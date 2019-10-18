Cody Simpson – Golden Thing: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone dedicata alla fidanzata Miley cyrus









Pubblicato il 18 ottobre 2019, Golden Thing è un contagioso singolo del cantautore e ballerino sustraliano Cody Simpson, scritto e interpretato per la nuova fidanzata Miley cyrus. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano.

L’ex protagonista della serie Hannah Montana, non sta più insieme all’attore australiano Liam Hemsworth. Il nuovo fidanzato è questo giovane artista classe ’97, che le dedica questa gradevole canzone, che sta facendo impazzire i fan.

Cody Simpson – Golden Thing testo e traduzione

[Intro]

No, ooh woah

[Verse 1]

Crystal dream

Cali queen

Radiant hand

Vibrant sand

Sogno di cristallo

Regina Cali

Mano raggiante

Sabbia vibrante

[Chorus]

I’m shot

It’s a golden thing she’s got

Mi ha colpito

È una cosa d’oro che lei ha

[Verse 2]

A thousand thrills

A thousand chills

Smokey eye

Pearly white

Migliaia di emozioni

Migliaia di brividi

occhi seducenti

Bianco perlaceo

[Chorus]

I’m hot

It’s a golden thing she’s got

Mi fa eccitare

È una cosa d’oro che lei ha





[Bridge 1]

I sing softly to her

In the last daylight

And the chorus of birds

In the heights of night

And if we could be heard

For whatever it’s worth

The rulers in the sky

They’d cry

Canto dolcemente per lei

Nell’ultima luce del giorno

E il coro degli uccelli

Nelle alture notte

E se potessimo essere ascoltati

Per quanto possa valere

I sovrani nel cielo

Piangerebbero

[Verse 3]

Diamond throne

All on her own

Coffee skin

She let me in

Trono di diamanti

Tutta sola

Pelle di caffè

Lei mi ha lasciato entrare

[Chorus]

I’m shot

It’s a golden thing she’s got

It’s a golden thing and I

Mi ha colpito

È una cosa d’oro che lei ha

È una cosa d’oro e io

[Bridge 2]

Shouted the words

In the first daylight

And the chorus of birds

Burst on into sight

Now I know that I’m heard

For whatever it’s worth

By the rulers in the sky

Ho gridato le parole

Alle prime luci del giorno

E il coro degli uccelli

E’ esploso ad occhio

Ora so di essere ascoltato

Per quello che vale

Dai sovrani nel cielo





[Verse 4]

Deep blue jeans

Movie screens

Taking flight

Flashing lights

Jeans blu scuro

Schermi cinematografici

Spiccare il volo

Luci lampeggianti

[Chorus]

I’m shot

It’s a golden thing we’ve got

Mi ha colpito

È una cosa d’oro che abbiamo





