Camila Cabello – Should’ve Said It: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Should’ve Said It (avresti dovuto dirlo) è la traccia numero tre facente parte di Romance, secondo album in studio di Camila Cabello, disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta da Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Nate Mercereau, Eric Frederic, Andrew Wotman & Ali Tamposi e prodotta da Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Ricky Reed & Nate Mercereau.

In questa contagiosa canzone, la cantante si rivolge a un uomo che a quanto sembra, dopo parecchio tempo ha cambiato idea e ora vorrebbe stare insieme a lei ma come da titolo, avrebbe dovuto dirlo-pensarci prima, perché ormai è troppo tardi. Anche se questa persona le piaceva tanto, Camila ci ha da tempo messo una pietra sopra.

Camila Cabello – Should’ve Said It testo e traduzione

So you want me now? That’s funny

‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then

Comin’ back around, so sorry

‘Cause there’s no room in my bed

And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)

If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it

Show up at my door but I don’t live there anymore

Sendin’ me your songs but they don’t really sound like before

I was crazy for you, all caught up and confused (Ah)

Love was broken for me, now it’s broken for you

You’re only lonely, now you ain’t the one to hold me

Only lonely now

So you want me now? That’s funny

‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then

Comin’ back around, so sorry

‘Cause there’s no room in my bed

And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)

If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it

Isn’t it somethin’ that I get more when I’m givin’ you nothin’ (Huh)

Isn’t it magic, that when you stop lookin’ for it, it happens (Oh)

Baby, he fell from grace, landed right in your place

Kissed me so many times, that I forgot your taste

You’re only lonely, now you ain’t the one to hold me

Only lonely now, now

So you want me now? That’s funny

‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then

Comin’ back around, so sorry

‘Cause there’s no room in my bed

And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)

If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it

You should’ve said it, love

Should’ve said it

Should’ve said it, love

I wish that you could turn back the time

You’d hold me closer instead of your pride (Oh, oh)

I knew it was you from the very first night

And it took you two years to make up your mind





So you want me now? That’s funny

‘Cause you didn’t give a – back then

Comin’ back around, so sorry (Ayy)

‘Cause there’s no room in my bed

And I’m all good now, someone else is gettin’ all of me (Ah)

If you wanted me so desperately, you should’ve said it

You should’ve said it, love

Should’ve said it

You should’ve said it, love

So you want me now, now baby

So you want me now, now baby

So you want me now, no

You should’ve said it, should’ve said it, love





Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo

Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca

Tornando a noi mi spiace

Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto

E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)

Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo

Ti presenti alla mia porta ma non vivo più lì

Mi invii le tue canzoni ma non suonano come prima

Ero pazza di te, tutta presa e confusa (Ah)

Hai infranto il cuore a me, ora è infranto il tuo

Sei solo soletto, ora non sei quello che mi stringe

Solo soletto ora

Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo

Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca

Tornando a noi mi spiace

Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto

E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)

Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo

Non è strano che ricevo di più quando non ti do niente (eh)

Non è magia che quando smetti di cercarlo, lui cerca te (Oh)

Baby, è caduto in disgrazia, è atterrato proprio da te

Mi ha baciato così tante volte che ho dimenticato i tuoi gusti





Sei solo soletto, ora non sei quello che mi stringe

Adesso sei solo soletto, adesso

Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo

Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca

Tornando a noi mi spiace

Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto

E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)

Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo

Avresti dovuto dirlo, amore

Avrei dovuto dirlo

Avrei dovuto dirlo, amore

Vorrei che tu potessi tornare indietro nel tempo

Che mi stringessi di più vicino invece invece di mettere davanti il tuo orgoglio (Oh, oh)

Sapevo che eri tu fin dalla prima notte

E ci sono voluti due anni per deciderti

Quindi adesso mi vuoi? È buffo

Perché non te ne fregava un – all’epoca

Tornando a noi mi spiace

Perché non c’è posto nel mio letto

E ora sto bene, qualcun altro mi sta facendo impazzire (Ah)

Se mi volevi così disperatamente, avresti dovuto dirlo

Avresti dovuto dirlo, amore

Avrei dovuto dirlo

Avrei dovuto dirlo, amore

Quindi adesso mi vuoi, baby

Quindi adesso mi vuoi, baby

Quindi adesso mi vuoi, no

Avresti dovuto dirlo, avresti dovuto dirlo, amore

