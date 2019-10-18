Cody Simpson – Golden Thing: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone dedicata alla fidanzata Miley cyrus

Pubblicato il 18 ottobre 2019, Golden Thing è un contagioso singolo del cantautore e ballerino sustraliano Cody Simpson, scritto e interpretato per la nuova fidanzata Miley cyrus. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano.
L’ex protagonista della serie Hannah Montana, non sta più insieme all’attore australiano Liam Hemsworth. Il nuovo fidanzato è questo giovane artista classe ’97, che le dedica questa gradevole canzone, che sta facendo impazzire i fan.
Cody Simpson – Golden Thing testo e traduzione
[Intro]
No, ooh woah
[Verse 1]
Crystal dream
Cali queen
Radiant hand
Vibrant sand
Sogno di cristallo
Regina Cali
Mano raggiante
Sabbia vibrante
[Chorus]
I’m shot
It’s a golden thing she’s got
Mi ha colpito
È una cosa d’oro che lei ha
[Verse 2]
A thousand thrills
A thousand chills
Smokey eye
Pearly white
Migliaia di emozioni
Migliaia di brividi
occhi seducenti
Bianco perlaceo
[Chorus]
I’m hot
It’s a golden thing she’s got
Mi fa eccitare
È una cosa d’oro che lei ha
[Bridge 1]
I sing softly to her
In the last daylight
And the chorus of birds
In the heights of night
And if we could be heard
For whatever it’s worth
The rulers in the sky
They’d cry
Canto dolcemente per lei
Nell’ultima luce del giorno
E il coro degli uccelli
Nelle alture notte
E se potessimo essere ascoltati
Per quanto possa valere
I sovrani nel cielo
Piangerebbero
[Verse 3]
Diamond throne
All on her own
Coffee skin
She let me in
Trono di diamanti
Tutta sola
Pelle di caffè
Lei mi ha lasciato entrare
[Chorus]
I’m shot
It’s a golden thing she’s got
It’s a golden thing and I
Mi ha colpito
È una cosa d’oro che lei ha
È una cosa d’oro e io
[Bridge 2]
Shouted the words
In the first daylight
And the chorus of birds
Burst on into sight
Now I know that I’m heard
For whatever it’s worth
By the rulers in the sky
Ho gridato le parole
Alle prime luci del giorno
E il coro degli uccelli
E’ esploso ad occhio
Ora so di essere ascoltato
Per quello che vale
Dai sovrani nel cielo
[Verse 4]
Deep blue jeans
Movie screens
Taking flight
Flashing lights
Jeans blu scuro
Schermi cinematografici
Spiccare il volo
Luci lampeggianti
[Chorus]
I’m shot
It’s a golden thing we’ve got
Mi ha colpito
È una cosa d’oro che abbiamo
