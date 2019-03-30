Ciara – Thinkin Bout You: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Rilasciato il 29 marzo 2019, Thinkin Bout You è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice e ballerina statunitense Ciara, quinto estratto dal settimo album in studio Beauty Marks, in vendita dal successivo 10 maggio, a quattro anni di distanza da Jackie.

Dopo “Level Up”, “Freak Me”, “Dose” e “Greatest Love”, la cantante classe 1985 ha reso disponibile il quinto assaggio (e che assaggio!) di questo progetto, che la vedrà collaborare con Macklemore in “I Love Myself” e Kelly Rowland sulle note di “Girl Gang”.

Ascoltando questa nuova canzone caratterizzata da un sound un po’ rétro, mi è sembrato subito qualcosa di già sentito, tant’è vero che inizialmente ammetto di aver creduto si trattasse di una cover, in realtà somiglia molto al ritornello del recente successo di Janelle Monae, “Make Me Feel”

In ogni caso il brano è a parer mio molto carino e di conseguenza potrebbe rivelarsi un ottimo mezzo per la promozione del disco e quindi dare non poche soddisfazioni alla cantante, esplosa nel 2004 con l’album d’esordio Goodies. Sarà una delle hit dell’estate 2019?

Nel video ufficiale vediamo una Ciara veramente bellissima e sexy, che all’interno di una lussuosa abitazione e con tanta allegria e positività, si sta preparando ad un incontro galante… Chi sarà mai questo fortunato a cui dice di pensare di continuo? Beh… non è dato saperlo. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Ciara – Thinkin Bout You traduzione

Stavo pensando a te

Pensavo a te

Chiedendomi chi pensi durante la notte

Mi chiedo se mi hai mai pensato (Sì)

Se il pensare a me ti tiene sveglio nel letto durante la notte (Ooh-ooh)

Stavo pensando a te (Uh)

Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa (No)

Amarti è una cosa strana (così strana)

Non fraintendermi, non mi lamento mica (Nope)

Pensavo a te (stavo pensando a te)

Mi chiedo se il tuo amore è un gioco

Baciare ragazze e prendere nomi (dimmi)

È amore o divertimento?

Pensavo a te (Ow)

Chiedendomi chi pensi durante la notte

Mi chiedo se mi hai mai pensato (Sì)

Se il pensare a me ti tiene sveglio nel letto durante la notte (Ooh-ooh)

Stavo pensando a te

Provo a combatterlo ma è difficile da nascondere (‘Bout,’ bout)

Ti stavo pensando, ooh-ooh

Pensavo a te, ooh-ooh

Stavo pensando a te (Sì)

Sei un’abitudine, difficile da perdere

Sei piu’ di quanto un cuore possa sopportare

Non c’è via d’uscita, non c’è via di fuga (No)

Stavo pensando a te

Forse sei il mio destino (forse sei il mio destino)

O forse solo una fantasia (o forse solo una fantasia)

Forse è solo suggestione





Ragazzo, pensavo a te (Ow)

Chiedendomi chi pensi durante la notte (sono io?)

Mi chiedo se mi hai mai pensato (vero che lo fai?)

Se il pensare a me ti tiene sveglio nel letto durante la notte (Sì)

Stavo pensando a te

Provo a oppormi ma è difficile da nascondere

Ti stavo pensando, ooh-ooh

Pensavo a te, ooh-ooh

Stavo pensando a te (Sì)

Di primo mattino

Penso a te tutto il giorno

A notte fonda, di sera

Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa

Di primo mattino

Penso a te tutto il giorno

A notte fonda, di sera

Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa

Stavo pensando a te

(Pensavo a te)

(Pensavo a te)

Stavo pensando a te

Ciara – Thinkin Bout You testo

Autori: Nathan Cunningham, Marc Sibley, Ester Dean & Ciara.

Uh-uh, uh, uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

Uh-uh, uh, uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you

Wondering who’s stuck in your head at night

Wonder if I ever cross your mind (Yeah)

Keeping you up in your bed at night (Ooh-ooh)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (Uh)

I can’t get you off the brain (No)

Loving you is something strange (So strange)

Don’t get me wrong, I ain’t complainin’ (Nope)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you)

I’m wondering if your love’s a game

Just kissing girls and taking names (Tell me)

Is it love or entertainment?

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (Ow)

Wondering who’s stuck in your head at night

Wonder if I ever cross your mind

Keeping you up in your bed at night (Ooh-ooh)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (‘Bout, ’bout)

I try to fight it but it’s hard to hide (‘Bout, ’bout)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, ooh-ooh

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, ooh-ooh

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (Yeah)





You’re a habit, hard to break

You’re more than a heart can take

There’s no exit, no escapin’ (No)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you

Maybe you’re my destiny (Maybe you’re my destiny)

Or maybe just a fantasy (Or maybe just a fantasy)

Maybe it’s just my imagination

Boy, I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (Ow)

Wondering who’s stuck in your head at night (Is it me?)

Wonder if I ever cross your mind (Do I?)

Keeping you up in your bed at night (Yeah)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (‘Bout, ’bout)

I try to fight it but it’s hard to hide (‘Bout, ’bout)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, ooh-ooh

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, ooh-ooh

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you (Yeah)

Early in the mornin’ (‘Bout, ’bout)

Think about you all day (‘Bout, ’bout)

Late night in the evenin’ (‘Bout, ’bout)

I can’t get you off of my brain (‘Bout, ’bout)

Early in the mornin’ (‘Bout, ’bout)

Think about you all day (‘Bout, ’bout)

Late night in the evenin’ (‘Bout, ’bout)

I can’t get you off of my brain (‘Bout, ’bout)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you

(I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you)

(I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you)

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you





