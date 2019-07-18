Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens – Gone: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





La cantautrice statunitense Charli XCX e la collega e pianista francese Christine and the Queens, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Gone, terzo assaggio del terzo album in studio Charli, out il prossimo 13 settembre. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Colin Solal Cardo.

Dal 17 luglio 2019 è disponibile ovunque questo orecchiabile brano, scritto dalle interpreti con la collaborazione di Nömak, Noonie Bao & Lotus IV; gli ultimi tre hanno anche prodotto la traccia, la numero due nel nuovo disco di Charlotte Emma Aitchison, che ne conterrà ben 15, tra le quali i precedenti estratti “1999” e “Blame It on Your Love”.

Charli XCX – Gone testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

I have to go, I’m so sorry

But it feels so cold in here

I am just now realizing, they don’t care

I try real hard, but I’m caught up by my insecurities

Pour me one more, watch the ice melt in my fist

Devo andare, scusami

Ma sento così freddo qui dentro

Mi rendo conto solo adesso, non gliene importa niente

Ci provo davvero, ma sono presa dalle mie insicurezze

Versamene un altro, guarda il ghiaccio sciogliersi nel mio pugno

[Pre-Chorus]

I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people

How they making me feel lately

They making me weird baby, lately

I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people

How they making me loathe

They making me loathe, yeah

Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone

Come mi fanno sentire ultimamente

Mi hanno fatto diventare un tipo strana, ultimamente

Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone

Come mi fanno detestare

Mi fanno detestare, si

[Chorus: Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens]

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?

Why do we leave when the chase is done?

Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Why do we love?

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??

Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?

Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

Perché amiamo?

[Verse 2: Christine and the Queens]

I would lay down (Lay down)

But they staring, their eyes like two shining stones

I see myself (Myself), and I look scared and confused

Wait, did they just talk?

Why is it too loud? (Is it loud?)

Do they wish to run through me? (Me)

Am I a smoke? Am I the sun? And who decides? (Oo-ooh)

Vorrei sdraierei (sdraierei)

Ma loro stanno fissando, i loro occhi sono come due pietre luccicanti

Vedo me stessa (me stessa), e sembro spaventata e confusa

Aspetta, hanno appena parlato?

Perché c’è troppo rumore? (rumore?)

Vogliono farmi del male?

Sono fumo? Sono il sole? E chi è che decide? (Oo-ooh)

[Pre-Chorus: Christine and the Queens]

I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people

How they making me feel lately

They making me weird baby, lately

I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people

How they making me loathe

They making me loathe, mm

Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone

Come mi fanno sentire ultimamente

Mi hanno fatto diventare un tipo strana, ultimamente

Mi sento così instabile, odio queste persone

Come mi fanno detestare

Mi fanno detestare, mm





[Chorus: Charli XCX & Christine and the Queens]

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?

Why do we leave when the chase is done?

Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby (Baby)

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?

Why do we leave when the chase is done?

Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo?

Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?

Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby (Baby)

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??

Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?

Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby

[Bridge: Charli]

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

[Christine and the Queens]

Ne me cherche pas, je ne suis plus là, baby

Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby

[Charli]

Why do we leave when the chase is done?

Perché ce ne andiamo quando il corteggiamento è finito?





[Christine and the Queens]

Ne me cherche pas, je ne suis plus là

Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby

[Outro]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Why do we?

Keep, keep, k-keep water run

Keep, k-keep, k-keep, k-peep the water (I)

Keep, k-keep, k-peep

Keep, keep

Keep

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Keep, keep, keep

Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?

Keep, keep, keep

Why do we leave when the chase is done?

Keep

Why do we keep when the water runs?

Keep, keep, keep

Why do we love if we’re so mistaken?

Keep, keep, keep

Why do we leave when the chase is done?

Don’t search me in here, I’m already gone, baby

Perché noi?

Continua, continua, continua a fare scorrere l’acqua

Conserva, conserva, conserva, conserva l’acqua (Io)

Continua, continua, continua

Continua, continua

Continua

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

Continua, continua, continua

Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??

Continua, continua, continua

Perché andiamo via quando il corteggiamento è finito?

Continua

Perché continuiamo quando l’acqua scorre?

Continua, continua, continua

Perché amiamo se ci sbagliamo così tanto??

Continua, continua, continua

Perché andiamo via quando il corteggiamento è finito?

Non cercarmi qui, sono già andata via, baby





