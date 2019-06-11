Elisa Toffoli e l’EP Secret Diaries: ascolta e leggi i testi delle canzoni





Il 7 giugno 2019 è uscito il nuovo EP di Elisa Toffoli battezzato Secret Diaries, mini disco che arriva a oltre sette mesi di distanza dal decimo album in studio Diari aperti. I titoli, testi e audio delle canzoni.

Per la gioia dei numerosissimi fan, la cantante triestina ha pubblicato a sorpresa quest’album che racchiude cinque tracce inedite (definite da Elisa come “fatte in casa, poco prodotte, quasi demo”) e rigorosamente in inglese. Quattro canzoni sono totalmente inedite, mentre la track d’apertura “Feeling this way” è la versione originale di “Con te mi sento così”, poi riscritta in italiano per “Diari Aperti”, ultima fortunata fatica discografica certificata Platino, al cui interno sono presenti hit come “Vivere tutte le vite”, “Anche Fragile” e “Se piovesse il tuo nome”.

Il mini album è disponibile nelle principali piattaforme streaming, in download digitale e in esclusiva su Amazon, nel vinile bianco a edizione limitata.

Elisa Secret Diaries tracklist

Lo trovi su Amazon nei formati: Vinile bianco edizione limitata – Download – Download su iTunes

Feeling This Way 4:01 (Testo – Audio) You Don’t Love Me Like I Do 2:27 (Testo – Audio) I Don’t Do Neverminds 4:05 (Testo – Audio) My America 4:04 (Testo – Audio) A Parallel World 3:04 (Testo – Audio)

Feeling This Way testo

And I don’t want to drew it all

But do it all with you

And I don’t wanna change my mind

I wanna walk with you

Now that I have found this love

Burning like a flame

Turning into butterflies

Evertytime you’re near

Yeah, I feel as light as a feather

Wooh, I feel as high as a cloud

Well nothing can shake me, can stop me, can break me

I’m ever feeling this way, feeling this way

So don’t you ever turn your back

Cause you’re the love I found

Cause love don’t last for lonelies days

Whether you’re right or wrong

So I’m taking all the soul from me

Belongs another fate

Best to give it all as if

It was too much to give

I’m doing you spell I’m a feather

Still I’ve been dumb like a stone

There is when you help me

and wrapped me unfooled me to find that no stone is dumb

No stone is dumb

So I don’t wanna drew it all

But do it all with you

And I don’t wanna change my strike

I wanna walk with you

Now that I have found this love that is

Burning like a flame

Turning into butterflies

Evertytime you’re near

Yeah I feel as light as a feather

Oh, I feel as hard as the sun

Well nothing can shake me, can stop me, can break me

I’m ever feeling this way, feeling this way

So don’t you ever turn your back

Cause you’re the love I found

Cause love don’t last for lonelies days

Whether you’re right or wrong

So I’m taking all the soul from me

Belongs a different fate

Best to give it all as if

It was too good to give

Yeah I feel as light as a feather

Oh oh oh I feel as hard as the sun

Well nothing can shake me, can stop me, can break me

I’m ever feeling this way, feeling this way

Feeling this way, feeling this way

You Don’t Love Me Like I Do testo

[Strofa 1]

Did I carry more than I could

On my shoulders alone

Alone?

I miss the time when I felt

Free and careless, did that

Ever happened?

Or am I just a joke?

[Ritornello]

You don’t love me like I do

You don’t love me like I do

Am I a ghost?

You don’t love me like I do

[Strofa 2]

Have I said it all?

I miss the feeling when we didn’t

Have to play and could turn it up

Louder in a hotel room

I always hated an explanation

Do you find me childish or fool?

So I’ll go

So better it’s time

[Ritornello]

You don’t love me like I do

You don’t love me like I do, no

[Strofa 3]

You gotta learn how to stand up

For yourself because no one

Can do that for you

I’m sorry to make it this heavy seem

To I don’t know any lightness

But when I sing something

Takes away the heat, to wait

And it’s me outside the door

Still me outside the door

Are you still there?

You don’t love me anymore

Have I said it all?

I Don’t Do Neverminds testo

Been dreaming of walking with a new song to listen to, to listen to

With a couple of plans in my life I’ll love to share with you

But there’s no time

But there’s no time

Been thinking [?]

[?]

Don’t ask me why

Or tell me why

But take me to a party

Yeah Let’s go to the movies

Yeah





in aggiornamento

My America testo

My America was fun

Met her in front of the mirror

She was trying to look pretty

So I dare you to say something

Something different than just laughing

Something better than not looking

Something sweeter than this cream

And they were making love with fighting

And there inside my eyes

I saw beyond my face

I live another life

Let’s see a different fate

And there between the lines

Tought I could run away

I wrapped upon my nights

And learnt from my mistakes

Still some how I feel safe

Safe

Safe

It was my time for revolution

Other time for revolution

A goodplace for revolution

As there’s no place like revolution

A human kind of revo, revo

Other time for revolution

A good place for revolution

As there’s no place like revolution

Revo, revo

My America was big

So I could get lost in it

And then America got darker

So no one could even find me

My America was friendly

But it had no arms to save me

My America got lonely

When I left my dreams behind me

And there between the lines

Started to dream away

I wrapped upon my nights

And learnt from my mistakes

Still some how I feel safe

Safe

Safe

This was my time for revo, for revo

Other time for revolution

A good place for revolution

As there’s no place like revolution

A human kind of revo, revo

Other time for revolution

A good place for revolution

As there’s no place like revolution

A human kind of revo, revo

My own kind, my own kind my

My own kind, my own kind my

My own kind, my own kind my

My own kind, my own kind my

My America was gold

Way before it was called golden

Boys and girls were wearing stones

And my favourite one was turquoise

A perfect yellow light

Shouting trough my window curtains

Didn’t need that DOP

My film had to be my whole life

My film had to be my life

Life

Life

This was my time for revo, for revo

Other time for revolution

A good place for revolution

As there’s no place like revolution

A human kind of revo, revo

Other time for revolution

A good place for revolution

As there’s no place like revolution

A human kind of revo, revo

My own kind, my own kind my

My own kind, my own kind my

My own kind, my own kind my

My own kind, my own kind my

A Parallel World testo

[Strofa 1]

I’m staring at your intention

Having this you perception

Feeling I’ve become more powerful

Never saw, desired and wanted

Driving home the sky is inchanted

Only now am I able to do

Only now am I able to feel

Only now am I able to see

[Ritornello]

A parellel world

A parellel scene

That I am kissing you

There’s nothing in between

A parellel home

A parellel dream

I letf it all alone

I kept for me

[Strofa 2]

For coming back

Dreams are coming back

I’m back to hunting signals

The shadows have never been afraid

I show never on our way

The sun knows if I ever cried and the

The wind saw if I ever tried and the

The sky knows if I ever waited

And God knows if I’m living now

[Ritornello]

A parellel world

A parellel scene

I am kissing you

There’s nothing in between

A parellel home

A parellel dream

I letf it all alone

I kept it for me

[Ponte]

And I know you know

How it feels to wonder around

And I know you know

How it feels to wonder around

[Chorus]

A parellel world

A parellel scene

I am kissing you

There’s nothing in between

A parellel home

A parellel dream

I letf it all alone

I kept for me

[Conclusione]

Yeah

Me, yeah

Eh yeah, eh yeah



