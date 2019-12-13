Harry Styles – She: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









She è la traccia numero otto inserita nell’album Fine Line, di Harry Styles, uscito il 13 dicembre 2019,l nella quale il cantautore, dice di avere un tipo ideale di donna, , che è tuttavia solo nella sua testa, una persona immaginaria insomma.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova contagiosa canzone canzone, scritta da Jeff Bhasker, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland e lo stesso Harry Styles e prodotta da Kid Harpoon & Jeff Bhasker.

Se Cherry, To Be So Lonely e Falling, sono tre significativi brani fortemente ispirati all’ex fiamma, qui il cantante britannico classe 1994 sembra essersi ripreso dalla profonda delusione e sogna di incontrare l’anima gemella, con la quale costruirsi una famiglia e passare il resto della vita.

[Verse 1]

Nine in the morning, a man drops his kids off at school

And he’s thinking of you, like all of us do

Sends his assistant for coffee in the afternoon

Around 1:32, like he knows what to do

[Chorus]

She (She), she lives in daydreams with me (She)

She’s the first one that I see, and I don’t know why

I don’t know who she is (She, she)

[Verse 2]

He takes a boat out, imagines just sailing away (Away, away)

And not telling his mates (Not telling his mates)

He wouldn’t know what to say (Wouldn’t know what to say, to say)

[Chorus]

She (She), she lives in daydreams with me (She)

She’s the first one that I see, and I don’t know why

I don’t know who she is (She)

She (She), she’s the first one that I see (She)

She lives in daydreams with me, and I don’t know why

I don’t know where she is (She, she)





[Bridge]

Lives for the memory

A woman who’s just in his head (Just in his head)

And she sleeps in his bed (His bed)

While he plays pretend (Pretend)

So pretend (Pretend)

[Chorus]

She (She), she lives in daydreams with me (She)

She’s the first one that I see, and I don’t know why

I don’t know who she is (She, she)

She (She), she’s the first one that I see (She)

She lives in daydreams with me, and I don’t know why

I don’t know where she is (She, she)





Alle nove del mattino, un uomo lascia i suoi figli a scuola

E pensa a te, come facciamo tutti noi

Manda il suo assistente per un caffè pomeridiano

Intorno all’1:32, come se sapesse cosa fare

Lei (Lei), vive con me nei miei sogni ad occhi aperti (Lei)

È la prima che vedo e non so perché

Non so chi sia (lei, lei)





Lui prende una barca, immagina solo salpare via (via, via)

E nascondendolo agli amici (Non dicendolo agli amici)

Non saprebbe cosa dire (Non saprebbe che dire, dire)

Lei (Lei), vive con me nei miei sogni ad occhi aperti (Lei)

È la prima che vedo e non so perché

Non so chi sia (lei)

Lei (Lei), è la prima che la vedo (Lei)

Vive con me nei sogni ad occhi aperti e non so perché

Non so dove si trovi (lei, lei)

Vive per il ricordo

Di una donna che è solo nella sua testa (Solo nella sua testa)

E lei dorme nel suo letto (suo letto)

Mentre lui interpreta la parte

Quindi finge (finge)

Lei (Lei), vive con me nei miei sogni ad occhi aperti (Lei)

È la prima che vedo e non so perché

Non so chi sia (lei, lei)

Lei (Lei), è la prima che la vedo (Lei)

Vive con me nei sogni ad occhi aperti e non so perché

Non so dove si trovi (lei, lei)

