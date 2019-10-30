Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Tu sei qui: Home / Audio / Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now: testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now: testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento




Rilasciato il 1° novembre 2019, Don’t Start Now è un singolo della cantautrice Dua Lipa, del quale sono già in grado di fornirvi il testo e la traduzione in italiano. Per l’audio ufficiale bisognerà attendere la data d’uscita.

Scritto con la collaborazione di Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick & Caroline Ailin e prodotto da Ian Kirkpatrick, Don’t Start Now è il singolo portante del secondo album in studio della modella cantante britannica classe ’95, successore del fortunato e pluricertificato disco d’esordio “Dua Lipa” (2017), Disco d’Oro nella penisola. La canzone è stata descritta come “più ottimista” e “fatta per essere ballata”.

copertina canzone dua lipa don't start now

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now Testo e Traduzione

downloadDownload su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]
If you don’t wanna see me

[Verse 1]
Did a full one-eighty, crazy
Thinking ’bout the way I was
Did the heartbreak change me, maybe
But look at where I ended up
I’m all good already
So moved on, it’s scary
I’m not where you left me at all, so

[Pre-Chorus]
If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

[Chorus]
Don’t show up!
Don’t come out!
Don’t start caring about me now
Walk away, you know how
Don’t start caring about me now

[Verse 2]
Aren’t you the guy who
Tried to hurt me with the word “goodbye”
‘Fore it took some time to survive you
I’m better on the other side
I’m all good already
So moved on, it’s scary
I’m not where you left me at all, so

[Pre-Chorus]
If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

[Chorus]
Don’t show up!
Don’t come out!
Don’t start caring about me now
Walk away, you know how
Don’t start caring about me now

[Bridge]
(Woah, woah)
Don’t come out
Don’t start now
(Woah, woah)
Don’t come out
I’m not where you left me at all, so
If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me


[Chorus]
Don’t show up! (Don’t show up)
Don’t come out! (Don’t come out)
Don’t start caring about me now (About me now)
Walk away (Walk away), you know how (You know how)
Don’t start caring about me now
(Hahaha)


Se non vuoi vedermi

Ho avuto un completo cambio di atteggiamento, pazzo
Pensando a come ero
Il cuore spezzato forse mi ha cambiata
Ma guarda dove sono finita
Ormai sto bene
Quindi ho voltato pagina, fa un po’ paura
Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno
Se vuoi credere che qualcosa possa fermarmi

Non farti più vedere!
Non uscire!
Non iniziare preoccuparti per me adesso
Vattene via, sai come fare
Non preoccuparti di me adesso


Non sei tu quello che
Ha cercato di ferirmi con la parola “addio”
Prima ci è voluto del tempo per sopravvivere a te
Sto meglio dall’altro lato
Sto già bene
Quindi ho voltato pagina, fa un po’ paura
Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno
Se vuoi credere che qualcosa possa fermarmi

Non farti più vedere!
Non uscire!
Non iniziare preoccuparti per me adesso
Vattene via, sai come fare
Non preoccuparti di me adesso

(Woah, woah)
Non uscire
Non iniziare adesso
(Woah, woah)
Non uscire
Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi
Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno
Se vuoi credere che qualcosa possa fermarmi

Non farti più vedere! (Non farti vedere)
Non uscire! (Non uscire)
Non preoccuparti di me adesso (di me adesso)
Allontanati (Allontanati), sai come fare (Sai ​​come fare)
Non preoccuparti di me ora
(Hahaha)

Ascolta su:

  • Youtube
  • Spotify
  • Deezer

Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.