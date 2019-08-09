Bruce Springsteen – I’ll Stand By You per la colonna sonora di Blinded by the Light: audio, testo e traduzione

I’ll Stand By You è un singolo di Bruce Springsteen inciso per la colonna sonora di Blinded by the Light – Travolto dalla musica, film diretto da Gurinder Chadha, trasmesso nelle sale cinematografiche italiane dal 29 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, scritta e prodotta dal rocker.
Nella soundtrack sono presenti 24 tracce, 18 della quali opera del Boss, sia la musica che le parole, le altre tracks sono di artisti vari, tra nuove e vecchie canzoni.
Una curiosità: il brano in oggetto fu scritto per far parte della colonna sonora del primo film della saga di “Harry Potter” del 2001: alla fine degli anni novanta Bruce lesse il libro che gli piacque a tal punto, che gli venne subito l’ispirazione di scrivere una canzone per il primo capitolo della saga del mago più famoso del mondo. Tuttavia venne scartata.
Bruce Springsteen – I’ll Stand By You Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
You meet me in the night
With tears falling down
Come let me dry them for you
I wish I could tell a story
Chase away all those ghosts
You got inside of you
A story of heroes who fight on at any cost
Of a kingdom of love
To be won or lost
We’ll fight here together
’til victory is won
Come take my hand ’til morning comes
Just close your eyes
Ci incontriamo di notte
Con le lacrime che scendono
Vieni, lascia che te le asciughi
Vorrei poter raccontare una storia
Scacciar via tutti quei fantasmi
Che hai dentro di te
Una storia di eroi che combattono ad ogni costo
Di un regno d’amore
Da vincere o perdere
Lotteremo insieme
Finché arriverà la vittoria
Tienimi la mano fino a domattina
Chiudi solo gli occhi
[Chorus]
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
Sarò sempre al tuo fianco, sempre, sempre
Ti starò sempre accanto, sempre, sempre
[Verse 2]
I know that here in the dark
Tomorrow can seem so very far away
Here the ghosts and the goblins
Can rise from your dreams
To steal your heart away
Together we’ll chase those thieves
That won’t leave you alone
Out from under the bed
Out from over our home
And when the light comes we’ll laugh, my love
At the things that the night
Had us so frightened of
And until then
Lo so che il buio che c’è qui
Domani sembrerà così lontano
Qui i fantasmi e i folletti
Possono risorgere dai tuoi sogni
Per rubarti il cuore
Insieme inseguiremo quei ladri
Che non ti lasciano sola
Usciranno da sotto il letto
Usciranno da casa nostra
E quando la luce arriverà, rideremo, amore mio
Alle cose che la notte
Ci facevano così paura
E fino ad allora
[Chorus]
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
[Bridge]
Now I know it can feel like you’re slipping away
At night you’ll get lost in that deep dark place
We’ll let the night come and do what it may
Together we’ll find the courage, we’ll find faith
Until you awake
Ora so che è un brutto momento
Di notte ti perderai in quel luogo buio e profondo
Lasceremo arrivare la notte e faremo quel che si può
Insieme troveremo il coraggio, troveremo la fede
Fino al tuo risveglio
[Chorus]
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
[Post-Chorus]
I’ll stand by you always
I’ll stand by you always
[Chorus]
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
[Outro]
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
I’ll stand by you always, always, always
