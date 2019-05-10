Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber in duetto nel nuovo singolo bomba “I Don’t Care”: lyric video, testo e traduzione





Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber duettano per la prima volta sulle note del nuovo orecchiabile singolo I Don’t Care, disponibile ovunque dal 10 maggio 2019. Leggi il testo scritto dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Shellback, Max Martin, Poo Bear & Fred Gibson, la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio del brano prodotto da Fred Gibson, Shellback & Max Martin.

Dopo le fortunatissime collaborazioni in “Love Yourself” (estratto dall’ultima fatica discografica Purpose) e “Cold Water” (dei Major Lazer ft. Bieber & MØ), singoli di successo in parte scritti dal cantautore inglese classe ’91, il duo ha in data odierna sganciato una vera bomba, una nuova hit, che di certo farà sentire la propria presenza da qui ai prossimi mesi.

Il cantautore britannico e il collega canadese, in quest’occasione cantano di trovarsi ad una festa, che di certo non è di loro gradimento e vorrebbero andarsene alla svelta, ma una persona speciale salverà la loro serata, triste e solitaria. Chi sarà mai? Questo forse lo vedremo nel filmato ufficiale, ma al momento è possibile accontentarsi del solo lyric video.

I Don’t Care Testo – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Ed Sheeran]

I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at

And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wondering if I can sneak out the back

Nobody’s even looking at me in my eyes

And then you take my hand

Finish my drink, say, “Shall we dance?” (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell you?

You make it better like that

[Ed Sheeran]

Don’t think I fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I’m nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

[Ed Sheeran]

‘Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

‘Coz I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Justin Bieber]

We at a party we don’t wanna be at

Trying to talk, but we can’t hear ourselves

Read your lips, I’d rather kiss ’em right back

With all these people all around

I’m crippled with anxiety

But I’m told it’s where I’m supposed to be

You know what? It’s kind of crazy ‘coz I really don’t mind

When you make it better like that

[Justin Bieber]

Don’t think we fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

[Ed Sheeran]

When we walked in, I said I’m sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

[Ed Sheeran & (Justin Bieber)]

‘Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Coz I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)





[Justin Bieber]

I don’t like nobody but you

It’s like you’re the only one here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, I don’t care

I don’t like nobody but you

I hate everyone here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, yeah

[Ed Sheeran & (Justin Bieber)]

‘Coz I don’t care (Don’t care)

When I’m with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (Disappear)

And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody (Maybe I’m somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Coz I don’t care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)

You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)

And you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

(I’m loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh





Ed Sheeran e Justin Bieber I Don’t Care traduzione

[Ed Sheeran]

Sono ad una festa a cui non vorrei partecipare

E non ho mai indossato giacca e cravatta, sì

Mi chiedo se posso svignarmela dal retro

Nessuno mi guarda neanche negli occhi

E poi prendi la mia mano

Finisci il mio drink, dici: “Balliamo?” (Certo che sì)

Sai che ti voglio bene, te l’ho mai detto?

Meno male che ci sei tu

[Ed Sheeran]

Non penso di adattarmi a questa festa

Tutti hanno così tanto da dire (Sì)

Mi sembra sempre di non essere nessuno, mmm

Ad ogni modo, chi vuole integrarsi?

[Ed Sheeran]

Perché non m’importa quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Tutte le cose negative svaniscono

E forse mi stai facendo sentire qualcuno

Posso sopportare le brutte serate

Quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Perché non m’importa finché mi tieni vicino a te

Puoi portarmi ovunque tu voglia

E mi fai sentire di essere amato da qualcuno

Posso affrontare le brutte serate

Quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Justin Bieber]

Noi a una festa a cui non vorremmo essere

Cercando di parlarci, ma senza riuscire a sentire ciò che ci diciamo

Leggo il tuo labiale, preferirei baciarle direttamente

Con tutta questa gente intorno

Sono paralizzato dall’ansia

Ma mi hanno detto che devo stare qui

Sai una cosa? È un po’ folle ma la cosa non mi pesa affatto

Perché ci sei tu





[Justin Bieber]

Non penso che ci adattiamo a questa festa

Tutti hanno così tanto da dire, oh si, si

[Ed Sheeran]

Quando siamo entrati, ti ho detto che mi dispiaceva, mmm

Ma ora penso che dovremmo rimanere

[Ed Sheeran & (Justin Bieber)]

Perché non m’importa quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Tutte le cose negative svaniscono

E forse mi stai facendo sentire qualcuno

Posso sopportare le brutte serate quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Perché non m’importa finché mi tieni vicino a te

Puoi portarmi ovunque tu voglia

E mi fai sentire di essere amato da qualcuno

Posso affrontare le brutte serate quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Justin Bieber]

Non mi piace nessuno tranne te

E’ come se qui tu fossi l’unica

Non mi piace nessuno tranne te, piccola, non m’importa

Non mi piace nessuno tranne te

Odio tutti qui

Non mi piace nessuno tranne te, piccola, si

[Ed Sheeran & (Justin Bieber)]

Perché non m’importa (non importa)

Quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì (oh sì)

Tutte le cose negative svaniscono (scompaiono)

E forse mi stai facendo sentire qualcuno (forse sono qualcuno)

Posso sopportare le brutte serate (le brutte serate)

Quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh sì, sì, sì)

Perché non m’importa finché mi tieni vicino a te (vicino a te)

Puoi portarmi ovunque tu voglia (Ovunque, ovunque)

E mi fai sentire di essere amato da qualcuno

(Di essere amato da qualcuno, sì, sì, sì)

Posso affrontare le brutte serate

Quando sono con il mio tesoro, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ascolta su:



