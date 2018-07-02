Drake – Don’t Matter to Me: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano in duetto (virtuale) con Michael Jackson





Don’t Matter to Me è la traccia numero 10 del lato b di Scorpion, quinto album in studio del rapper canadese Drake, pubblicato il 29 giugno 2018.

Il brano vede il featuring postumo del re del pop Michael Jackson, che a 9 anni dalla sua tragica scomparsa, si distingue nel pre-ritornello e nel ritornello, scritti di suo pugno per qualche pezzo che evidentemente non è mai stato rilasciato.

Così Drake ha sorpreso i numerosissimi fan, suoi del grande Michael, utilizzando questo campione di chissà quale unreleased track, che sembra sia stata creata negli anni ’90.

Che Drake fosse un grande ammiratore Jackson, non era un mistero, così ha scelto di omaggiarlo in questo pezzo, che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify, insieme alle altre canzoni del disco, cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Don’t Matter to Me testo e traduzione – Drake ft. Michael Jackson (Download)

[Verse 1: Drake]

Ayy, wild things you’re doin’ at night

Trips to wherever feels right

Doin’ it all just to feel things

Drinking’s enough of a vice

Drugs just aren’t suiting you right

You were just fine as a real thing, thing

[Strofa 1: Drake]

Ayy, fai cose selvagge di notte

Viaggi dove ti trovi bene

Facendo tutto solo per provare sensazioni

Bere basta come vizio

La droga non ti si addice proprio

Andavi bene come cosa seria, cosa

[Refrain: Drake]

You, you, you know

That’s not the way to get over me

I don’t know what you’re sayin’

You, you, you know

That’s not the way to get over me

[Refrain: Drake]

Tu, tu, lo sai

Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi

Non capisco cosa stai dicendo

Tu, tu, lo sai

Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi

[Pre-Chorus: Michael Jackson]

All of a sudden you say you don’t want me no more

All of a sudden you say that I closed the door

[Pre-Ritornello: Michael Jackson]

Improvvisamente dici che non mi vuoi più

Improvvisamente dici che ho chiuso la porta





[Chorus: Michael Jackson]

It don’t matter to me

It don’t matter to me what you say

It don’t matter to me

It don’t matter to me what you say

[Ritornello: Michael Jackson]

A me non importa

Non mi importa quello che dici

Non mi importa

Non mi importa quello che dici

[Verse 2: Drake]

I can’t recover from our last conversation

You called me weak

And you tested my manhood as we yelled at each other

You wanted me to go and put my hands on you

Just to show you I love ya

You know I can’t jeopardize both our reputations

Despite what you say

Despite what you choose to do with yourself this summer

You’re actin’ out, you know you love to see me down

Stressin’ over somethin’ (stressin’ over somethin’)

[Strofa 2: Drake]

Non riesco a riprendermi dalla nostra ultima conversazione

Mi hai dato del debole

E hai testato la mia mascolinità mentre ci urlavamo addosso

Volevi che me ne andassi e volevi mettermi le mani addosso

Solo per dimostrarti che ti amo

Sai che non posso mettere a repentaglio le nostre reputazioni

Malgrado ciò che dici

Malgrado quello che hai scelto di fare della tua vita questa estate

Ti stai comportando male, sai che ti piace vedermi a terra

Sei stressata per qualcosa (stressata per qualcosa)

[Refrain: Drake]

You, you, you, you, you know

That’s not the way to get over me

I don’t know what you’re sayin’

You, you, you know

That’s not the way to get over me





[Refrain: Drake]

Tu, tu, tu, tu, lo sai

Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi

Non capisco cosa stai dicendo

Tu, tu, tu, lo sai

Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi

[Pre-Chorus: Michael Jackson]

All of a sudden you say you don’t want me no more

All of a sudden you say that I closed the door

[Pre-Ritornello: Michael Jackson]

Improvvisamente dici che non mi vuoi più

Improvvisamente dici che ho chiuso la porta

[Chorus: Michael Jackson]

It don’t matter to me

It don’t matter to me what you say

It don’t matter to me

It don’t matter to me what you say

[Ritornello: Michael Jackson]

A me non importa

Non mi importa quello che dici

Non mi importa

Non mi importa quello che dici

[Outro: Michael Jackson]

Girl, your love, you think you broke it

I’m leavin’ you today, you broke my heart

Girl, your love, you think you broke it

I’m leavin’ you today, you broke my heart

[Conclusione: Michael Jackson]

Ragazza, il tuo amore, pensi di averlo infranto

Oggi ho deciso di lasciarti, mi hai spezzato il cuore

Ragazza, il tuo amore, pensi di averlo infranto

Oggi ho deciso di lasciarti, mi hai spezzato il cuore







