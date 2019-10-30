Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now: testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 1° novembre 2019, Don’t Start Now è un singolo della cantautrice Dua Lipa, del quale sono già in grado di fornirvi il testo e la traduzione in italiano. Per l’audio ufficiale bisognerà attendere la data d’uscita.

Scritto con la collaborazione di Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick & Caroline Ailin e prodotto da Ian Kirkpatrick, Don’t Start Now è il singolo portante del secondo album in studio della modella cantante britannica classe ’95, successore del fortunato e pluricertificato disco d’esordio “Dua Lipa” (2017), Disco d’Oro nella penisola. La canzone è stata descritta come “più ottimista” e “fatta per essere ballata”.

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

If you don’t wanna see me

[Verse 1]

Did a full one-eighty, crazy

Thinking ’bout the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me, maybe

But look at where I ended up

I’m all good already

So moved on, it’s scary

I’m not where you left me at all, so

[Pre-Chorus]

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

[Chorus]

Don’t show up!

Don’t come out!

Don’t start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don’t start caring about me now

[Verse 2]

Aren’t you the guy who

Tried to hurt me with the word “goodbye”

‘Fore it took some time to survive you

I’m better on the other side

I’m all good already

So moved on, it’s scary

I’m not where you left me at all, so

[Pre-Chorus]

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

[Chorus]

Don’t show up!

Don’t come out!

Don’t start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don’t start caring about me now

[Bridge]

(Woah, woah)

Don’t come out

Don’t start now

(Woah, woah)

Don’t come out

I’m not where you left me at all, so

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me





[Chorus]

Don’t show up! (Don’t show up)

Don’t come out! (Don’t come out)

Don’t start caring about me now (About me now)

Walk away (Walk away), you know how (You know how)

Don’t start caring about me now

(Hahaha)





Se non vuoi vedermi

Ho avuto un completo cambio di atteggiamento, pazzo

Pensando a come ero

Il cuore spezzato forse mi ha cambiata

Ma guarda dove sono finita

Ormai sto bene

Quindi ho voltato pagina, fa un po’ paura

Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno

Se vuoi credere che qualcosa possa fermarmi

Non farti più vedere!

Non uscire!

Non iniziare preoccuparti per me adesso

Vattene via, sai come fare

Non preoccuparti di me adesso





Non sei tu quello che

Ha cercato di ferirmi con la parola “addio”

Prima ci è voluto del tempo per sopravvivere a te

Sto meglio dall’altro lato

Sto già bene

Quindi ho voltato pagina, fa un po’ paura

Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno

Se vuoi credere che qualcosa possa fermarmi

Non farti più vedere!

Non uscire!

Non iniziare preoccuparti per me adesso

Vattene via, sai come fare

Non preoccuparti di me adesso

(Woah, woah)

Non uscire

Non iniziare adesso

(Woah, woah)

Non uscire

Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno

Se vuoi credere che qualcosa possa fermarmi

Non farti più vedere! (Non farti vedere)

Non uscire! (Non uscire)

Non preoccuparti di me adesso (di me adesso)

Allontanati (Allontanati), sai come fare (Sai ​​come fare)

Non preoccuparti di me ora

(Hahaha)

