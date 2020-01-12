Brockhampton – Sugar: testo e traduzione in italiano del brano

Sugar è il quinto singolo estratto da Ginger, quinto album in studio del collettivo hip hop Brockhampton, pubblicato il 23 agosto 2019, a poco più di un anno dall’ultima fatica discografica Iridescence.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della canzone, scritta da Chuks Chiejine, Romil Hemnani, Kevin Abstract, Jabari Manwa, Dom McLennon, bearface, Ryan Beatty & Matt Champion e prodotta da Romil & Jabari.
Nel brano, i membri parlano dell’utilizzo di sostanze stupefacenti e della voglia di stare insieme alle fidanzate, di averle al proprio fianco.
Brockhampton – Sugar testo e traduzione
[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]
Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me
You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep
Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for
I know it’s hard but we need each other
Know it’s hard but we need each other
[Verse 1: Dom McLennon]
I move mountains on my own, don’t need nobody help
Changed your mind when I changed my life, better start believin’ in myself
And we all out lookin’ for, lookin’ for God so we never see it in ourself
Shit, divine intervention move in stealth
It’s hard to tell what the prayer compelled
You can find me dancin’ in between the raindrops
Tryna find a way to make the pain stop
Overtime, on the graveyard
Got a nigga feeling brainwashed
My instability’s trademark
Copy-written in all my decisions
This is not supposed to be a way of livin’
Turned my temple down into a prison, shit
[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]
Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me
You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep
Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for
I know it’s hard but we need each other
Know it’s hard but we need each other
[Verse 2: Matt Champion]
Yeah, back on Vincent with the braces on
Used to slide out the back without the neighbors knowin’
Pose for the picture with the pearly whites
Dead lens zoomin’ in, catchin’ all my strikes
Used to trade Jordan for some molly
And she gave me all I need for the night, forties suffice
Morally alright, but I need some advice
And I know that I’m actin’ foolish
Chris would pick me up around noon-ish
Half a blunt, yeah, we coolin’
Twist it up, puttin’ on OutKast
Hunnid, Texas heat, and yeah, we cruisin’
[Pre-Chorus: bearface]
But when I love you right, I love you right
All by yourself
But I’ll make it bright, baby, I want you to know
I’ma be there for you, I’ma make you see that
I want you, I want you
[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]
Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me
You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep
Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for
I know it’s hard but we need each other
Know it’s hard but we need each other
[Bridge: Kevin Abstract]
Back and forth
I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for
With my legs up on the dashboard
Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport
Back and forth
I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for
With my legs up on the dashboard
Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport
Back and forth
I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for
With my legs up on the dashboard
Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport
[Outro: bearface]
So, do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me? Oh
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me, love me?
Do you love me, love me? Oh
[Ritornello]
Trascorro tutte le notti da solo, aspettando una tua chiamata
Sei l’unica che vorrei accanto quando mi addormento
Dimmi cosa sto aspettando, dimmi cosa sto aspettando
So che è dura ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra
Sappi che è difficile ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra
[Strofa 1]
Sposto le montagne da solo, non mi serve l’aiuto di nessuno
Hai cambiato idea quando ho cambiato la mia vita, meglio iniziare a credere in me stesso
E tutti cerchiamo, cerchiamo Dio e non lo vediamo mai in noi
Ca**o, l’intervento divino non esiste
È difficile dire cosa spinge a pregare
Puoi trovarmi a ballare tra le gocce di pioggia
Cercando di trovare un modo per far cessare il dolore
Facendo gli straordinari, finirò al cimitero
Mi sento delirante
Segno distintivo della mia instabilità
Copia scritta in tutte le mie decisioni
Questo non dovrebbe essere uno stile di vita
Ho trasformato il mio tempio in una prigione, merda
[Ritornello]
Trascorro tutte le notti da solo, aspettando una tua chiamata
Sei l’unica che vorrei accanto quando mi addormento
Dimmi cosa sto aspettando, dimmi cosa sto aspettando
So che è dura ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra
Sappi che è difficile ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra
[Strofa 2]
Sì, torniamo a Vincent con l’apparecchio
Utilizzato per scivolare fuori dal retro senza che i vicini lo sapessero
In posa per la foto con un bel sorriso
Lo zoom dell’obiettivo, cattura tutti i miei fallimenti
Scambiavo le mie Jordan con un po’ di ecstasy
E mi ha dato tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno per la notte, quaranta bastavano
Moralmente bene, ma ho bisogno di un consiglio
E so che mi sto comportando da immaturo
Chris verrà a prendermi verso le dodici
Con metà dell’erba, sì, ci rilassiamo
La giro, inserendo gli OutKast
Cento, nel caldo del Texas, e sì, eccoci
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma quando ti amo come si deve, ti amo come si deve
Quando sei sola
Sarà brillante, piccola, voglio che tu lo sappia
Sarò lì per te, per farti capire che
Voglio te, ti voglio
[Ritornello]
Trascorro tutte le notti da solo, aspettando una tua chiamata
Sei l’unica che vorrei accanto quando mi addormento
Dimmi cosa sto aspettando, dimmi cosa sto aspettando
So che è dura ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra
Sappi che è difficile ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra
[Ponte] [x3]
Andata e ritorno
Correrò se è tutto ciò che chiedi
Con i piedi sul cruscotto
L’unica cosa che ho in tasca è il mio passaporto, pa-passaporto
[Conclusione]
Allora, mi ami, ami, ami?
Mi ami, ami, ami?
Mi ami, ami, ami?
Mi ami, mi ami? Oh
Mi ami, ami, ami?
Mi ami, ami, ami?
Mi ami, ami, ami?
Mi ami, ami? Oh
