Be Happy Remix – Dixie D’Amelio feat. blackbear & Lil Mosey: il video, il testo e la traduzione in italiano

Dopo il grande successo di Be Happy, singolo d’esordio di Dixie D’Amelio, è ora disponibile il Remix con la collaborazione di blackbear & Lil Mosey: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e guarda il contagioso video ufficiale diretto da John Tashiro e online dal successivo 20 settembre. In poche ore, il filmato ha raggiunto quasi 9 milioni e mezzo di visualizzazioni!

Originariamente rilasciato il 26 giugno 2020, la prima canzone in carriera della star di Tik Tok, attrice e modella, è impreziosita da due emergenti artisti, che hanno recentemente sfornato brani divenuti virali. Al brano ha preso parte il cantante, autore, rapper e producer statunitense Matthew Tyler Musto, alias Blackbear (quello della hit “​Hot Girl Bummer”), e il giovanissimo rapper di Washington (classe 2002) del tormentone Blueberry Faygo.

La traccia è adesso caratterizzata da più uno stile trap rispetto allo stile pop di quella originale, con un ritmo più veloce che spiana il il terreno alle strofe scritte e interpretate da Blackbear e Lil Mosey, mentre la produzione è sempre opera di Christian Medice, al quale si è aggiunto FRND, al secolo Andrew Goldstein.

Dixie D’Amelio – Be Happy Remix Testo e Traduzione

[Ritornello: Dixie, (blackbear)]

Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down, just leave me there, let me be sad (Yeah)

A volte non voglio essere felice

Non farmene una colpa

Se sono depressa, lasciami perdere, lasciami con la mia tristezza (Sì)

[Strofa 1: blackbear]

I don’t wanna get up outta bed this season

All bad days, walk away, leave me bleedin’

It’s fuck you and you

Fuck today, fuck this pain I been feelin’

I’ve got the devil on my shoulder, heart is getting colder

But I keep to myself

Anxiety been creepin’, staring at the ceiling

But I don’t need your help ’cause

Non voglio alzarmi dal letto in questo periodo

Tutte brutte giornate, vai via, lascia che mi dissangui

Un vaffan*ulo a te e a voi

Fan*ulo oggi, fanculo questo dolore che sto provando

Ho il diavolo sulla mia spalla, il cuore è sempre più freddo

Ma me ne sto da solo

L’ansia aumenta, fisso il soffitto

Ma non mi serve tuo aiuto perché

[Ritornello]

Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down, just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don’t need you to hold me

If I’m low, you don’t need to care

Let me be sad

A volte non voglio essere felice

Non prendertela con me

Se mi sento giù, lasciami perdere

Lasciami con la mia tristezza

A volte voglio solamente essere sola

Non ho bisogno che mi abbracci

Se sono depressa non devi preoccuparti

Lasciami con la mia tristezza

[Post-Ritornello: Dixie & Lil Mosey]

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh, yeah)

Qual è il problema? (Oh oh oh)

Che c’è di male? (Oh, oh, oh, sì)





[Strofa 2: Lil Mosey]

Sometimes I be by myself ’cause it feel better

Sometimes my heart feel like snow, like it’s cold weather

I know everyone fake, I just roll with it

So you can’t come with me, you can’t roll with it

All of you making me mad, I had to spaz out

I know it made me feel better so I had to cash out

This fame not what it seems

It brings bad bad energy

A volte sto da solo perché questo mi fa star meglio

A volte il mio cuore sebra fatto di neve, come se fosse freddo

So che sono tutti falsi, sto al gioco

Quindi non puoi seguirmi, se non puoi stare al loro gioco

Tutti voi mi state facendo arrabbiare, ho dovuto sclerare

So che questo mi ha fatto stare meglio, quindi ho dovuto incassare

Questa fama non è quello che sembra

Porta energie negative

[Ritornello]

But smetimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down, just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don’t need you to hold me

If I’m low, you don’t need to care

Let me be sad

Ma a volte non voglio essere felice

Non prendertela con me

Se mi sento giù, lasciami perdere

Lasciami con la mia tristezza

A volte voglio solamente essere sola

Non ho bisogno che mi abbracci

Se sono depressa non devi preoccuparti

Lasciami con la mia tristezza

[Post-Ritornello]

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s the matter with

Qual è il problema? (Oh oh oh)

Che c’è di male? (Oh oh oh)

Che problema c’è

[Strofa 3]

Bad days, it’s okay, let me feel it

In some ways, you’ve got to break your heart to heal it (heal it)

I’ve got chips on my shoulder, only gettin’ older

So I keep to myself

Ain’t tryna complain, just don’t wanna explain it (explain it)

But

Giornatacce, non importa, fammele vivere

In qualche modo, devi spezzarti il cuore per guarirlo (guarirlo )

Ce l’ho con il mondo intero, sto solo invecchiando

Quindi me ne sto da sola

Non sto cercando di lamentarmi, solo che non voglio dare spiegazioni

Ma





[Ritornello]

Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down, just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don’t need you to hold me

If I’m low, you don’t need to care

Let me be sad

A volte non voglio essere felice

Non prendertela con me

Se mi sento giù, lasciami perdere

Lasciami con la mia tristezza

A volte voglio solamente essere sola

Non ho bisogno che mi abbracci

Se sono depressa non devi preoccuparti

Lasciami con la mia tristezza

[Post-Ritornello]

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)

Qual è il problema? (Oh oh oh)

Che c’è di male? (Oh oh oh)

Che problema c’è (Oh oh oh)

Che c’è di male? (Oh oh oh)





Il video di Be Happy Remix



