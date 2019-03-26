Emeli Sandé – Sparrow: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 15 marzo 2019, Sparrow è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice scozzese Emeli Sandé. Questo pezzo soul dovrebbe essere il primo estratto dal terzo album in studio ancora senza titolo e data d’uscita.
Come riporta Billboard Italia che ha intervistato la cantante classe 1987, la nuova canzone, la prima pubblicata dopo la seconda era discografica Long Live the Angels, è un potente concentrato di gospel per comunicare a tutti un messaggio di speranza, anche nei momenti più difficili.
Il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano prodotto da Troy Miller, è disponibile dal 26 marzo ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Emeli Sandé – Sparrow traduzione
Ho il vento sotto le ali
Credo che questa volta ce la freccfarò fino al mattino
Ho forza nel cuore
Canterò per tutti gli eroi caduti
Sì, farò una strada più lunga per tornare a casa
Sì, avrò un successo incredibile
Abbiamo la magia nelle nostre ossa
Proprio come le stelle, brilleremo, brillanti e d’orati, ooh
Andiamo a sfondare tutte le porte
Assicurandoci di riprenderci tutte le cose che ci sono state rubate
Sì, faremo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa, si
Oh, avremo un successo incredibile
Vedi, con il cuore di un passerotto
Oh, dimmi quale freccia potrebbe mai farti cadere, mmm, si
Oh, la via di fuga, era stretta
Ma che dobo, il coraggio che hai trovato, mmm
Vedi, con il cuore di un passerotto
Oh, dimmi quale freccia potrebbe mai abbatterti, mmm, si
Oh, la via di fuga, era stretta
Ma che dobo, il coraggio che hai trovato, mmm
Ho stelle nell’anima
Penso che la polvere alla fine si estinguerà, ma sbrigati
Puri come fiumi, forti come montagne
Diffondiamo l’amore come i fiori danno i petali
Oh, faremo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa
Oh, avremo un successo incredibile, si
Prenderemo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa, esatto
Poi avremo un successo incredibile
Sì, faremo una strada più lunga per tornare a casa
Sparrow Testo
Autori: Laidi Saliasi & Emeli Sandé .
I got wind beneath my wings
I think this time I’m gonna make it ’til morning
I got strength within my heart
I’m gonna sing for all the heroes who’ve fallen
Yeah, I’m gonna take the long, the long way home
Yes, I’m gonna take the world, the world by storm
We got magic in our bones
Just like the stars, we’re gonna shine, bright and golden, ooh
We go bang down all the doors
Make sure we take back all the things that were stolen
Yeah, we’re gonna take the long, the long way home, yeah
Oh, we’re gonna take the world, the world by storm
See, with the heart of a sparrow
Oh, tell me what arrow could ever bring you down, mmm, yeah
Oh, the escape, it was narrow
But what a gift, the, the courage you found, mmm
See, with the heart of a sparrow
Oh, tell me what arrow could ever bring you down
Oh, the escape, it was narrow
But, but what a gift, the courage you found, yeah
I got stars within my soul
I think the dust the end is gonna finally settle, but hurry
Pure as rivers, strong as mountains
We spread love like the flowers give petals
Oh, we’re gonna take the long, the long way home
Oh, we’re gonna take the world, the world by storm, yeah
We’re gonna take, take the long way home, that’s right
Then we’re gonna take the world, the world by storm
Yes, we’re gonna take the whole wide world by storm
