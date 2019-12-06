Camila Cabello – Should’ve Said It: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Should’ve Said It (avresti dovuto dirlo) è la traccia numero tre facente parte di Romance, secondo album in studio di Camila Cabello, disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta da Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Nate Mercereau, Eric Frederic, Andrew Wotman & Ali Tamposi e prodotta da Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Ricky Reed & Nate Mercereau.
In questa contagiosa canzone, la cantante si rivolge a un uomo che a quanto sembra, dopo parecchio tempo ha cambiato idea e ora vorrebbe stare insieme a lei ma come da titolo, avrebbe dovuto dirlo-pensarci prima, perché ormai è troppo tardi. Anche se questa persona le piaceva tanto, Camila ci ha da tempo messo una pietra sopra.
Camila Cabello – Should’ve Said It testo e traduzione
So you want me now? That’s funny
‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then
Comin’ back around, so sorry
‘Cause there’s no room in my bed
And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)
If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it
Show up at my door but I don’t live there anymore
Sendin’ me your songs but they don’t really sound like before
I was crazy for you, all caught up and confused (Ah)
Love was broken for me, now it’s broken for you
You’re only lonely, now you ain’t the one to hold me
Only lonely now
So you want me now? That’s funny
‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then
Comin’ back around, so sorry
‘Cause there’s no room in my bed
And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)
If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it
Isn’t it somethin’ that I get more when I’m givin’ you nothin’ (Huh)
Isn’t it magic, that when you stop lookin’ for it, it happens (Oh)
Baby, he fell from grace, landed right in your place
Kissed me so many times, that I forgot your taste
You’re only lonely, now you ain’t the one to hold me
Only lonely now, now
So you want me now? That’s funny
‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then
Comin’ back around, so sorry
‘Cause there’s no room in my bed
And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)
If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it
You should’ve said it, love
Should’ve said it
Should’ve said it, love
I wish that you could turn back the time
You’d hold me closer instead of your pride (Oh, oh)
I knew it was you from the very first night
And it took you two years to make up your mind
So you want me now? That’s funny
‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then
Comin’ back around, so sorry (Ayy)
‘Cause there’s no room in my bed
And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)
If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it
You should’ve said it, love
Should’ve said it
You should’ve said it, love
So you want me now, now baby
So you want me now, now baby
So you want me now, no
You should’ve said it, should’ve said it, love
Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo
Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca
Tornando a noi mi spiace
Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto
E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)
Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo
Ti presenti alla mia porta ma non vivo più lì
Mi invii le tue canzoni ma non suonano come prima
Ero pazza di te, tutta presa e confusa (Ah)
Hai infranto il cuore a me, ora è infranto il tuo
Sei solo soletto, ora non sei quello che mi stringe
Solo soletto ora
Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo
Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca
Tornando a noi mi spiace
Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto
E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)
Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo
Non è strano che ricevo di più quando non ti do niente (eh)
Non è magia che quando smetti di cercarlo, lui cerca te (Oh)
Baby, è caduto in disgrazia, è atterrato proprio da te
Mi ha baciato così tante volte che ho dimenticato i tuoi gusti
Sei solo soletto, ora non sei quello che mi stringe
Adesso sei solo soletto, adesso
Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo
Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca
Tornando a noi mi spiace
Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto
E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)
Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo
Avresti dovuto dirlo, amore
Avrei dovuto dirlo
Avrei dovuto dirlo, amore
Vorrei che tu potessi tornare indietro nel tempo
Che mi stringessi di più vicino invece invece di mettere davanti il tuo orgoglio (Oh, oh)
Sapevo che eri tu fin dalla prima notte
E ci sono voluti due anni per deciderti
Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo
Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca
Tornando a noi mi spiace
Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto
E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)
Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo
Avresti dovuto dirlo, amore
Avrei dovuto dirlo
Avrei dovuto dirlo, amore
Quindi adesso mi vuoi, baby
Quindi adesso mi vuoi, baby
Quindi adesso mi vuoi, no
Avresti dovuto dirlo, avresti dovuto dirlo, amore
