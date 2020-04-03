Frank Ocean – Dear April: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Dear April è un singolo di Frank Ocean, rilasciato in vinile il 19 ottobre 2019 sul sito blonded.co e in digitale il 3 aprile 2020. Ascolta la canzone e leggi il testo e la traduzione.

Si tratta di una ballata d’amore scritta e prodotta insieme a Daniel Aged, attraverso la quale spiega alla persona che ama che il loro rapporto non sarà mai lo stesso.

Frank Ocean – Dear April Testo e Traduzione

[Verse]

Dear April, the only face in the crowd that I know

Dear April, are you watchin’ him?

Are you watchin’ him dance?

Dear April, we were safe for a while

We were safe as the years flew by

If you could take two strangers

Lead them left and right

At a certain place and time

Like you took these strangers

And our two strange lives

And made us new

And took us through

And woke us up

I believe that no matter what it makes us do

Take us through it

And wake us up again

And what we had won’t be the same now (Now, now)

But you will make something new

And it’ll take you through this

You can take two strangers

Lead them left and right

At a certain place and time

Like you took these strangers

And our two strange lives

And made us new

And took us through it

And woke us up

I believe no matter what

Take us through it

And wake us up again

And what we had can’t be the same now, now

But you will make something

That’ll take you through

It’ll wake you up again

Just like you made me new (You made me new)

Just like you took me through (Took me through)

Just like you woke me up (Woke me up, yeah)

You made me new

You took me through

You woke me up (Woke me up)





[Outro]

Dear April, are you watchin’ him dance?

Dear April, are you watchin’ him dance?





[Strofa]

Caro aprile, l’unica faccia nella folla che conosco

Caro aprile, lo stai guardando?

Lo stai guardando ballare?

Caro aprile, siamo stati al sicuro per un po’

Eravamo al sicuro mentre gli anni passavamo

Se potessi prendere due sconosciuti

Guidarli a destra e a manca

In un determinato luogo in un determinato momento

Come hai preso questi sconosciuti

E le nostre due strane vite

E ci hai resi nuovi

E ci hai guidato

E ci hai svegliati

Credo che non importa cosa ci faccia fare

Spiegaci

E svegliaci di nuovo

E quello che c’è stato non sarà più lo stesso ora (ora, ora)

Ma farai qualcosa di nuovo

E ti guiderà attraverso questo





Puoi prendere due sconosciuti

Guidarli a destra e a manca

In un determinato luogo in un determinato momento

Come hai preso questi sconosciuti

E le nostre due strane vite

E ci hai resi nuovi

E ci hai accompagnato

E ci ha svegliati

Credo che non importa cosa

Ci racconti

E svegliaci di nuovo

E quello che c’è stato non può essere lo stesso ora, ora

Ma farai qualcosa

Che ti accompagnerà

Ti sveglierà di nuovo

Proprio come mi hai reso nuovo (mi hai reso nuovo)

Proprio come mi hai insegnato (mi hai insegnato)

Proprio come mi hai svegliato (mi ha svegliato, sì)

Mi hai reso nuovo

Mi hai accompagnato

Mi hai svegliato (mi hai svegliato)

[Outro]

Caro aprile, lo stai guardando ballare?

Caro aprile, lo stai guardando ballare?

