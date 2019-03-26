Steve Aoki & Monsta X nel brano in inglese di Play It Cool: audio, testo e traduzione





Nella versione internazionale del terzo album in studio dei Monsta X, “Take.2 We Are Here”, pubblicato lo scorso 18 febbraio, è presente la versione in inglese dells canzone in oggetto, che devo dire è davvero molto carina.

Per produrre questo pezzo della boyband sudcoreana composta da Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon e I.M, si è scomodato niente meno che Steve Aoki.

A parer mio il risultato è veramente niente male: Play It Cool è una ritmata, spensierata e orecchiabile canzone, caratterizzata da un ritornello che vien voglia di canticchiare.

Qui un live video della versione in coreano e qui un ottimo lyric video con testo anche in spagnolo.

Steve Aoki & Monsta X – Play It Cool Traduzione

Tenetevi forte, non mettetevi comodi

Vedo che sei il mio tipo, e so che mi conosci

Muovo i piedi, lei mi segue

In strada, c’è un albergo con un bar

Quindi andiamo ad essere la clientela

Perché somigliamo all’insegna

Si, si, si, si

Sono dipendente da questo momento

E voglio che resti

Dì ai tuoi poteri di calmarsi

Si, si, si, si

C’è qualcosa di te

Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti in questo posto

E quando mi balli in faccia

Oh, mi rilassa

Piccola, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti qui intorno

E quando mi balli in faccia

Oh, mi rilassa

Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Parlo francese oui (si)

È c’est la vie (la vita)

La tua energia sta prendendo il sopravvento su di me

Non fermarti

Mi ha procurato un sacco di sensazioni

Dì ai tuoi poteri di calmarsi

Si, si, si, si

C’è qualcosa in te

Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti in questo posto

E quando mi balli in faccia

Oh, mi rilassa

Piccola, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti qui intorno

E quando mi balli in faccia

Oh, mi rilassa

Mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Adoro il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti





Baby, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti in questo posto

E quando mi balli in faccia

Oh, mi rilassa

Piccola, mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti qui intorno

E quando mi balli in faccia

Oh, mi rilassa

Mi piace il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Il modo in cui continui a muoverti

Play It Cool Testo

Hold tight for me, don’t get comfy

My type I see and I know that you know me

I move my feet, she follow me

Into the streets, there’s a bar at the hotel

So let’s go be the clientele

‘Cause we look like the cartel

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m addicted to right now

And I want it to stay ’round

Tell your powers to calm down

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

There’s something ’bout you

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place

And when you dancing in my face

Oh, I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place

And when you dancing in my face

Oh I just play it cool

Baby I like the way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

I speak French oui

It’s ce la vie

Your energy’s taking over me

Don’t stop

Got me a feelin’ a whole lot

Tell your powers to calm down

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

There’s something about you





Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place

And when you dancing in my face

Oh, I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place

And when you dancing in my face

Oh I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

I love The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place

And when you dancing in my face

Oh, I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place

And when you dancing in my face

Oh I just play it cool

Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round

The way that you keep moving ’round





