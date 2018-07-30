DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo & Justin Bieber nel nuovo singolo No Brainer: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Per il nuovo singolo No Brainer, disponibile dallo scorso 27 luglio via We the Best Music Group e Epic Records, il disc jockey e produttore discografico statunitense DJ Khaled, ha chiamato a raccolta tre star di livello internazionale quali Justin Bieber, Quavo dei Migos e Chance the Rapper.
La nuova canzone sarà inclusa nel futuro undicesimo album in studio del producer statunitense “Father of Asahd”, che dovrebbe essere pubblicato entro la fine dell’anno.
Parallelamente all’uscita del brano, è stato reso disponibile anche il video ufficiale che inizia sul set di un film a Hollywood, la cui scritta è stata sostituita da “We The Best”, ma preferisco non anticiparvi altro rimandandovi al filmato a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano del testo, scritto dai 4 artisti insieme a Melvin Riley, Sir Nolan, Poo Bear, Nic Nac & Davidior.
No Brainer testo e traduzione – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance the Rapper (Download)
[Intro: DJ Khaled]
We the Best Music!
Another one!
DJ Khaled!
[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer
It ain’t that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night’ll change your whole life
Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer
Put ’em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high
(Put ’em high)
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high
Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci
Non è così difficile scegliere
Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci
Hai perso la testa
Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba
Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita
Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza
Alza le mani se stai con me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Nel mezzo, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
(Alza i pugni)
Sì-eah-eah, sì, sì-eh-eah
Entrambe le braccia, sì
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
[Verse 1: Quavo]
Quavo!
Mama told you don’t talk to strangers (mama, mama, mama!)
But when you’re ridin’ in the drop, you can’t explain it (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)
What you been waitin’ on this whole time? (Yeah)
I blow the brains outta yo’ mind (ooh)
And I ain’t talkin’ ’bout physically (no)
I’m talkin’ ’bout mentally (talkin’ ’bout mentally)
She lookin’, she look like she nasty (she lookin’)
She lookin’, she look like she classy (she lookin’)
She lookin’, just look at her dancin’ (look at her)
She lookin’, I took her to the mansion (yeah, yeah)
Quavo!
La mamma ti ha detto di non parlare con gli sconosciuti (mamma, mamma, mamma!)
Ma quando sali nella cabrio, non puoi spiegarlo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)
Cosa hai aspettato per tutto questo tempo? (Si)
Ti faccio saltare il cervello fuori dalla testa (ooh)
E non intendo fisicamente (no)
Intendo mentalmente (intendo mentalmente)
Lei sembra, sembra sporcacciona (guarda)
Lei sembra, sembra di classe (lei guarda)
Lei sembra, ma guardala ballare (guardala)
Sta guardando, l’ho portata nella villa (sì, sì)
[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer
It ain’t that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night’ll change your whole life
Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer
Put ’em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high
(Put ’em high)
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high
Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci
Non è così difficile scegliere
Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci
Hai perso la testa
Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba
Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita
Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza
Alza le mani se stai con me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Nel mezzo, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
(Alza i pugni)
Sì-eah-eah, sì, sì-eh-eah
Entrambe le braccia, sì
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
[Verse 2: Chance The Rapper]
Don’t look rich, I ain’t got no chain (huh)
Not on the list, I ain’t got no name
But we in this bitch, bitch, I’m not no lame
And I keep it Ben Franklin, I’m not gon’ change
Lot of these hoes is messy (messy)
I just want you and your bestie
I don’t gotta answer for whenever you text me
It’s multiple choice and they all wanna test me
She ch-ch-ch-ch-choosin’ the squad
She tryna choose between me, Justin, Qua’ and Asahd
She told me that she love that I make music for God
I told her I would love to see that booty applaud
Non sembro ricco, non ho alcuna collana addosso (eh)
Non sono sulla lista, non ho un nome
Ma siamo in questo schifo, schifo, non sono patetico
E sono me stesso, non cambierò
Molte di queste tro*e sono incasinate (incasinate)
Voglio solo te e la tia amica del cuore
Non devo rispondere ogni volta che mi mandi un messaggio
È una scelta multipla e tutte vogliono mettermi alla prova
Lei sc-sc-sc-sc-sc-sceglie la squadra
Lei sta cercando di scegliere tra me, Justin, Quavo e Asahd
Mi ha detto che le piace che io faccia musica per Dio
Le ho detto che mi piacerebbe vedere quelle chiappe applaudire
[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer
It ain’t that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night’ll change your whole life
Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer
Put ’em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high
(Put ’em high)
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high
Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci
Non è così difficile scegliere
Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci
Hai perso la testa
Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba
Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita
Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza
Alza le mani se stai con me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Nel mezzo, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
(Alza i pugni)
Sì-eah-eah, sì, sì-eh-eah
Entrambe le braccia, sì
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
[Verse 3: Justin Bieber]
Walked down, had me sittin’ up
Demanded my attention, had to give it up
Look like somebody designed you
Drop-dead gorgeous, you make me wanna live it up
Your presence is critical
Movin’ my soul, yeah you’re spiritual
They hate it when you notice me
Like everybody else invisible (ooh)
Breakin’ all the rules (oh-oh)
So above the law (so above the law)
I’ll be your excuse (damn right)
Uh, and you go wrong, no
E’ scesa, mi ha fatto sedere
Ha richiesto la mia attenzione, ho dovuto rinunciarci
E’ come se qualcuno ti avesse progettato
Bella da morire, mi fai venir voglia di divertirmi
La tua presenza è fondamentale
Smuovi la mia anima, sì sei spirituale
Odiano quando mi noti
Come se tutti gli altri fossero invisibili (ooh)
Infrangiamo tutte le regole (oh-oh)
Al di sopra la legge (Al di sopra la legge)
Sarò la tua scusa (eccome)
Uh, e commetterai errori, no
[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]
You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer (no-brainer)
It ain’t that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer
(no-brainer)
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise (rise)
One night’ll change your whole life
Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer (oh, no)
Put ’em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, oh (yeah, in the middle)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high (put ’em high)
(Put ’em high)
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah (both sides in here)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put ’em high (put ’em high)
Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci (scelta ovvia)
Non è così difficile scegliere
Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci
(scelta ovvia)
Hai perso la testa
Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba (l’alba)
Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita
Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza (oh, no)
Alza le mani se stai con me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Nel mezzo oh (sì, nel mezzo)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani
(Alza i pugni)
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Entrambe le braccia, sì (entrambi i lati qui)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Alza le mani (Alza le mani)
[Outro: DJ Khaled & Justin Bieber]
It’s We The Best Music
Way high
It’s Father of Asahd
Another one
E’ We The Best Music
Molto in alto
È Father of Asahd
Un altro
