Martin Garrix – These Are The Times feat. JRM: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 18 luglio 2019, These Are The Times è un singolo dell’olandese Martin Garrix, con voce del cantautore jamaicano Jaramye Jael Daniels, in arte JRM. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna questa gradevole e positiva produzione del dj e producer originario di Amstelveen, scritto dai due artisti con la collaborazione di Brandon Green, Giorgio Tuinfort & Blair Gormal.

Il filmato vede protagonisti una ragazzo e una ragazza, vincitori di un contest lanciato da AXE sulle piattaforme social, ma solo nel finale i due piccioncini (sin dall’inizio del filmato, collegati da due lunghissimi fili dell’auricolare) si troveranno vicini vicini. Garrix farà solo una comparsa.

[Instrumental]

[Verse 1]
When life gets you down
We find a way to make it better
When days turn into dark
That’s when we light it up together

Quando la vita ti butta giù
Troviamo un modo per migliorarla
Quando i giorni diventano bui
A questo punto li illuminiamo insieme

[Pre-Chorus]
These are the times that we’ve been praying for
These are the moments that we will not forget
This is the life that we’ve been waiting for
I wouldn’t change it for nothing

Questi sono i tempi che aspettavamo
Questi sono i momenti che non dimenticheremo
Questa è la vita che stavamo aspettando
Non la cambierei per niente


[Chorus]
These are the times that we’ve been praying for
These are the moments that we will not forget
This is the life that we’ve been waiting for
I wouldn’t change it for nothing

Questi sono i tempi che aspettavamo
Questi sono i momenti che non dimenticheremo
Questa è la vita che stavamo aspettando
Non la cambierei per niente

[Drop]

[Verse 2]
Now that it’s clear
We made it through the rain together
It feels like home so why don’t we just stay forever

Ora che è chiaro
Insieme abbiamo superato la pioggia
Ci si sente a casa, quindi perché non rimaniamo insieme per sempre


[Instrumental]

[Chorus]
These are the times that we’ve been praying for
These are the moments that we will not forget
This is the life that we’ve been waiting for
I wouldn’t change it for nothing

[Drop]
These are the times that we’ve been praying for
These are the moments that we will not forget
This is the life that we’ve been waiting for
I wouldn’t change it for nothing


