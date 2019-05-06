Dean Lewis – Stay Awake: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il 22 marzo 2019 è uscito A Place We Knew, il debut album del cantautore australiano Dean Lewis, anticipato da “Be Alright” e “7 Minutes”, mentre il terzo singolo estratto è “Stay Awake“. Leggi la traduzione in italiano e il testo, scritto con la collaborazione di Steve Solomon e Neil Ormandy e ascolta l’audio.
E’ una canzone molto bella ma strappalacrime questa Stay Awake, che parla di una storia d’amore giunta ormai al capolinea. Il brano è ambientato in un’abitazione nella quale i due (che in quel momento sono ubriachi) vivono e racconta come ci si sente quando si viene scaricati.
Lui che viene lasciato e che sa che la mattina del giorno dopo lei partirà e non la vedrà più, sente il mondo crollare addosso ma non sembra rassegnarsi così le dice “stai awake with me” (resta sveglia insieme a me) inteso come “hold on” (aspetta, tieni duro, magari cambi idea).
Contrariamente al testo, il video ufficiale diretto da Stevie Russell è ambientato principalmente in automobile, nel deserto della California che fa da sfondo a un amore che non riesce proprio a funzionare. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.
Dean Lewis Stay Awake traduzione
Far scorrere le nostre dita da destra a sinistra
Siamo troppo ubriachi persino per camminare
E improvvisamente sollevi i nostri problemi
Quindi immagino che tu voglia parlare
Perché si dice che più grande è l’amore, più dolorosa è la caduta
Beh, sto per schiantarmi a terra
Hai detto che te ne vai
Domattina
Hai fatto i bagagli
Se il sentimento è svanito
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Continua a tenere duro
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Tutti i nostri ricordi sono in quei bagagli
Piattati davanti la porta
Perché si dice che più grande è l’amore, più dolorosa è la caduta
Beh, sto per schiantarmi a terra
Sento ancora il tuo respiro sulle mie labbra
Mentre stai uscendo dalla porta
Ma la mia mano inizia a scivolare
Non mi era mai successo di sentirmi così
Se il sentimento è svanito
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Continua a tenere duro
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Mi sono guardato allo specchio
Cercando di capire me stesso
Mi stavo chiedendo dove ho sbagliato
Ma ora che non sei qui
È come se la luce del sole non arrivasse mai
Quindi continuerò a tener duro
Hai detto che te ne vai
Domattina
Hai fatto i bagagli
Se il sentimento è svanito
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Continua a tenere duro
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Se il sentimento è svanito
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Se il sentimento è svanito
Resta sveglia, resta sveglia, resta sveglia con me
Stay Awake testo Dean Lewis
Tracing our fingers from right to left
We’re too drunk to even walk
And all of a sudden you bring up our problems
So I guess you want to talk
‘Cause they say the bigger the love, the harder the fall
Well, I’m crashing through the floor
Said you’re leaving
When the morning comes
All packed up
If the feeling’s gone
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
Just keep on holding on
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
All our memories are packed into boxes
Stacked up against the door
‘Cause they say the bigger the love, the harder the fall
Well, I’m crashing through the floor
I still feel your breath on my lips
As you’re walking out the door
But my hand starts to slip
Never felt like this before
If the feeling’s gone
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
Just keep on holding on
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
I’ve been looking in the mirror
Trying to figure myself out
I’ve been wondering where I went wrong
But now you’re not here
It’s like the daylight never comes
So I’ll keep on holding on
Said you’re leaving
When the morning comes
All packed up
If the feeling’s gone
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
Just keep on holding on
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
If the feeling’s gone
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
If the feeling’s gone
Stay awake, stay awake, stay awake with me
