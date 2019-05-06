Dean Lewis – Stay Awake: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Il 22 marzo 2019 è uscito A Place We Knew, il debut album del cantautore australiano Dean Lewis, anticipato da “Be Alright” e “7 Minutes”, mentre il terzo singolo estratto è “Stay Awake“. Leggi la traduzione in italiano e il testo, scritto con la collaborazione di Steve Solomon e Neil Ormandy e ascolta l’audio.

E’ una canzone molto bella ma strappalacrime questa Stay Awake, che parla di una storia d’amore giunta ormai al capolinea. Il brano è ambientato in un’abitazione nella quale i due (che in quel momento sono ubriachi) vivono e racconta come ci si sente quando si viene scaricati.

Lui che viene lasciato e che sa che la mattina del giorno dopo lei partirà e non la vedrà più, sente il mondo crollare addosso ma non sembra rassegnarsi così le dice “stai awake with me” (resta sveglia insieme a me) inteso come “hold on” (aspetta, tieni duro, magari cambi idea).

Contrariamente al testo, il video ufficiale diretto da Stevie Russell è ambientato principalmente in automobile, nel deserto della California che fa da sfondo a un amore che non riesce proprio a funzionare. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Dean Lewis Stay Awake traduzione

Far scorrere le nostre dita da destra a sinistra

Siamo troppo ubriachi persino per camminare

E improvvisamente sollevi i nostri problemi

Quindi immagino che tu voglia parlare

Perché si dice che più grande è l’amore, più dolorosa è la caduta

Beh, sto per schiantarmi a terra

Hai detto che te ne vai

Domattina

Hai fatto i bagagli

Se il sentimento è svanito

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Continua a tenere duro

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Tutti i nostri ricordi sono in quei bagagli

Piattati davanti la porta

Perché si dice che più grande è l’amore, più dolorosa è la caduta

Beh, sto per schiantarmi a terra

Sento ancora il tuo respiro sulle mie labbra

Mentre stai uscendo dalla porta

Ma la mia mano inizia a scivolare

Non mi era mai successo di sentirmi così

Se il sentimento è svanito

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Continua a tenere duro

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Mi sono guardato allo specchio

Cercando di capire me stesso

Mi stavo chiedendo dove ho sbagliato

Ma ora che non sei qui

È come se la luce del sole non arrivasse mai

Quindi continuerò a tener duro





Hai detto che te ne vai

Domattina

Hai fatto i bagagli

Se il sentimento è svanito

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Continua a tenere duro

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Se il sentimento è svanito

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Se il sentimento è svanito

Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me

Stay Awake testo Dean Lewis

Tracing our fingers from right to left

We’re too drunk to even walk

And all of a sudden you bring up our problems

So I guess you want to talk

‘Cause they say the bigger the love, the harder the fall

Well, I’m crashing through the floor

Said you’re leaving

When the morning comes

All packed up

If the feeling’s gone

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

Just keep on holding on

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

All our memories are packed into boxes

Stacked up against the door

‘Cause they say the bigger the love, the harder the fall

Well, I’m crashing through the floor

I still feel your breath on my lips

As you’re walking out the door

But my hand starts to slip

Never felt like this before





If the feeling’s gone

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

Just keep on holding on

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

I’ve been looking in the mirror

Trying to figure myself out

I’ve been wondering where I went wrong

But now you’re not here

It’s like the daylight never comes

So I’ll keep on holding on

Said you’re leaving

When the morning comes

All packed up

If the feeling’s gone

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

Just keep on holding on

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

If the feeling’s gone

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me

If the feeling’s gone

Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me





