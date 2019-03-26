Emeli Sandé – Sparrow: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Rilasciato il 15 marzo 2019, Sparrow è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice scozzese Emeli Sandé. Questo pezzo soul dovrebbe essere il primo estratto dal terzo album in studio ancora senza titolo e data d’uscita.

Come riporta Billboard Italia che ha intervistato la cantante classe 1987, la nuova canzone, la prima pubblicata dopo la seconda era discografica Long Live the Angels, è un potente concentrato di gospel per comunicare a tutti un messaggio di speranza, anche nei momenti più difficili.

Il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano prodotto da Troy Miller, è disponibile dal 26 marzo ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Ho il vento sotto le ali

Credo che questa volta ce la freccfarò fino al mattino

Ho forza nel cuore

Canterò per tutti gli eroi caduti

Sì, farò una strada più lunga per tornare a casa

Sì, avrò un successo incredibile

Abbiamo la magia nelle nostre ossa

Proprio come le stelle, brilleremo, brillanti e d’orati, ooh

Andiamo a sfondare tutte le porte

Assicurandoci di riprenderci tutte le cose che ci sono state rubate

Sì, faremo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa, si

Oh, avremo un successo incredibile

Vedi, con il cuore di un passerotto

Oh, dimmi quale freccia potrebbe mai farti cadere, mmm, si

Oh, la via di fuga, era stretta

Ma che dobo, il coraggio che hai trovato, mmm

Vedi, con il cuore di un passerotto

Oh, dimmi quale freccia potrebbe mai abbatterti, mmm, si

Oh, la via di fuga, era stretta

Ma che dobo, il coraggio che hai trovato, mmm

Ho stelle nell’anima

Penso che la polvere alla fine si estinguerà, ma sbrigati

Puri come fiumi, forti come montagne

Diffondiamo l’amore come i fiori danno i petali





Oh, faremo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa

Oh, avremo un successo incredibile, si

Prenderemo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa, esatto

Poi avremo un successo incredibile

Sì, faremo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa

I got wind beneath my wings

I think this time I’m gonna make it ’til morning

I got strength within my heart

I’m gonna sing for all the heroes who’ve fallen

Yeah, I’m gonna take the long, the long way home

Yes, I’m gonna take the world, the world by storm

We got magic in our bones

Just like the stars, we’re gonna shine, bright and golden, ooh

We go bang down all the doors

Make sure we take back all the things that were stolen

Yeah, we’re gonna take the long, the long way home, yeah

Oh, we’re gonna take the world, the world by storm





See, with the heart of a sparrow

Oh, tell me what arrow could ever bring you down, mmm, yeah

Oh, the escape, it was narrow

But what a gift, the, the courage you found, mmm

See, with the heart of a sparrow

Oh, tell me what arrow could ever bring you down

Oh, the escape, it was narrow

But, but what a gift, the courage you found, yeah

I got stars within my soul

I think the dust the end is gonna finally settle, but hurry

Pure as rivers, strong as mountains

We spread love like the flowers give petals

Oh, we’re gonna take the long, the long way home

Oh, we’re gonna take the world, the world by storm, yeah

We’re gonna take, take the long way home, that’s right

Then we’re gonna take the world, the world by storm

Yes, we’re gonna take the whole wide world by storm





