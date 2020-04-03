Frank Ocean – Dear April: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Dear April è un singolo di Frank Ocean, rilasciato in vinile il 19 ottobre 2019 sul sito blonded.co e in digitale il 3 aprile 2020. Ascolta la canzone e leggi il testo e la traduzione.
Si tratta di una ballata d’amore scritta e prodotta insieme a Daniel Aged, attraverso la quale spiega alla persona che ama che il loro rapporto non sarà mai lo stesso.
Frank Ocean – Dear April Testo e Traduzione
[Verse]
Dear April, the only face in the crowd that I know
Dear April, are you watchin’ him?
Are you watchin’ him dance?
Dear April, we were safe for a while
We were safe as the years flew by
If you could take two strangers
Lead them left and right
At a certain place and time
Like you took these strangers
And our two strange lives
And made us new
And took us through
And woke us up
I believe that no matter what it makes us do
Take us through it
And wake us up again
And what we had won’t be the same now (Now, now)
But you will make something new
And it’ll take you through this
You can take two strangers
Lead them left and right
At a certain place and time
Like you took these strangers
And our two strange lives
And made us new
And took us through it
And woke us up
I believe no matter what
Take us through it
And wake us up again
And what we had can’t be the same now, now
But you will make something
That’ll take you through
It’ll wake you up again
Just like you made me new (You made me new)
Just like you took me through (Took me through)
Just like you woke me up (Woke me up, yeah)
You made me new
You took me through
You woke me up (Woke me up)
[Outro]
Dear April, are you watchin’ him dance?
Dear April, are you watchin’ him dance?
[Strofa]
Caro aprile, l’unica faccia nella folla che conosco
Caro aprile, lo stai guardando?
Lo stai guardando ballare?
Caro aprile, siamo stati al sicuro per un po’
Eravamo al sicuro mentre gli anni passavamo
Se potessi prendere due sconosciuti
Guidarli a destra e a manca
In un determinato luogo in un determinato momento
Come hai preso questi sconosciuti
E le nostre due strane vite
E ci hai resi nuovi
E ci hai guidato
E ci hai svegliati
Credo che non importa cosa ci faccia fare
Spiegaci
E svegliaci di nuovo
E quello che c’è stato non sarà più lo stesso ora (ora, ora)
Ma farai qualcosa di nuovo
E ti guiderà attraverso questo
Puoi prendere due sconosciuti
Guidarli a destra e a manca
In un determinato luogo in un determinato momento
Come hai preso questi sconosciuti
E le nostre due strane vite
E ci hai resi nuovi
E ci hai accompagnato
E ci ha svegliati
Credo che non importa cosa
Ci racconti
E svegliaci di nuovo
E quello che c’è stato non può essere lo stesso ora, ora
Ma farai qualcosa
Che ti accompagnerà
Ti sveglierà di nuovo
Proprio come mi hai reso nuovo (mi hai reso nuovo)
Proprio come mi hai insegnato (mi hai insegnato)
Proprio come mi hai svegliato (mi ha svegliato, sì)
Mi hai reso nuovo
Mi hai accompagnato
Mi hai svegliato (mi hai svegliato)
[Outro]
Caro aprile, lo stai guardando ballare?
Caro aprile, lo stai guardando ballare?
