DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo & Justin Bieber nel nuovo singolo No Brainer: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Per il nuovo singolo No Brainer, disponibile dallo scorso 27 luglio via We the Best Music Group e Epic Records, il disc jockey e produttore discografico statunitense DJ Khaled, ha chiamato a raccolta tre star di livello internazionale quali Justin Bieber, Quavo dei Migos e Chance the Rapper.

La nuova canzone sarà inclusa nel futuro undicesimo album in studio del producer statunitense “Father of Asahd”, che dovrebbe essere pubblicato entro la fine dell’anno.

Parallelamente all’uscita del brano, è stato reso disponibile anche il video ufficiale che inizia sul set di un film a Hollywood, la cui scritta è stata sostituita da “We The Best”, ma preferisco non anticiparvi altro rimandandovi al filmato a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano del testo, scritto dai 4 artisti insieme a Melvin Riley, Sir Nolan, Poo Bear, Nic Nac & Davidior.

No Brainer testo e traduzione – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo & Chance the Rapper (Download)

[Intro: DJ Khaled]

We the Best Music!

Another one!

DJ Khaled!

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer

It ain’t that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise

One night’ll change your whole life

Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer

Put ’em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high

(Put ’em high)

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high

Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci

Non è così difficile scegliere

Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci

Hai perso la testa

Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba

Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita

Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza

Alza le mani se stai con me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Nel mezzo, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

(Alza i pugni)

Sì-eah-eah, sì, sì-eh-eah

Entrambe le braccia, sì

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

[Verse 1: Quavo]

Quavo!

Mama told you don’t talk to strangers (mama, mama, mama!)

But when you’re ridin’ in the drop, you can’t explain it (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)

What you been waitin’ on this whole time? (Yeah)

I blow the brains outta yo’ mind (ooh)

And I ain’t talkin’ ’bout physically (no)

I’m talkin’ ’bout mentally (talkin’ ’bout mentally)

She lookin’, she look like she nasty (she lookin’)

She lookin’, she look like she classy (she lookin’)

She lookin’, just look at her dancin’ (look at her)

She lookin’, I took her to the mansion (yeah, yeah)

Quavo!

La mamma ti ha detto di non parlare con gli sconosciuti (mamma, mamma, mamma!)

Ma quando sali nella cabrio, non puoi spiegarlo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)

Cosa hai aspettato per tutto questo tempo? (Si)

Ti faccio saltare il cervello fuori dalla testa (ooh)

E non intendo fisicamente (no)

Intendo mentalmente (intendo mentalmente)

Lei sembra, sembra sporcacciona (guarda)

Lei sembra, sembra di classe (lei guarda)

Lei sembra, ma guardala ballare (guardala)

Sta guardando, l’ho portata nella villa (sì, sì)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer

It ain’t that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise

One night’ll change your whole life

Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer

Put ’em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high

(Put ’em high)

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high





Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci

Non è così difficile scegliere

Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci

Hai perso la testa

Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba

Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita

Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza

Alza le mani se stai con me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Nel mezzo, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

(Alza i pugni)

Sì-eah-eah, sì, sì-eh-eah

Entrambe le braccia, sì

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

[Verse 2: Chance The Rapper]

Don’t look rich, I ain’t got no chain (huh)

Not on the list, I ain’t got no name

But we in this bitch, bitch, I’m not no lame

And I keep it Ben Franklin, I’m not gon’ change

Lot of these hoes is messy (messy)

I just want you and your bestie

I don’t gotta answer for whenever you text me

It’s multiple choice and they all wanna test me

She ch-ch-ch-ch-choosin’ the squad

She tryna choose between me, Justin, Qua’ and Asahd

She told me that she love that I make music for God

I told her I would love to see that booty applaud

Non sembro ricco, non ho alcuna collana addosso (eh)

Non sono sulla lista, non ho un nome

Ma siamo in questo schifo, schifo, non sono patetico

E sono me stesso, non cambierò

Molte di queste tro*e sono incasinate (incasinate)

Voglio solo te e la tia amica del cuore

Non devo rispondere ogni volta che mi mandi un messaggio

È una scelta multipla e tutte vogliono mettermi alla prova

Lei sc-sc-sc-sc-sc-sceglie la squadra

Lei sta cercando di scegliere tra me, Justin, Quavo e Asahd

Mi ha detto che le piace che io faccia musica per Dio

Le ho detto che mi piacerebbe vedere quelle chiappe applaudire

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer

It ain’t that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise

One night’ll change your whole life

Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer

Put ’em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high

(Put ’em high)

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high





Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci

Non è così difficile scegliere

Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci

Hai perso la testa

Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba

Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita

Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza

Alza le mani se stai con me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Nel mezzo, woah

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

(Alza i pugni)

Sì-eah-eah, sì, sì-eh-eah

Entrambe le braccia, sì

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

[Verse 3: Justin Bieber]

Walked down, had me sittin’ up

Demanded my attention, had to give it up

Look like somebody designed you

Drop-dead gorgeous, you make me wanna live it up

Your presence is critical

Movin’ my soul, yeah you’re spiritual

They hate it when you notice me

Like everybody else invisible (ooh)

Breakin’ all the rules (oh-oh)

So above the law (so above the law)

I’ll be your excuse (damn right)

Uh, and you go wrong, no

E’ scesa, mi ha fatto sedere

Ha richiesto la mia attenzione, ho dovuto rinunciarci

E’ come se qualcuno ti avesse progettato

Bella da morire, mi fai venir voglia di divertirmi

La tua presenza è fondamentale

Smuovi la mia anima, sì sei spirituale

Odiano quando mi noti

Come se tutti gli altri fossero invisibili (ooh)

Infrangiamo tutte le regole (oh-oh)

Al di sopra la legge (Al di sopra la legge)

Sarò la tua scusa (eccome)

Uh, e commetterai errori, no

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (DJ Khaled)]

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer (no-brainer)

It ain’t that hard to choose

Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer

(no-brainer)

You got your mind unloose

Go hard and watch the sun rise (rise)

One night’ll change your whole life

Pop the top, drop-top, baby it’s a no-brainer (oh, no)

Put ’em up if you with me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

In the middle, oh (yeah, in the middle)

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high (put ’em high)

(Put ’em high)

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Both arms, yeah (both sides in here)

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Put ’em high (put ’em high)

Spunti dalla folla, baby, non c’è nemmeno da pensarci (scelta ovvia)

Non è così difficile scegliere

Lui o me, sul serio, baby, non c’è da pensarci

(scelta ovvia)

Hai perso la testa

Dacci dentro e guarda l’alba (l’alba)

Una notte cambierà tutta la tua vita

Apri il coperchio della cabrio, baby è una sciocchezza (oh, no)

Alza le mani se stai con me

Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Nel mezzo oh (sì, nel mezzo)

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani

(Alza i pugni)

Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah

Entrambe le braccia, sì (entrambi i lati qui)

Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh

Alza le mani (Alza le mani)

[Outro: DJ Khaled & Justin Bieber]

It’s We The Best Music

Way high

It’s Father of Asahd

Another one

E’ We The Best Music

Molto in alto

È Father of Asahd

Un altro







