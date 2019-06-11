Elisa Toffoli e l’EP Secret Diaries: ascolta e leggi i testi delle canzoni

Il 7 giugno 2019 è uscito il nuovo EP di Elisa Toffoli battezzato Secret Diaries, mini disco che arriva a oltre sette mesi di distanza dal decimo album in studio Diari aperti. I titoli, testi e audio delle canzoni.
Per la gioia dei numerosissimi fan, la cantante triestina ha pubblicato a sorpresa quest’album che racchiude cinque tracce inedite (definite da Elisa come “fatte in casa, poco prodotte, quasi demo”) e rigorosamente in inglese. Quattro canzoni sono totalmente inedite, mentre la track d’apertura “Feeling this way” è la versione originale di “Con te mi sento così”, poi riscritta in italiano per “Diari Aperti”, ultima fortunata fatica discografica certificata Platino, al cui interno sono presenti hit come “Vivere tutte le vite”, “Anche Fragile” e “Se piovesse il tuo nome”.
Il mini album è disponibile nelle principali piattaforme streaming, in download digitale e in esclusiva su Amazon, nel vinile bianco a edizione limitata.
Elisa Secret Diaries tracklist
- Feeling This Way 4:01 (Testo – Audio)
- You Don’t Love Me Like I Do 2:27 (Testo – Audio)
- I Don’t Do Neverminds 4:05 (Testo – Audio)
- My America 4:04 (Testo – Audio)
- A Parallel World 3:04 (Testo – Audio)
Feeling This Way testo
And I don’t want to drew it all
But do it all with you
And I don’t wanna change my mind
I wanna walk with you
Now that I have found this love
Burning like a flame
Turning into butterflies
Evertytime you’re near
Yeah, I feel as light as a feather
Wooh, I feel as high as a cloud
Well nothing can shake me, can stop me, can break me
I’m ever feeling this way, feeling this way
So don’t you ever turn your back
Cause you’re the love I found
Cause love don’t last for lonelies days
Whether you’re right or wrong
So I’m taking all the soul from me
Belongs another fate
Best to give it all as if
It was too much to give
I’m doing you spell I’m a feather
Still I’ve been dumb like a stone
There is when you help me
and wrapped me unfooled me to find that no stone is dumb
No stone is dumb
So I don’t wanna drew it all
But do it all with you
And I don’t wanna change my strike
I wanna walk with you
Now that I have found this love that is
Burning like a flame
Turning into butterflies
Evertytime you’re near
Yeah I feel as light as a feather
Oh, I feel as hard as the sun
Well nothing can shake me, can stop me, can break me
I’m ever feeling this way, feeling this way
So don’t you ever turn your back
Cause you’re the love I found
Cause love don’t last for lonelies days
Whether you’re right or wrong
So I’m taking all the soul from me
Belongs a different fate
Best to give it all as if
It was too good to give
Yeah I feel as light as a feather
Oh oh oh I feel as hard as the sun
Well nothing can shake me, can stop me, can break me
I’m ever feeling this way, feeling this way
Feeling this way, feeling this way
You Don’t Love Me Like I Do testo
[Strofa 1]
Did I carry more than I could
On my shoulders alone
Alone?
I miss the time when I felt
Free and careless, did that
Ever happened?
Or am I just a joke?
[Ritornello]
You don’t love me like I do
You don’t love me like I do
Am I a ghost?
You don’t love me like I do
[Strofa 2]
Have I said it all?
I miss the feeling when we didn’t
Have to play and could turn it up
Louder in a hotel room
I always hated an explanation
Do you find me childish or fool?
So I’ll go
So better it’s time
[Ritornello]
You don’t love me like I do
You don’t love me like I do, no
[Strofa 3]
You gotta learn how to stand up
For yourself because no one
Can do that for you
I’m sorry to make it this heavy seem
To I don’t know any lightness
But when I sing something
Takes away the heat, to wait
And it’s me outside the door
Still me outside the door
Are you still there?
You don’t love me anymore
Have I said it all?
I Don’t Do Neverminds testo
Been dreaming of walking with a new song to listen to, to listen to
With a couple of plans in my life I’ll love to share with you
But there’s no time
But there’s no time
Been thinking [?]
[?]
Don’t ask me why
Or tell me why
But take me to a party
Yeah Let’s go to the movies
Yeah
My America testo
My America was fun
Met her in front of the mirror
She was trying to look pretty
So I dare you to say something
Something different than just laughing
Something better than not looking
Something sweeter than this cream
And they were making love with fighting
And there inside my eyes
I saw beyond my face
I live another life
Let’s see a different fate
And there between the lines
Tought I could run away
I wrapped upon my nights
And learnt from my mistakes
Still some how I feel safe
Safe
Safe
It was my time for revolution
Other time for revolution
A goodplace for revolution
As there’s no place like revolution
A human kind of revo, revo
Other time for revolution
A good place for revolution
As there’s no place like revolution
Revo, revo
My America was big
So I could get lost in it
And then America got darker
So no one could even find me
My America was friendly
But it had no arms to save me
My America got lonely
When I left my dreams behind me
And there between the lines
Started to dream away
I wrapped upon my nights
And learnt from my mistakes
Still some how I feel safe
Safe
Safe
This was my time for revo, for revo
Other time for revolution
A good place for revolution
As there’s no place like revolution
A human kind of revo, revo
Other time for revolution
A good place for revolution
As there’s no place like revolution
A human kind of revo, revo
My own kind, my own kind my
My own kind, my own kind my
My own kind, my own kind my
My own kind, my own kind my
My America was gold
Way before it was called golden
Boys and girls were wearing stones
And my favourite one was turquoise
A perfect yellow light
Shouting trough my window curtains
Didn’t need that DOP
My film had to be my whole life
My film had to be my life
Life
Life
This was my time for revo, for revo
Other time for revolution
A good place for revolution
As there’s no place like revolution
A human kind of revo, revo
Other time for revolution
A good place for revolution
As there’s no place like revolution
A human kind of revo, revo
My own kind, my own kind my
My own kind, my own kind my
My own kind, my own kind my
My own kind, my own kind my
A Parallel World testo
[Strofa 1]
I’m staring at your intention
Having this you perception
Feeling I’ve become more powerful
Never saw, desired and wanted
Driving home the sky is inchanted
Only now am I able to do
Only now am I able to feel
Only now am I able to see
[Ritornello]
A parellel world
A parellel scene
That I am kissing you
There’s nothing in between
A parellel home
A parellel dream
I letf it all alone
I kept for me
[Strofa 2]
For coming back
Dreams are coming back
I’m back to hunting signals
The shadows have never been afraid
I show never on our way
The sun knows if I ever cried and the
The wind saw if I ever tried and the
The sky knows if I ever waited
And God knows if I’m living now
[Ritornello]
A parellel world
A parellel scene
I am kissing you
There’s nothing in between
A parellel home
A parellel dream
I letf it all alone
I kept it for me
[Ponte]
And I know you know
How it feels to wonder around
And I know you know
How it feels to wonder around
[Chorus]
A parellel world
A parellel scene
I am kissing you
There’s nothing in between
A parellel home
A parellel dream
I letf it all alone
I kept for me
[Conclusione]
Yeah
Me, yeah
Eh yeah, eh yeah
