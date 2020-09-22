Be Happy Remix – Dixie D’Amelio feat. blackbear & Lil Mosey: il video, il testo e la traduzione in italiano

Dopo il grande successo di Be Happy, singolo d’esordio di Dixie D’Amelio, è ora disponibile il Remix con la collaborazione di blackbear & Lil Mosey: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e guarda il contagioso video ufficiale diretto da John Tashiro e online dal successivo 20 settembre. In poche ore, il filmato ha raggiunto quasi 9 milioni e mezzo di visualizzazioni!
Originariamente rilasciato il 26 giugno 2020, la prima canzone in carriera della star di Tik Tok, attrice e modella, è impreziosita da due emergenti artisti, che hanno recentemente sfornato brani divenuti virali. Al brano ha preso parte il cantante, autore, rapper e producer statunitense Matthew Tyler Musto, alias Blackbear (quello della hit “Hot Girl Bummer”), e il giovanissimo rapper di Washington (classe 2002) del tormentone Blueberry Faygo.
La traccia è adesso caratterizzata da più uno stile trap rispetto allo stile pop di quella originale, con un ritmo più veloce che spiana il il terreno alle strofe scritte e interpretate da Blackbear e Lil Mosey, mentre la produzione è sempre opera di Christian Medice, al quale si è aggiunto FRND, al secolo Andrew Goldstein.
Dixie D’Amelio – Be Happy Remix Testo e Traduzione
[Ritornello: Dixie, (blackbear)]
Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there, let me be sad (Yeah)
A volte non voglio essere felice
Non farmene una colpa
Se sono depressa, lasciami perdere, lasciami con la mia tristezza (Sì)
[Strofa 1: blackbear]
I don’t wanna get up outta bed this season
All bad days, walk away, leave me bleedin’
It’s fuck you and you
Fuck today, fuck this pain I been feelin’
I’ve got the devil on my shoulder, heart is getting colder
But I keep to myself
Anxiety been creepin’, staring at the ceiling
But I don’t need your help ’cause
Non voglio alzarmi dal letto in questo periodo
Tutte brutte giornate, vai via, lascia che mi dissangui
Un vaffan*ulo a te e a voi
Fan*ulo oggi, fanculo questo dolore che sto provando
Ho il diavolo sulla mia spalla, il cuore è sempre più freddo
Ma me ne sto da solo
L’ansia aumenta, fisso il soffitto
Ma non mi serve tuo aiuto perché
[Ritornello]
Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low, you don’t need to care
Let me be sad
A volte non voglio essere felice
Non prendertela con me
Se mi sento giù, lasciami perdere
Lasciami con la mia tristezza
A volte voglio solamente essere sola
Non ho bisogno che mi abbracci
Se sono depressa non devi preoccuparti
Lasciami con la mia tristezza
[Post-Ritornello: Dixie & Lil Mosey]
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh, yeah)
Qual è il problema? (Oh oh oh)
Che c’è di male? (Oh, oh, oh, sì)
[Strofa 2: Lil Mosey]
Sometimes I be by myself ’cause it feel better
Sometimes my heart feel like snow, like it’s cold weather
I know everyone fake, I just roll with it
So you can’t come with me, you can’t roll with it
All of you making me mad, I had to spaz out
I know it made me feel better so I had to cash out
This fame not what it seems
It brings bad bad energy
A volte sto da solo perché questo mi fa star meglio
A volte il mio cuore sebra fatto di neve, come se fosse freddo
So che sono tutti falsi, sto al gioco
Quindi non puoi seguirmi, se non puoi stare al loro gioco
Tutti voi mi state facendo arrabbiare, ho dovuto sclerare
So che questo mi ha fatto stare meglio, quindi ho dovuto incassare
Questa fama non è quello che sembra
Porta energie negative
[Ritornello]
But smetimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low, you don’t need to care
Let me be sad
Ma a volte non voglio essere felice
Non prendertela con me
Se mi sento giù, lasciami perdere
Lasciami con la mia tristezza
A volte voglio solamente essere sola
Non ho bisogno che mi abbracci
Se sono depressa non devi preoccuparti
Lasciami con la mia tristezza
[Post-Ritornello]
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with
Qual è il problema? (Oh oh oh)
Che c’è di male? (Oh oh oh)
Che problema c’è
[Strofa 3]
Bad days, it’s okay, let me feel it
In some ways, you’ve got to break your heart to heal it (heal it)
I’ve got chips on my shoulder, only gettin’ older
So I keep to myself
Ain’t tryna complain, just don’t wanna explain it (explain it)
But
Giornatacce, non importa, fammele vivere
In qualche modo, devi spezzarti il cuore per guarirlo (guarirlo )
Ce l’ho con il mondo intero, sto solo invecchiando
Quindi me ne sto da sola
Non sto cercando di lamentarmi, solo che non voglio dare spiegazioni
Ma
[Ritornello]
Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low, you don’t need to care
Let me be sad
A volte non voglio essere felice
Non prendertela con me
Se mi sento giù, lasciami perdere
Lasciami con la mia tristezza
A volte voglio solamente essere sola
Non ho bisogno che mi abbracci
Se sono depressa non devi preoccuparti
Lasciami con la mia tristezza
[Post-Ritornello]
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
Qual è il problema? (Oh oh oh)
Che c’è di male? (Oh oh oh)
Che problema c’è (Oh oh oh)
Che c’è di male? (Oh oh oh)
