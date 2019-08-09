“Blinded by the Light – Travolto dalla musica” – la colonna sonora del film: titoli e audio delle canzoni









E’ stata curata dal grande Bruce Springsteen la colonna sonora di Blinded by the Light – Travolto dalla musica, film (di genere biografico, commedia, drammatico, musicale) diretto da Gurinder Chadha, che verrà trasmesso nella penisola a partire dal 29 agosto. I titoli delle canzoni e l’audio.

La pellicola è un adattamento cinematografico delle memorie Greetings from Bury Park di Sarfraz Manzoor e si ispira ad una storia vera, quella sulla vita del giornalista del The Guardian, Sarfraz Manzoor, e la sua ossessione adolescenziale per Bruce Springsteen.

Disponibile dal 9 agosto 2019 nel classico CD, in download digitale e in streaming, la soundtrack è principalmente composta dai brani più famosi del Boss, mentre I’ll Stand by You Always, venne scritta per “Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale” il primo film del famoso maghetto, che tuttavia venne scartata.





Dal successivo 30 agosto, la colonna sonora sarà anche disponibile in vinile e se non ho capito male, pure nel vinile colorato.

Blinded by the Light – Travolto dalla musica tracklist della colonna sonora

Lo trovi su Amazon: Audio CD – Vinile – Vinile Colorato – Download – Download su iTunes.

Audio su Spotify

Ode to Javed / Javed’s Poem – A. R. Rahman 0:40 It’s a Sin – Pet Shop Boys 4:57 The Sun Always Shines On T.V. – A-Ha 5:01 “The Boss Of Us All” – Blinded By The Light cast 0:11 Dancing In the Dark – Bruce Springsteen 3:56 “You Should Be Listening to Our Music” – Blinded By The Light cast 0:22 “I Never Knew Music Could Be Like That” – Blinded By The Light cast 0:53 The River (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY – September 1979) – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 5:08 “Number One Paki Film” – Blinded By The Light cast 1:03 Badlands – Bruce Springsteen 4:00 Cover Me – Bruce Springsteen 3:22 Thunder Road (Live at the Roxy Theatre, W. Hollywood, CA – October 1975) – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 5:31 Get Out of My Way Fascist (Pigs) – Amer Chadha-Patel 1:44 “Do It For Me” – Blinded By The Light cast 0:42 Prove It All Night – Bruce Springsteen 3:57 Hungry Heart – Bruce Springsteen 3:13 “You, Me… and Bruce” – Blinded By The Light cast 0:06 Because the Night – Bruce Springsteen 3:22 Maar Chadapa – Heera 5:02 The Promised Land ((Live Acoustic) [Live on The National Mall, Washington D.C. – November 11, 2014]) – Bruce Springsteen 4:39 Blinded By The Light – Bruce Springsteen 5:01 Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen 4:27 I’ll Stand By You – Bruce Springsteen 4:35 For You My Love – A. R. Rahman 3:30



