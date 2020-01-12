Brockhampton – Sugar: testo e traduzione in italiano del brano









Sugar è il quinto singolo estratto da Ginger, quinto album in studio del collettivo hip hop Brockhampton, pubblicato il 23 agosto 2019, a poco più di un anno dall’ultima fatica discografica Iridescence.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della canzone, scritta da Chuks Chiejine, Romil Hemnani, Kevin Abstract, Jabari Manwa, Dom McLennon, bearface, Ryan Beatty & Matt Champion e prodotta da Romil & Jabari.

Nel brano, i membri parlano dell’utilizzo di sostanze stupefacenti e della voglia di stare insieme alle fidanzate, di averle al proprio fianco.

Brockhampton – Sugar testo e traduzione

[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]

Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me

You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep

Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for

I know it’s hard but we need each other

Know it’s hard but we need each other

[Verse 1: Dom McLennon]

I move mountains on my own, don’t need nobody help

Changed your mind when I changed my life, better start believin’ in myself

And we all out lookin’ for, lookin’ for God so we never see it in ourself

Shit, divine intervention move in stealth

It’s hard to tell what the prayer compelled

You can find me dancin’ in between the raindrops

Tryna find a way to make the pain stop

Overtime, on the graveyard

Got a nigga feeling brainwashed

My instability’s trademark

Copy-written in all my decisions

This is not supposed to be a way of livin’

Turned my temple down into a prison, shit

[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]

Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me

You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep

Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for

I know it’s hard but we need each other

Know it’s hard but we need each other

[Verse 2: Matt Champion]

Yeah, back on Vincent with the braces on

Used to slide out the back without the neighbors knowin’

Pose for the picture with the pearly whites

Dead lens zoomin’ in, catchin’ all my strikes

Used to trade Jordan for some molly

And she gave me all I need for the night, forties suffice

Morally alright, but I need some advice

And I know that I’m actin’ foolish

Chris would pick me up around noon-ish

Half a blunt, yeah, we coolin’

Twist it up, puttin’ on OutKast

Hunnid, Texas heat, and yeah, we cruisin’

[Pre-Chorus: bearface]

But when I love you right, I love you right

All by yourself

But I’ll make it bright, baby, I want you to know

I’ma be there for you, I’ma make you see that

I want you, I want you

[Chorus: Ryan Beatty]

Spendin’ all my nights alone, waitin’ for you to call me

You’re the only one I want by my side when I fall asleep

Tell me what I’m waitin’ for, tell me what I’m waitin’ for

I know it’s hard but we need each other

Know it’s hard but we need each other





[Bridge: Kevin Abstract]

Back and forth

I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for

With my legs up on the dashboard

Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport

Back and forth

I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for

With my legs up on the dashboard

Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport

Back and forth

I’ll take that if that’s all you askin’ for

With my legs up on the dashboard

Only thing in my pocket is my passport, pa-passport

[Outro: bearface]

So, do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me? Oh

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me, love me?

Do you love me, love me? Oh





[Ritornello]

Trascorro tutte le notti da solo, aspettando una tua chiamata

Sei l’unica che vorrei accanto quando mi addormento

Dimmi cosa sto aspettando, dimmi cosa sto aspettando

So che è dura ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra

Sappi che è difficile ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra

[Strofa 1]

Sposto le montagne da solo, non mi serve l’aiuto di nessuno

Hai cambiato idea quando ho cambiato la mia vita, meglio iniziare a credere in me stesso

E tutti cerchiamo, cerchiamo Dio e non lo vediamo mai in noi

Ca**o, l’intervento divino non esiste

È difficile dire cosa spinge a pregare

Puoi trovarmi a ballare tra le gocce di pioggia

Cercando di trovare un modo per far cessare il dolore

Facendo gli straordinari, finirò al cimitero

Mi sento delirante

Segno distintivo della mia instabilità

Copia scritta in tutte le mie decisioni

Questo non dovrebbe essere uno stile di vita

Ho trasformato il mio tempio in una prigione, merda

[Ritornello]

Trascorro tutte le notti da solo, aspettando una tua chiamata

Sei l’unica che vorrei accanto quando mi addormento

Dimmi cosa sto aspettando, dimmi cosa sto aspettando

So che è dura ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra

Sappi che è difficile ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra

[Strofa 2]

Sì, torniamo a Vincent con l’apparecchio

Utilizzato per scivolare fuori dal retro senza che i vicini lo sapessero

In posa per la foto con un bel sorriso

Lo zoom dell’obiettivo, cattura tutti i miei fallimenti

Scambiavo le mie Jordan con un po’ di ecstasy

E mi ha dato tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno per la notte, quaranta bastavano

Moralmente bene, ma ho bisogno di un consiglio

E so che mi sto comportando da immaturo

Chris verrà a prendermi verso le dodici

Con metà dell’erba, sì, ci rilassiamo

La giro, inserendo gli OutKast

Cento, nel caldo del Texas, e sì, eccoci





[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma quando ti amo come si deve, ti amo come si deve

Quando sei sola

Sarà brillante, piccola, voglio che tu lo sappia

Sarò lì per te, per farti capire che

Voglio te, ti voglio

[Ritornello]

Trascorro tutte le notti da solo, aspettando una tua chiamata

Sei l’unica che vorrei accanto quando mi addormento

Dimmi cosa sto aspettando, dimmi cosa sto aspettando

So che è dura ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra

Sappi che è difficile ma abbiamo bisogno l’uno dell’altra

[Ponte] [x3]

Andata e ritorno

Correrò se è tutto ciò che chiedi

Con i piedi sul cruscotto

L’unica cosa che ho in tasca è il mio passaporto, pa-passaporto

[Conclusione]

Allora, mi ami, ami, ami?

Mi ami, ami, ami?

Mi ami, ami, ami?

Mi ami, mi ami? Oh

Mi ami, ami, ami?

Mi ami, ami, ami?

Mi ami, ami, ami?

Mi ami, ami? Oh

