Freddie Mercury – Time Waits For No One (versione inedita di “Time”): audio, testo e traduzione

Da giovedì 20 giugno 2019 è disponibile nelle piattaforme streaming Time Waits For No One, versione inedita di Time, singolo solista di Freddie Mercury pubblicato solo in UK il 24 maggio 1986 per il concept album del famoso musical omonimo Time, scritto da Dave Clark e David Soames e musicato di Jeff Daniels.
Leggi il testo (di John Christie & Dave Clark) e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di questa nuova versione, sempre prodotta da Clark, amico di lunga data del mitico Freddie, che in questo pezzo sembra riprender vita. Ma quanto ci manca?
Per la prima volta in assoluto, dopo la bellezza di quattro decenni, ecco a voi una versione inedita e precedente a “Time”!
Time Waits For No One testo Freddie Mercury
[Chorus]
Time waits for nobody
Time waits for nobody
We almost planned our hopes together
And we’ll have no more future at all
Time waits for nobody
[Verse 1]
We might as well be deaf and dumb and blind
I know that sounds unkind
But it seems to me
We’ve not listened to
Or spoken about it at all
The fact that time was running out for us all
[Chorus]
Time waits for nobody
Time waits for no one
We’ve got to build this world together
Or we’ll have no more future at all
Because time;
It waits for nobody
Nobody
[Verse 2]
You don’t need me to tell you what’s gone wrong
You know what’s going on
And it seems to me we’ve not cared enough
Or confided in each other at all
It seems like we’ve all got our backs against the wall
[Bridge]
Time waits for nobody
Time waits for no one
We’ve got to trust one and honor
Or we’d have no more future at all
[Chorus]
Because time
Waits for nobody
Waits for nobody
Time waits for no one
Best not to be friends with one another
Or we’d have no more future at all
Time waits for nobody
[Outro]
Nobody
Nobody
Nobody
For no one
Freddie Mercury Time Waits For No One traduzione
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Stavamo per pianificare insieme le nostre speranze
E non avremo più futuro
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Tanto vale essere sordomuti e ciechi
So che può sembrare crudo
Ma a me sembra
Che non abbiamo sentito
Ne parlato a riguardo
Il fatto che per tutti noi il tempo sta per scadere
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Dobbiamo costruire questo mondo insieme
O non avremo più futuro
Perché il tempo;
Non aspetta nessuno
Nessuno
Non hai bisogno che ti dica cosa sia andato storto
Sai cosa sta succedendo
E a me sembra che non ci abbiamo dato abbastanza importanza
o che non ci siamo per nulla confidati
Sembra che tutti noi abbiamo le spalle al muro
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Dobbiamo fidarci e onorarci
O non avremo più futuro
Perché il tempo
Non aspetta nessuno
Non aspetta nessuno
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Meglio non essere amici
O non avremo più futuro
Il tempo non aspetta nessuno
Nessuno
Nessuno
Nessuno
Nessuno
