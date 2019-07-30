Don Diablo – The Same Way feat. KiFi: audio, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 25 luglio 2019, The Same Way feat. KiFi è presumibilmente il primo singolo di Don Diablo estratto dal terzo album in studio Forever, successore di Future (9 febbraio 2018).
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa piacevole canzone, attraverso la quale l’interprete canta il forte sentimento instaurato con la sua dolce metà.
The Same Way testo e traduzione — Don Diablo ft. KiFi
[Verse 1]
We were young, we were far from home
Dancing in the streets down in Mexico
We were oceans, worlds apart
Till we found each other in that old town bar
Eravamo giovani, eravamo lontani da casa
Ballavamo per le strade del Messico
Eravamo oceani, due mondi lontani
Finché ci siamo incontrati in quel vecchio bar cittadino
[Pre-Chorus]
Can you feel it, can you feel it
Say you feel the same way I do
Can you feel it, can you feel it
Feel it in your blood like I do
Riesci a sentirlo, riesci a sentirlo
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Riesci a sentirlo, riesci a sentirlo
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
[Chorus]
Oh
Say you feel the same way I do
Oh
Feel it in your blood like I do
Oh
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Oh
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
[Post-Chorus]
Oh
Say you feel the same way I do
Oh
Feel it in your blood like I do
Oh
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Oh
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
[Drop]
Oh
Say you feel the same way I do
Oh
Feel it in your blood like I do
Oh
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Oh
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
[Verse 2]
We would lay underneath the stars
Talking ’bout our future and here we are
And when we woke in the morning sun
I told everyone I know you’re the one
Ci stendevamo sotto le stelle
Parlando del nostro futuro ed eccoci qui
E quando ci svegliavamo sotto il sole mattutino
Ho detto a tutti che sei quello giusto per me
[Chorus]
Oh
Say you feel the same way I do
Oh
Feel it in your blood like I do
Oh
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Oh
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
[Post-Chorus]
Oh
Say you feel the same way I do
Oh
Feel it in your blood like I do
Oh
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Oh
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
[Drop]
Say you feel the same way I do
Feel it in your blood like I do
Oh
Say you feel the same way I do
Oh
Feel it in your blood like I do
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
Oh
Di’ che provi quello che provo anch’io
Oh
Lo senti nel tuo sangue come lo sento anch’io
Lascia un commento