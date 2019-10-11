Harry Styles – Lights Up: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Uscito a sorpresa venerdì 11 ottobre 2019 via Erskine Records e Columbia Records, Lights Up è un singolo del cantautore britannico Harry Styles: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone.
A due anni di distanza dal disco d’esordio solista omonimo, l’ex One Direction è finalmente tornato ed i fan stanno letteralmente impazzendo. Scritto con la collaborazione di Kid Harpoon e Tyler Johnson e prodotto da quest’ultimo, questo pezzo dovrebbe fare da apripista al futuro secondo album in studio.
Harry Styles – Lights Up Testo e Traduzione
[Chorus]
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
Never coming back now
Can’t you see?
I could but wouldn’t stay
Wouldn’t put it like that
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
I’m never coming around
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
(La-da-da-da-dah)
[Post-Chorus]
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Runnin’ through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are, know who you are
Do you know who you are?
[Bridge 1]
Shine, step into the light
Shine, it’s so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, it’s so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever going back
Shine, step into the light
Shine, it’s so bright sometimes
Shine, I’m not ever (Oh)
[Chorus]
What do you mean?
I’m sorry by the way
I’m never coming back now
It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same
[Bridge 2]
(La-da-da-da-da)
(La-da-da-da-da)
(La-da-da-da-da)
(La-da-da-da-da)
[Outro]
All the lights couldn’t put out the dark
Runnin’ through my heart
Lights up and they know who you are
Know who you are
Do you know who you are?
Cosa intendi?
Mi dispiace comunque
Non tornerò mai più
Non capisci?
Non potrei ma non resto
Non la metterei così
Cosa intendi?
Mi dispiace comunque
Non tornerò mai
Sarebbe così bello se le cose fossero rimaste immutate
(La-da-da-da-dah)
Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio
Che attraversa il mio cuore
Si illumina e sanno chi sei
Sanno chi sei, sanno chi sei
Sai chi sei?
[Bridge 1]
Splende, entra nella luce
Splende, è così luminoso a volte
Splende, non tornerò mai più indietro
Splende, entra nella luce
Splende, è così luminoso a volte
Splende, non tornerò mai più indietro
Splende, entra nella luce
Splende, è così luminoso a volte
Splende, non… (oh)
Cosa intendi?
Mi spiace comunque
Non tornerò mai più
Sarebbe così bello se le cose fossero rimaste immutate
Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio
Che attraversa il mio cuore
Si illumina e sanno chi sei
Sanno chi sei
Sai chi sei?
