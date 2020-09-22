Julie and the Phantoms Cast – Edge of Great feat. Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner & Jeremy Shada: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Edge of Great è il titolo del settimo episodio di Julie and the Phantoms e il brano omonimo (il testo e la traduzione in italiano), ricco di messaggi positivi, viene interpretato da Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner & Jeremy Shada.

Nella colonna sonora di questa interessante serie musicale Netflix trasmessa dal 10 dicembre, è presente anche questo contagioso brano, dodicesima traccia scritta e composta da David Amber e Andy Love. Sotto potete vedere il video della canzone.

La soundtrack è formata da 15 tracce e se volete se ne parli, fatemelo sapere. In questo sito si è al momento parlato solo della track in oggetto e di Wake Up.

Testo Edge of Great – Julie and the Phantoms Cast

[Madison R.]

Running from the past

Tripping on the now

What is lost can be found, it’s obvious

And like a rubber ball

We come bouncing back

We all got a second act, inside of us

[Madison R., (Tutti)]

I believe

I believe that we’re just one dream

Away from who we’re meant to be

That we’re standing on the edge of

Something big, something crazy

Our best days are yet unknown

That this moment is ours to own

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great

(On the edge of great) Great

(On the edge of great) Great

(On the edge of great)

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great

[Charlie Gillespie, Charlie G. & Madison R.]

We all make mistakes

But they’re just stepping stones

To take us where we wanna go

It’s never straight, no

Sometimes we gotta lean

Lean on someone else

To get a little help

Until we find our way

[Madison R. & C. Gillespie, (Tutti), Madison Reyes]

I believe

I believe that we’re just one dream

Away from who we’re meant to be

That we’re standing on the edge of

Something big, something crazy

Our best days are yet unknown

That this moment is ours to own

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great

(On the edge of great) Great

(On the edge of great) Great

(On the edge of great)

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of





[Madison R. & C. Gillespie, Madison R., (Charlie G.)]

Shout, shout

C’mon and let it out, out

Don’t gotta hide it

Let your colors blind their eyes

Be who you are no compromise

Just shout, shout

C’mon and let it out, out

What doesn’t kill you makes you feel alive (Alive)

Ooh-oh

[Madison R., Tutti]

I believe

I believe that we’re just one dream

Away from who we’re meant to be

That we’re standing on the edge of great

Something big, something crazy

Our best days are yet unknown

That this moment is ours to own

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great

(On the edge of great) On the edge of great

(Great, on the edge of great) On the edge, woah

(Great, on the edge of great)

‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of…

[Madison & Charlie ]

Running from the past

Tripping on the now

What is lost can be found, it’s obvious





La traduzione di Edge of Great

Scappando dal passato

Inciampando sul presente

Ciò che è perduto può essere ritrovato, è ovvio

E come una pallina di gomma

Torniamo a riprenderci

Abbiamo tutti un secondo atto, dentro di noi

Credo

Credo che siamo soltanto un sogno

Allontanandoci da chi dovremmo diventare

Che siamo ai margini del

Qualcosa di grosso, qualcosa di folle

I nostri giorni migliori sono ancora sconosciuti

Che questo momento è nostro

Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico)

Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico





Tutti commettiamo errori

Ma sono solo trampolini di lancio

Che ci portano dove vogliamo andare

Non è mai un percorso facile, no

A volte dobbiamo appoggiarci

Appoggiarci a qualcun altro

Per ottenere un aiutino

Finché non troviamo la nostra strada

Credo

Credo che siamo soltanto un sogno

Allontanandoci da chi dovremmo diventare

Che siamo ai margini del

Qualcosa di grosso, qualcosa di folle

I nostri giorni migliori sono ancora sconosciuti

Che questo momento è nostro

Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico)

Perché siamo ai margini del

Grida, grida

Vieni e fallo uscire, fuori

Non devi nasconderlo

Lascia che i tuoi colori accecino i loro occhi

Sii chi sei senza compromessi

Basta gridare, gridare

Vieni e fallo uscire, fuori

Ciò che non ti uccide ti fa sentire vivo (vivo)

Ooh-oh

Credo

Credo che siamo soltanto un sogno

Allontanandoci da chi dovremmo diventare

Che siamo ai margini del fantastico

Qualcosa di grosso, qualcosa di folle

I nostri giorni migliori sono ancora sconosciuti

Che questo momento è nostro

Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico

(Al margini del fantastico) Ai margini del fantastico

(Fantastico, ai margini del fantastico) Ai margini, woah

(Fantastico, ai margini del fantastico)

Perché siamo ai margini del

Scappando dal passato

Inciampando sul presente

Ciò che è perduto può essere ritrovato, è ovvio



