Bruce Springsteen – I’ll Stand By You per la colonna sonora di Blinded by the Light: audio, testo e traduzione









I’ll Stand By You è un singolo di Bruce Springsteen inciso per la colonna sonora di Blinded by the Light – Travolto dalla musica, film diretto da Gurinder Chadha, trasmesso nelle sale cinematografiche italiane dal 29 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, scritta e prodotta dal rocker.

Nella soundtrack sono presenti 24 tracce, 18 della quali opera del Boss, sia la musica che le parole, le altre tracks sono di artisti vari, tra nuove e vecchie canzoni.

Una curiosità: il brano in oggetto fu scritto per far parte della colonna sonora del primo film della saga di “Harry Potter” del 2001: alla fine degli anni novanta Bruce lesse il libro che gli piacque a tal punto, che gli venne subito l’ispirazione di scrivere una canzone per il primo capitolo della saga del mago più famoso del mondo. Tuttavia venne scartata.

Bruce Springsteen – I’ll Stand By You Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

You meet me in the night

With tears falling down

Come let me dry them for you

I wish I could tell a story

Chase away all those ghosts

You got inside of you

A story of heroes who fight on at any cost

Of a kingdom of love

To be won or lost

We’ll fight here together

’til victory is won

Come take my hand ’til morning comes

Just close your eyes

Ci incontriamo di notte

Con le lacrime che scendono

Vieni, lascia che te le asciughi

Vorrei poter raccontare una storia

Scacciar via tutti quei fantasmi

Che hai dentro di te

Una storia di eroi che combattono ad ogni costo

Di un regno d’amore

Da vincere o perdere

Lotteremo insieme

Finché arriverà la vittoria

Tienimi la mano fino a domattina

Chiudi solo gli occhi

[Chorus]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

Sarò sempre al tuo fianco, sempre, sempre

Ti starò sempre accanto, sempre, sempre

[Verse 2]

I know that here in the dark

Tomorrow can seem so very far away

Here the ghosts and the goblins

Can rise from your dreams

To steal your heart away

Together we’ll chase those thieves

That won’t leave you alone

Out from under the bed

Out from over our home

And when the light comes we’ll laugh, my love

At the things that the night

Had us so frightened of

And until then





Lo so che il buio che c’è qui

Domani sembrerà così lontano

Qui i fantasmi e i folletti

Possono risorgere dai tuoi sogni

Per rubarti il cuore

Insieme inseguiremo quei ladri

Che non ti lasciano sola

Usciranno da sotto il letto

Usciranno da casa nostra

E quando la luce arriverà, rideremo, amore mio

Alle cose che la notte

Ci facevano così paura

E fino ad allora

[Chorus]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

[Bridge]

Now I know it can feel like you’re slipping away

At night you’ll get lost in that deep dark place

We’ll let the night come and do what it may

Together we’ll find the courage, we’ll find faith

Until you awake

Ora so che è un brutto momento

Di notte ti perderai in quel luogo buio e profondo

Lasceremo arrivare la notte e faremo quel che si può

Insieme troveremo il coraggio, troveremo la fede

Fino al tuo risveglio

[Chorus]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always





[Post-Chorus]

I’ll stand by you always

I’ll stand by you always

[Chorus]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

[Outro]

I’ll stand by you always, always, always

I’ll stand by you always, always, always





