Styles – She: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

She è la traccia numero otto inserita nell’album Fine Line, di Harry Styles, uscito il 13 dicembre 2019,l nella quale il cantautore, dice di avere un tipo ideale di donna, , che è tuttavia solo nella sua testa, una persona immaginaria insomma.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova contagiosa canzone canzone, scritta da Jeff Bhasker, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland e lo stesso Harry Styles e prodotta da Kid Harpoon & Jeff Bhasker.
Se Cherry, To Be So Lonely e Falling, sono tre significativi brani fortemente ispirati all’ex fiamma, qui il cantante britannico classe 1994 sembra essersi ripreso dalla profonda delusione e sogna di incontrare l’anima gemella, con la quale costruirsi una famiglia e passare il resto della vita.
Harry Styles – She Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Nine in the morning, a man drops his kids off at school
And he’s thinking of you, like all of us do
Sends his assistant for coffee in the afternoon
Around 1:32, like he knows what to do
[Chorus]
She (She), she lives in daydreams with me (She)
She’s the first one that I see, and I don’t know why
I don’t know who she is (She, she)
[Verse 2]
He takes a boat out, imagines just sailing away (Away, away)
And not telling his mates (Not telling his mates)
He wouldn’t know what to say (Wouldn’t know what to say, to say)
[Chorus]
She (She), she lives in daydreams with me (She)
She’s the first one that I see, and I don’t know why
I don’t know who she is (She)
She (She), she’s the first one that I see (She)
She lives in daydreams with me, and I don’t know why
I don’t know where she is (She, she)
[Bridge]
Lives for the memory
A woman who’s just in his head (Just in his head)
And she sleeps in his bed (His bed)
While he plays pretend (Pretend)
So pretend (Pretend)
[Chorus]
She (She), she lives in daydreams with me (She)
She’s the first one that I see, and I don’t know why
I don’t know who she is (She, she)
She (She), she’s the first one that I see (She)
She lives in daydreams with me, and I don’t know why
I don’t know where she is (She, she)
Alle nove del mattino, un uomo lascia i suoi figli a scuola
E pensa a te, come facciamo tutti noi
Manda il suo assistente per un caffè pomeridiano
Intorno all’1:32, come se sapesse cosa fare
Lei (Lei), vive con me nei miei sogni ad occhi aperti (Lei)
È la prima che vedo e non so perché
Non so chi sia (lei, lei)
Lui prende una barca, immagina solo salpare via (via, via)
E nascondendolo agli amici (Non dicendolo agli amici)
Non saprebbe cosa dire (Non saprebbe che dire, dire)
Lei (Lei), vive con me nei miei sogni ad occhi aperti (Lei)
È la prima che vedo e non so perché
Non so chi sia (lei)
Lei (Lei), è la prima che la vedo (Lei)
Vive con me nei sogni ad occhi aperti e non so perché
Non so dove si trovi (lei, lei)
Vive per il ricordo
Di una donna che è solo nella sua testa (Solo nella sua testa)
E lei dorme nel suo letto (suo letto)
Mentre lui interpreta la parte
Quindi finge (finge)
Lei (Lei), vive con me nei miei sogni ad occhi aperti (Lei)
È la prima che vedo e non so perché
Non so chi sia (lei, lei)
Lei (Lei), è la prima che la vedo (Lei)
Vive con me nei sogni ad occhi aperti e non so perché
Non so dove si trovi (lei, lei)
Lascia un commento