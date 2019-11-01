Bon Jovi – Unbroken: audio, video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato venerdì 1° novembre 2019, Unbroken è un singolo dei Bon Jovi, appositamente scritto e composto dal gruppo per il documentario To Be of Service, che parla dei veterani e dei loro cani guida. Tutti i proventi dei download del singolo saranno donati alla Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video che accompagna questa significativa canzone, prodotta da John Shanks e dal frontman Jon Bon Jovi, che l’ha anche scritta.
Bon Jovi – Unbroken Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
I was born to be of service
Camp Lejeune just felt like home
I had honor, I found purpose
Sir, yes, sir
That’s what I know
They sent us to a place I never heard of weeks before
When you’re nineteen, it ain’t hard to sleep
In the desert on God’s floor
Close your eyes, stop counting sheep
You hear them boot camp any more
[Verse 2]
We were taught to shoot our rifles
Men and women side by side
Thought we’d be met as liberators
In a thousand year old fight
I got this painful ringing in my ear
From an IED last night
But no lead lined humvee war machine, could save my sergeants life
Three more soldiers, six civilians
Need these words to come out right
[Chorus]
God of mercy, God of light
Save your children from this life
Hear these words, this humble plea
For I have seen the suffering
And with this prayer I’m hoping
That we, can be unbroken
[Verse 3]
It’s 18 months now, I’ve been stateside
With this medal on my chest
But there are things I can’t remember
And there are things I won’t forget
I lie awake at night with dreams the devil shouldn’t see
I want to scream, but I can’t breathe
And Christ, I am sweating through these sheets
Where’s my brothers? Where’s my country?
Where’s my how things used to be?
[Chorus]
God of mercy, God of light
Save your children from this life
Hear these words, this humble plea
For I have seen the suffering
And with this prayer I’m hoping
That we, can be unbroken
[Bridge]
My service dogs done more for me
Than the medication would
There ain’t no angel that’s coming to save me
But even if they could
[Verse 4]
Today, 22, will die from suicide
Just like yesterday, they’re gone
I live my life for each tomorrow
So their memories will live on
Once we were boys, and we were strangers
Now we’re brothers and we’re men
Someday you’ll ask me, was it worth it to be of service in the end?
Well, the blessing, and the curse, yeah, I’d do it all again
[Outro]
Whoa-oh
Whoa-oh
Whoa-oh
Whoa-oh
Whoa-oh
Whoa-oh (Whoa)
Sono nato per essere al servizio
A Camp Lejeune mi sentivo a casa
Ho avuto onore, ho trovato uno scopo
Sissignore
Questo è quello che so
Ci hanno spediti in un posto in un posto di cui non avevo mai sentito parlare settimane prima
Quando hai diciannove anni, non è difficile dormire
Nel deserto nella terra di Dio
Chiudi gli occhi, smetti di contare le pecore
Lo senti più il campo di addestramento
Ci hanno insegnato a sparare con i nostri fucili
Uomini e donne fianco a fianco
Pensavo che saremmo stati accolti come liberatori
In una lotta millenaria
Ho questo doloroso ronzio nell’orecchio
Causato da un una mina ieri sera
Ma nessuna macchina da guerra humvee potrebbe salvare la vita ai miei sergenti
Altri tre soldati, sei civili
Ho bisogno di queste parole per esprimermi
Dio della misericordia, Dio della luce
Cerca i tuoi figli da questa vita
Ascolta queste parole, questa umile richiesta
Perché ho visto la sofferenza
E con questa preghiera spero
Che noi possiamo rimanere integri
Sono passati 18 mesi ormai, sono stato negli Stati Uniti
Con questa medaglia al petto
Ma ci sono cose che non riesco a ricordare
E ci sono cose che non dimenticherò
Di notte mi sveglio con sogni che il diavolo non dovrebbe vedere
Vorrei urlare, ma non riesco a respirare
E Cristo, sto sudando tra queste lenzuola
Dove sono i miei fratelli? Dov’è il mio paese?
Dov’è il mio passato?
Dio della misericordia, Dio della luce
Cerca i tuoi figli da questa vita
Ascolta queste parole, questa umile richiesta
Perché ho visto la sofferenza
E con questa preghiera spero
Che noi possiamo rimanere integri
Per me hanno fatto di più i miei cani guida
Dei farmaci
Non c’è angelo che verrà a salvarmi
Ma anche se potessero
Oggi, 22, moriranno per suicidio
Proprio come ieri, non ci sono più
Vivo la mia vita per ogni domani
Così i loro ricordi continueranno a vivere
Una volta eravamo ragazzi e estranei
Ora siamo fratelli e uomini
Un giorno mi chiederai, se in fin dei conti ne sia valsa la pena essere al servizio
Bene, la benedizione e la maledizione, sì, rifarei tutto di nuovo
