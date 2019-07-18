Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens – Gone: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

La cantautrice statunitense Charli XCX e la collega e pianista francese Christine and the Queens, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Gone, terzo assaggio del terzo album in studio Charli, out il prossimo 13 settembre. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Colin Solal Cardo.
Dal 17 luglio 2019 è disponibile ovunque questo orecchiabile brano, scritto dalle interpreti con la collaborazione di Nömak, Noonie Bao & Lotus IV; gli ultimi tre hanno anche prodotto la traccia, la numero due nel nuovo disco di Charlotte Emma Aitchison, che ne conterrà ben 15, tra le quali i precedenti estratti “1999” e “Blame It on Your Love”.
Charli XCX – Gone testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
I have to go, I’m so sorry
But it feels so cold in here
I am just now realizing, they don’t care
I try real hard, but I’m caught up by my insecurities
Pour me one more, watch the ice melt in my fist
Devo andare, scusami
Ma sento così freddo qui dentro
Mi rendo conto solo adesso, non gliene importa niente
Ci provo davvero, ma sono presa dalle mie insicurezze
Versamene un altro, guarda il ghiaccio sciogliersi nel mio pugno
[Pre-Chorus]
I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people
How they making me feel lately
They making me weird baby, lately
I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people
How they making me loathe
They making me loathe, yeah
Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone
Come mi fanno sentire ultimamente
Mi hanno fatto diventare un tipo strana, ultimamente
Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone
Come mi fanno detestare
Mi fanno detestare, si
[Chorus: Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens]
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?
Why do we leave when the chase is done?
Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Why do we love?
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??
Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?
Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
Perché amiamo?
[Verse 2: Christine and the Queens]
I would lay down (Lay down)
But they staring, their eyes like two shining stones
I see myself (Myself), and I look scared and confused
Wait, did they just talk?
Why is it too loud? (Is it loud?)
Do they wish to run through me? (Me)
Am I a smoke? Am I the sun? And who decides? (Oo-ooh)
Vorrei sdraierei (sdraierei)
Ma loro stanno fissando, i loro occhi sono come due pietre luccicanti
Vedo me stessa (me stessa), e sembro spaventata e confusa
Aspetta, hanno appena parlato?
Perché c’è troppo rumore? (rumore?)
Vogliono farmi del male?
Sono fumo? Sono il sole? E chi è che decide? (Oo-ooh)
[Pre-Chorus: Christine and the Queens]
I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people
How they making me feel lately
They making me weird baby, lately
I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people
How they making me loathe
They making me loathe, mm
Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone
Come mi fanno sentire ultimamente
Mi hanno fatto diventare un tipo strana, ultimamente
Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone
Come mi fanno detestare
Mi fanno detestare, mm
[Chorus: Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens]
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?
Why do we leave when the chase is done?
Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby (Baby)
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?
Why do we leave when the chase is done?
Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo?
Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?
Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby (Baby)
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??
Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?
Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby
[Bridge: Charli]
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
[Christine and the Queens]
Ne me cherche pas, je ne suis plus là, baby
Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby
[Charli]
Why do we leave when the chase is done?
Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?
[Christine and the Queens]
Ne me cherche pas, je ne suis plus là
Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby
[Outro]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Why do we?
Keep, keep, k-keep water run
Keep, k-keep, k-keep, k-peep the water (I)
Keep, k-keep, k-peep
Keep, keep
Keep
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Keep, keep, keep
Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?
Keep, keep, keep
Why do we leave when the chase is done?
Keep
Why do we keep when the water runs?
Keep, keep, keep
Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?
Keep, keep, keep
Why do we leave when the chase is done?
Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby
Perché noi?
Continua, continua, continua a fare scorrere l’acqua
Conserva, conserva, conserva, conserva l’acqua (Io)
Continua, continua, continua
Continua, continua
Continua
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
Continua, continua, continua
Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??
Continua, continua, continua
Perché andiamo via quando il corteggiamento è finito?
Continua
Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?
Continua, continua, continua
Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??
Continua, continua, continua
Perché andiamo via quando il corteggiamento è finito?
Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby
