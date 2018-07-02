Drake – Don’t Matter to Me: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano in duetto (virtuale) con Michael Jackson

Don’t Matter to Me è la traccia numero 10 del lato b di Scorpion, quinto album in studio del rapper canadese Drake, pubblicato il 29 giugno 2018.
Il brano vede il featuring postumo del re del pop Michael Jackson, che a 9 anni dalla sua tragica scomparsa, si distingue nel pre-ritornello e nel ritornello, scritti di suo pugno per qualche pezzo che evidentemente non è mai stato rilasciato.
Così Drake ha sorpreso i numerosissimi fan, suoi del grande Michael, utilizzando questo campione di chissà quale unreleased track, che sembra sia stata creata negli anni ’90.
Che Drake fosse un grande ammiratore Jackson, non era un mistero, così ha scelto di omaggiarlo in questo pezzo, che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify, insieme alle altre canzoni del disco, cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Don’t Matter to Me testo e traduzione – Drake ft. Michael Jackson (Download)
[Verse 1: Drake]
Ayy, wild things you’re doin’ at night
Trips to wherever feels right
Doin’ it all just to feel things
Drinking’s enough of a vice
Drugs just aren’t suiting you right
You were just fine as a real thing, thing
[Strofa 1: Drake]
Ayy, fai cose selvagge di notte
Viaggi dove ti trovi bene
Facendo tutto solo per provare sensazioni
Bere basta come vizio
La droga non ti si addice proprio
Andavi bene come cosa seria, cosa
[Refrain: Drake]
You, you, you know
That’s not the way to get over me
I don’t know what you’re sayin’
You, you, you know
That’s not the way to get over me
[Refrain: Drake]
Tu, tu, lo sai
Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi
Non capisco cosa stai dicendo
Tu, tu, lo sai
Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi
[Pre-Chorus: Michael Jackson]
All of a sudden you say you don’t want me no more
All of a sudden you say that I closed the door
[Pre-Ritornello: Michael Jackson]
Improvvisamente dici che non mi vuoi più
Improvvisamente dici che ho chiuso la porta
[Chorus: Michael Jackson]
It don’t matter to me
It don’t matter to me what you say
It don’t matter to me
It don’t matter to me what you say
[Ritornello: Michael Jackson]
A me non importa
Non mi importa quello che dici
Non mi importa
Non mi importa quello che dici
[Verse 2: Drake]
I can’t recover from our last conversation
You called me weak
And you tested my manhood as we yelled at each other
You wanted me to go and put my hands on you
Just to show you I love ya
You know I can’t jeopardize both our reputations
Despite what you say
Despite what you choose to do with yourself this summer
You’re actin’ out, you know you love to see me down
Stressin’ over somethin’ (stressin’ over somethin’)
[Strofa 2: Drake]
Non riesco a riprendermi dalla nostra ultima conversazione
Mi hai dato del debole
E hai testato la mia mascolinità mentre ci urlavamo addosso
Volevi che me ne andassi e volevi mettermi le mani addosso
Solo per dimostrarti che ti amo
Sai che non posso mettere a repentaglio le nostre reputazioni
Malgrado ciò che dici
Malgrado quello che hai scelto di fare della tua vita questa estate
Ti stai comportando male, sai che ti piace vedermi a terra
Sei stressata per qualcosa (stressata per qualcosa)
[Refrain: Drake]
You, you, you, you, you know
That’s not the way to get over me
I don’t know what you’re sayin’
You, you, you know
That’s not the way to get over me
[Refrain: Drake]
Tu, tu, tu, tu, lo sai
Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi
Non capisco cosa stai dicendo
Tu, tu, tu, lo sai
Che non è questo il modo per dimenticarmi
[Pre-Chorus: Michael Jackson]
All of a sudden you say you don’t want me no more
All of a sudden you say that I closed the door
[Pre-Ritornello: Michael Jackson]
Improvvisamente dici che non mi vuoi più
Improvvisamente dici che ho chiuso la porta
[Chorus: Michael Jackson]
It don’t matter to me
It don’t matter to me what you say
It don’t matter to me
It don’t matter to me what you say
[Ritornello: Michael Jackson]
A me non importa
Non mi importa quello che dici
Non mi importa
Non mi importa quello che dici
[Outro: Michael Jackson]
Girl, your love, you think you broke it
I’m leavin’ you today, you broke my heart
Girl, your love, you think you broke it
I’m leavin’ you today, you broke my heart
[Conclusione: Michael Jackson]
Ragazza, il tuo amore, pensi di averlo infranto
Oggi ho deciso di lasciarti, mi hai spezzato il cuore
Ragazza, il tuo amore, pensi di averlo infranto
Oggi ho deciso di lasciarti, mi hai spezzato il cuore
Lascia un commento