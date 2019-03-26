Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


You are here: Home / Audio / Steve Aoki & Monsta X nel brano in inglese di Play It Cool: audio, testo e traduzione

Steve Aoki & Monsta X nel brano in inglese di Play It Cool: audio, testo e traduzione

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento


Nella versione internazionale del terzo album in studio dei Monsta X, “Take.2 We Are Here”, pubblicato lo scorso 18 febbraio, è presente la versione in inglese dells canzone in oggetto, che devo dire è davvero molto carina.

Per produrre questo pezzo della boyband sudcoreana composta da Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon e I.M, si è scomodato niente meno che Steve Aoki.

A parer mio il risultato è veramente niente male: Play It Cool è una ritmata, spensierata e orecchiabile canzone, caratterizzata da un ritornello che vien voglia di canticchiare.

Qui un live video della versione in coreano e qui un ottimo lyric video con testo anche in spagnolo.

Steve Aoki e Monsta X Play It Cool

Steve Aoki & Monsta X – Play It Cool Traduzione

Download su: AmazoniTunes

Tenetevi forte, non mettetevi comodi
Vedo che sei il mio tipo, e so che mi conosci
Muovo i piedi, lei mi segue
In strada, c’è un albergo con un bar

Quindi andiamo ad essere la clientela
Perché somigliamo all’insegna
Si, si, si, si
Sono dipendente da questo momento
E voglio che resti
Dì ai tuoi poteri di calmarsi
Si, si, si, si
C’è qualcosa di te

Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti in questo posto
E quando mi balli in faccia
Oh, mi rilassa
Piccola, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti qui intorno
E quando mi balli in faccia
Oh, mi rilassa

Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Parlo francese oui (si)
È c’est la vie (la vita)
La tua energia sta prendendo il sopravvento su di me

Non fermarti
Mi ha procurato un sacco di sensazioni
Dì ai tuoi poteri di calmarsi
Si, si, si, si
C’è qualcosa in te

Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti in questo posto
E quando mi balli in faccia
Oh, mi rilassa
Piccola, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti qui intorno
E quando mi balli in faccia
Oh, mi rilassa

Mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Adoro il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti


Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti in questo posto
E quando mi balli in faccia
Oh, mi rilassa
Piccola, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti qui intorno
E quando mi balli in faccia
Oh, mi rilassa

Mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti
Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Play It Cool Testo

Hold tight for me, don’t get comfy
My type I see and I know that you know me
I move my feet, she follow me
Into the streets, there’s a bar at the hotel

So let’s go be the clientele
‘Cause we look like the cartel
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m addicted to right now
And I want it to stay ’round
Tell your powers to calm down
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
There’s something ’bout you

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place
And when you dancing in my face
Oh, I just play it cool
Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place
And when you dancing in my face
Oh I just play it cool

Baby I like the way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round

I speak French oui
It’s ce la vie
Your energy’s taking over me

Don’t stop
Got me a feelin’ a whole lot
Tell your powers to calm down
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
There’s something about you


Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place
And when you dancing in my face
Oh, I just play it cool
Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place
And when you dancing in my face
Oh I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
I love The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place
And when you dancing in my face
Oh, I just play it cool
Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place
And when you dancing in my face
Oh I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round
The way that you keep moving ’round


Ascolta su:


Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.