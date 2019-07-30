Don Diablo – The Same Way feat. KiFi: audio, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 25 luglio 2019, The Same Way feat. KiFi è presumibilmente il primo singolo di Don Diablo estratto dal terzo album in studio Forever, successore di Future (9 febbraio 2018).

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa piacevole canzone, attraverso la quale l’interprete canta il forte sentimento instaurato con la sua dolce metà.

The Same Way testo e traduzione — Don Diablo ft. KiFi

[Verse 1]

We were young, we were far from home

Dancing in the streets down in Mexico

We were oceans, worlds apart

Till we found each other in that old town bar

Eravamo giovani, eravamo lontani da casa

Ballavamo per le strade del Messico

Eravamo oceani, due mondi lontani

Finché ci siamo incontrati in quel vecchio bar cittadino

[Pre-Chorus]

Can you feel it, can you feel it

Say you feel the same way I do

Can you feel it, can you feel it

Feel it in your blood like I do

Riesci a sentirlo, riesci a sentirlo

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Riesci a sentirlo, riesci a sentirlo

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io

[Chorus]

Oh

Say you feel the same way I do

Oh

Feel it in your blood like I do

Oh

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Oh

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io

[Post-Chorus]

Oh

Say you feel the same way I do

Oh

Feel it in your blood like I do

Oh

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Oh

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io





[Drop]

Oh

Say you feel the same way I do

Oh

Feel it in your blood like I do

Oh

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Oh

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io

[Verse 2]

We would lay underneath the stars

Talking ’bout our future and here we are

And when we woke in the morning sun

I told everyone I know you’re the one

Ci stendevamo sotto le stelle

Parlando del nostro futuro ed eccoci qui

E quando ci svegliavamo sotto il sole mattutino

Ho detto a tutti che sei quello giusto per me

[Chorus]

Oh

Say you feel the same way I do

Oh

Feel it in your blood like I do

Oh

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Oh

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io

[Post-Chorus]

Oh

Say you feel the same way I do

Oh

Feel it in your blood like I do





Oh

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Oh

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io

[Drop]

Say you feel the same way I do

Feel it in your blood like I do

Oh

Say you feel the same way I do

Oh

Feel it in your blood like I do

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io

Oh

Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io

Oh

Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io





Ascolta su:



