David & Romany Gilmour – Yes, I Have Ghosts: ascolta e guarda il video del singolo (testo)









Ispirato a un romanzo scritto dalla moglie Polly Samson e intitolato A Theatre for Dreamers, Yes, I Have Ghosts è un singolo del cantautore inglese David Gilmour, inciso insieme alla figlia Romany e disponibile dal 3 luglio 2020.

Leggi il testo e ascolta e guarda il video che accompagna questa bella canzone, scritta con la collaborazione della moglie. Il filmato è stato diretto da Gavin Elder.

Il cantautore, polistrumentista, compositore, produttore, ex chitarrista e cantante dello storico gruppo britannico Pink Floyd, torna alla ribalta con questo pezzo, che arriva a cinque anni dall’ultima discografica solista “Rattle That Lock”.

L’artista iniziò a lavorare sulla canzone prima del lockdown dopo il quale, dovette cancellare la sessione di registrazione con i coristi, in compenso tutto questo gli consentì di scoprire come la voce della figlia si fondeva alla perfezione con la sua “e il suo modo di suonare l’arpa è stata una rivelazione” ha affermato Gilmour.

[1a Strofa]

The heat of the sun stayed on through the night

Made spectres of strangers playing games with my sight

I passed through the station, a face in the crowd

The whistle was blowing, the barrier came down

[2a Strofa]

There was my baby, in another’s embrace

I called out her name in shame and disgrace

[Refrain]

Yes, I have ghosts, not all of them dead

Making dust of my dreams, spinning round and around

Around in my head

[3a Strofa]

Train on the tracks, teeth of the zip

The slider moves down, we were joined at the hip

Stealing the groove, the widening gap

Unfastening rails from a past with no map

[Refrain]

Yes, I have ghosts, a fleeting sight

It’s always the living that are haunting my nights





[4a Strofa]

Where is the sweet soul that you used to be

Gone like a thistle that’s blown on the breeze

I guess when it’s over, this haunting will end

The waiting, the baiting, my killer, my friend

[Refrain]

Yes, I have ghosts, not all of them dead

And they dance by the moon, millstones white as the sheet

On my bed





[1a Strofa]

Il calore del sole è rimasto per tutta la notte

Ho creato spettri di sconosciuti che giocavano con i miei occhi

Ho attraversato la stazione, un viso fra la folla

Il fischietto suonava, la barriera veniva giù

[2a Strofa]

C’era il mio tesorino, nelle braccia di un altro

Ho gridato il suo nome con vergogna e disonore

[Refrain]

Sì, ho fantasmi, non tutti morti

Facendo polvere dei miei sogni, che girano

Girano nella mia testa

[3a Strofa]

Il treno sul binario, i denti della zip

Il dispositivo di scorrimento si sposta verso il basso, eravamo legati per la pelle

Rubare il solco, il crescente divario

Allentando rotaie da un passato senza mappa





[Refrain]

Sì, ho fantasmi, una vista fugace

Sono sempre i vivi a tormentare le mie notti

[4a Strofa]

Dov’è finita la dolce anima che eri prima

Andato come un cardo che soffia nella brezza

Credo che quando sarà finita, questa ossessione finirà

L’attesa, l’esca, il mio assassino, il mio amico

[Refrain]

Sì, ho fantasmi, non tutti morti

E ballano con la luna, macine bianche come lenzuola

Nel mio letto

