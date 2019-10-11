Harry Styles – Lights Up: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Uscito a sorpresa venerdì 11 ottobre 2019 via Erskine Records e Columbia Records, Lights Up è un singolo del cantautore britannico Harry Styles: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone.

A due anni di distanza dal disco d’esordio solista omonimo, l’ex One Direction è finalmente tornato ed i fan stanno letteralmente impazzendo. Scritto con la collaborazione di Kid Harpoon e Tyler Johnson e prodotto da quest’ultimo, questo pezzo dovrebbe fare da apripista al futuro secondo album in studio.

Harry Styles – Lights Up Testo e Traduzione

[Chorus]

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

Never coming back now

Can’t you see?

I could but wouldn’t stay

Wouldn’t put it like that

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

I’m never coming around

It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same

(La-da-da-da-dah)

[Post-Chorus]

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Runnin’ through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are, know who you are

Do you know who you are?

[Bridge 1]

Shine, step into the light

Shine, it’s so bright sometimes

Shine, I’m not ever going back

Shine, step into the light

Shine, it’s so bright sometimes

Shine, I’m not ever going back

Shine, step into the light

Shine, it’s so bright sometimes

Shine, I’m not ever (Oh)

[Chorus]

What do you mean?

I’m sorry by the way

I’m never coming back now

It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same





[Bridge 2]

(La-da-da-da-da)

(La-da-da-da-da)

(La-da-da-da-da)

(La-da-da-da-da)

[Outro]

All the lights couldn’t put out the dark

Runnin’ through my heart

Lights up and they know who you are

Know who you are

Do you know who you are?





Cosa intendi?

Mi dispiace comunque

Non tornerò mai più

Non capisci?

Non potrei ma non resto

Non la metterei così

Cosa intendi?

Mi dispiace comunque

Non tornerò mai

Sarebbe così bello se le cose fossero rimaste immutate

(La-da-da-da-dah)





Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio

Che attraversa il mio cuore

Si illumina e sanno chi sei

Sanno chi sei, sanno chi sei

Sai chi sei?

[Bridge 1]

Splende, entra nella luce

Splende, è così luminoso a volte

Splende, non tornerò mai più indietro

Splende, entra nella luce

Splende, è così luminoso a volte

Splende, non tornerò mai più indietro

Splende, entra nella luce

Splende, è così luminoso a volte

Splende, non… (oh)

Cosa intendi?

Mi spiace comunque

Non tornerò mai più

Sarebbe così bello se le cose fossero rimaste immutate

Tutte le luci non potevano spegnere il buio

Che attraversa il mio cuore

Si illumina e sanno chi sei

Sanno chi sei

Sai chi sei?

