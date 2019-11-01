Bon Jovi – Unbroken: audio, video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato venerdì 1° novembre 2019, Unbroken è un singolo dei Bon Jovi, appositamente scritto e composto dal gruppo per il documentario To Be of Service, che parla dei veterani e dei loro cani guida. Tutti i proventi dei download del singolo saranno donati alla Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video che accompagna questa significativa canzone, prodotta da John Shanks e dal frontman Jon Bon Jovi, che l’ha anche scritta.

Bon Jovi – Unbroken Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

I was born to be of service

Camp Lejeune just felt like home

I had honor, I found purpose

Sir, yes, sir

That’s what I know

They sent us to a place I never heard of weeks before

When you’re nineteen, it ain’t hard to sleep

In the desert on God’s floor

Close your eyes, stop counting sheep

You hear them boot camp any more

[Verse 2]

We were taught to shoot our rifles

Men and women side by side

Thought we’d be met as liberators

In a thousand year old fight

I got this painful ringing in my ear

From an IED last night

But no lead lined humvee war machine, could save my sergeants life

Three more soldiers, six civilians

Need these words to come out right

[Chorus]

God of mercy, God of light

Save your children from this life

Hear these words, this humble plea

For I have seen the suffering

And with this prayer I’m hoping

That we, can be unbroken

[Verse 3]

It’s 18 months now, I’ve been stateside

With this medal on my chest

But there are things I can’t remember

And there are things I won’t forget

I lie awake at night with dreams the devil shouldn’t see

I want to scream, but I can’t breathe

And Christ, I am sweating through these sheets

Where’s my brothers? Where’s my country?

Where’s my how things used to be?

[Chorus]

God of mercy, God of light

Save your children from this life

Hear these words, this humble plea

For I have seen the suffering

And with this prayer I’m hoping

That we, can be unbroken

[Bridge]

My service dogs done more for me

Than the medication would

There ain’t no angel that’s coming to save me

But even if they could





[Verse 4]

Today, 22, will die from suicide

Just like yesterday, they’re gone

I live my life for each tomorrow

So their memories will live on

Once we were boys, and we were strangers

Now we’re brothers and we’re men

Someday you’ll ask me, was it worth it to be of service in the end?

Well, the blessing, and the curse, yeah, I’d do it all again

[Outro]

Whoa-oh

Whoa-oh

Whoa-oh

Whoa-oh

Whoa-oh

Whoa-oh (Whoa)





Sono nato per essere al servizio

A Camp Lejeune mi sentivo a casa

Ho avuto onore, ho trovato uno scopo

Sissignore

Questo è quello che so

Ci hanno spediti in un posto in un posto di cui non avevo mai sentito parlare settimane prima

Quando hai diciannove anni, non è difficile dormire

Nel deserto nella terra di Dio

Chiudi gli occhi, smetti di contare le pecore

Lo senti più il campo di addestramento

Ci hanno insegnato a sparare con i nostri fucili

Uomini e donne fianco a fianco

Pensavo che saremmo stati accolti come liberatori

In una lotta millenaria

Ho questo doloroso ronzio nell’orecchio

Causato da un una mina ieri sera

Ma nessuna macchina da guerra humvee potrebbe salvare la vita ai miei sergenti

Altri tre soldati, sei civili

Ho bisogno di queste parole per esprimermi

Dio della misericordia, Dio della luce

Cerca i tuoi figli da questa vita

Ascolta queste parole, questa umile richiesta

Perché ho visto la sofferenza

E con questa preghiera spero

Che noi possiamo rimanere integri





Sono passati 18 mesi ormai, sono stato negli Stati Uniti

Con questa medaglia al petto

Ma ci sono cose che non riesco a ricordare

E ci sono cose che non dimenticherò

Di notte mi sveglio con sogni che il diavolo non dovrebbe vedere

Vorrei urlare, ma non riesco a respirare

E Cristo, sto sudando tra queste lenzuola

Dove sono i miei fratelli? Dov’è il mio paese?

Dov’è il mio passato?

Dio della misericordia, Dio della luce

Cerca i tuoi figli da questa vita

Ascolta queste parole, questa umile richiesta

Perché ho visto la sofferenza

E con questa preghiera spero

Che noi possiamo rimanere integri

Per me hanno fatto di più i miei cani guida

Dei farmaci

Non c’è angelo che verrà a salvarmi

Ma anche se potessero

Oggi, 22, moriranno per suicidio

Proprio come ieri, non ci sono più

Vivo la mia vita per ogni domani

Così i loro ricordi continueranno a vivere

Una volta eravamo ragazzi e estranei

Ora siamo fratelli e uomini

Un giorno mi chiederai, se in fin dei conti ne sia valsa la pena essere al servizio

Bene, la benedizione e la maledizione, sì, rifarei tutto di nuovo

Ascolta su:



