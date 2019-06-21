Freddie Mercury – Time Waits For No One (versione inedita di “Time”): audio, testo e traduzione





Da giovedì 20 giugno 2019 è disponibile nelle piattaforme streaming Time Waits For No One, versione inedita di Time, singolo solista di Freddie Mercury pubblicato solo in UK il 24 maggio 1986 per il concept album del famoso musical omonimo Time, scritto da Dave Clark e David Soames e musicato di Jeff Daniels.

Leggi il testo (di John Christie & Dave Clark) e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di questa nuova versione, sempre prodotta da Clark, amico di lunga data del mitico Freddie, che in questo pezzo sembra riprender vita. Ma quanto ci manca?

Per la prima volta in assoluto, dopo la bellezza di quattro decenni, ecco a voi una versione inedita e precedente a “Time”!

Time Waits For No One testo Freddie Mercury

[Chorus]

Time waits for nobody

Time waits for nobody

We almost planned our hopes together

And we’ll have no more future at all

Time waits for nobody

[Verse 1]

We might as well be deaf and dumb and blind

I know that sounds unkind

But it seems to me

We’ve not listened to

Or spoken about it at all

The fact that time was running out for us all

[Chorus]

Time waits for nobody

Time waits for no one

We’ve got to build this world together

Or we’ll have no more future at all

Because time;

It waits for nobody

Nobody

[Verse 2]

You don’t need me to tell you what’s gone wrong

You know what’s going on

And it seems to me we’ve not cared enough

Or confided in each other at all

It seems like we’ve all got our backs against the wall

[Bridge]

Time waits for nobody

Time waits for no one

We’ve got to trust one and honor

Or we’d have no more future at all

[Chorus]

Because time

Waits for nobody

Waits for nobody

Time waits for no one

Best not to be friends with one another

Or we’d have no more future at all

Time waits for nobody





[Outro]

Nobody

Nobody

Nobody

For no one





Freddie Mercury Time Waits For No One traduzione

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Stavamo per pianificare insieme le nostre speranze

E non avremo più futuro

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Tanto vale essere sordomuti e ciechi

So che può sembrare crudo

Ma a me sembra

Che non abbiamo sentito

Ne parlato a riguardo

Il fatto che per tutti noi il tempo sta per scadere

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Dobbiamo costruire questo mondo insieme

O non avremo più futuro

Perché il tempo;

Non aspetta nessuno

Nessuno





Non hai bisogno che ti dica cosa sia andato storto

Sai cosa sta succedendo

E a me sembra che non ci abbiamo dato abbastanza importanza

o che non ci siamo per nulla confidati

Sembra che tutti noi abbiamo le spalle al muro

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Dobbiamo fidarci e onorarci

O non avremo più futuro

Perché il tempo

Non aspetta nessuno

Non aspetta nessuno

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Meglio non essere amici

O non avremo più futuro

Il tempo non aspetta nessuno

Nessuno

Nessuno

Nessuno

Nessuno

Ascolta su:



