Martin Garrix – These Are The Times feat. JRM: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Rilasciato il 18 luglio 2019, These Are The Times è un singolo dell’olandese Martin Garrix, con voce del cantautore jamaicano Jaramye Jael Daniels, in arte JRM. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna questa gradevole e positiva produzione del dj e producer originario di Amstelveen, scritto dai due artisti con la collaborazione di Brandon Green, Giorgio Tuinfort & Blair Gormal.

Il filmato vede protagonisti una ragazzo e una ragazza, vincitori di un contest lanciato da AXE sulle piattaforme social, ma solo nel finale i due piccioncini (sin dall’inizio del filmato, collegati da due lunghissimi fili dell’auricolare) si troveranno vicini vicini. Garrix farà solo una comparsa.

[Instrumental]

[Verse 1]

When life gets you down

We find a way to make it better

When days turn into dark

That’s when we light it up together

Quando la vita ti butta giù

Troviamo un modo per migliorarla

Quando i giorni diventano bui

A questo punto li illuminiamo insieme

[Pre-Chorus]

These are the times that we’ve been praying for

These are the moments that we will not forget

This is the life that we’ve been waiting for

I wouldn’t change it for nothing

Questi sono i tempi che aspettavamo

Questi sono i momenti che non dimenticheremo

Questa è la vita che stavamo aspettando

Non la cambierei per niente





[Chorus]

These are the times that we’ve been praying for

These are the moments that we will not forget

This is the life that we’ve been waiting for

I wouldn’t change it for nothing

Questi sono i tempi che aspettavamo

Questi sono i momenti che non dimenticheremo

Questa è la vita che stavamo aspettando

Non la cambierei per niente

[Drop]

[Verse 2]

Now that it’s clear

We made it through the rain together

It feels like home so why don’t we just stay forever

Ora che è chiaro

Insieme abbiamo superato la pioggia

Ci si sente a casa, quindi perché non rimaniamo insieme per sempre





[Instrumental]

[Chorus]

These are the times that we’ve been praying for

These are the moments that we will not forget

This is the life that we’ve been waiting for

I wouldn’t change it for nothing

[Drop]

These are the times that we’ve been praying for

These are the moments that we will not forget

This is the life that we’ve been waiting for

I wouldn’t change it for nothing





