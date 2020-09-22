Julie and the Phantoms Cast – Edge of Great feat. Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner & Jeremy Shada: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Edge of Great è il titolo del settimo episodio di Julie and the Phantoms e il brano omonimo (il testo e la traduzione in italiano), ricco di messaggi positivi, viene interpretato da Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner & Jeremy Shada.
Nella colonna sonora di questa interessante serie musicale Netflix trasmessa dal 10 dicembre, è presente anche questo contagioso brano, dodicesima traccia scritta e composta da David Amber e Andy Love. Sotto potete vedere il video della canzone.
La soundtrack è formata da 15 tracce e se volete se ne parli, fatemelo sapere. In questo sito si è al momento parlato solo della track in oggetto e di Wake Up.
Testo Edge of Great – Julie and the Phantoms Cast
Download su Amazon – Ascolta su Apple Music
[Madison R.]
Running from the past
Tripping on the now
What is lost can be found, it’s obvious
And like a rubber ball
We come bouncing back
We all got a second act, inside of us
[Madison R., (Tutti)]
I believe
I believe that we’re just one dream
Away from who we’re meant to be
That we’re standing on the edge of
Something big, something crazy
Our best days are yet unknown
That this moment is ours to own
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great
(On the edge of great) Great
(On the edge of great) Great
(On the edge of great)
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great
[Charlie Gillespie, Charlie G. & Madison R.]
We all make mistakes
But they’re just stepping stones
To take us where we wanna go
It’s never straight, no
Sometimes we gotta lean
Lean on someone else
To get a little help
Until we find our way
[Madison R. & C. Gillespie, (Tutti), Madison Reyes]
I believe
I believe that we’re just one dream
Away from who we’re meant to be
That we’re standing on the edge of
Something big, something crazy
Our best days are yet unknown
That this moment is ours to own
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great
(On the edge of great) Great
(On the edge of great) Great
(On the edge of great)
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of
[Madison R. & C. Gillespie, Madison R., (Charlie G.)]
Shout, shout
C’mon and let it out, out
Don’t gotta hide it
Let your colors blind their eyes
Be who you are no compromise
Just shout, shout
C’mon and let it out, out
What doesn’t kill you makes you feel alive (Alive)
Ooh-oh
[Madison R., Tutti]
I believe
I believe that we’re just one dream
Away from who we’re meant to be
That we’re standing on the edge of great
Something big, something crazy
Our best days are yet unknown
That this moment is ours to own
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of great
(On the edge of great) On the edge of great
(Great, on the edge of great) On the edge, woah
(Great, on the edge of great)
‘Cause we’re standing on the edge of…
[Madison & Charlie ]
Running from the past
Tripping on the now
What is lost can be found, it’s obvious
La traduzione di Edge of Great
Scappando dal passato
Inciampando sul presente
Ciò che è perduto può essere ritrovato, è ovvio
E come una pallina di gomma
Torniamo a riprenderci
Abbiamo tutti un secondo atto, dentro di noi
Credo
Credo che siamo soltanto un sogno
Allontanandoci da chi dovremmo diventare
Che siamo ai margini del
Qualcosa di grosso, qualcosa di folle
I nostri giorni migliori sono ancora sconosciuti
Che questo momento è nostro
Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico)
Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico
Tutti commettiamo errori
Ma sono solo trampolini di lancio
Che ci portano dove vogliamo andare
Non è mai un percorso facile, no
A volte dobbiamo appoggiarci
Appoggiarci a qualcun altro
Per ottenere un aiutino
Finché non troviamo la nostra strada
Credo
Credo che siamo soltanto un sogno
Allontanandoci da chi dovremmo diventare
Che siamo ai margini del
Qualcosa di grosso, qualcosa di folle
I nostri giorni migliori sono ancora sconosciuti
Che questo momento è nostro
Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico) fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico)
Perché siamo ai margini del
Grida, grida
Vieni e fallo uscire, fuori
Non devi nasconderlo
Lascia che i tuoi colori accecino i loro occhi
Sii chi sei senza compromessi
Basta gridare, gridare
Vieni e fallo uscire, fuori
Ciò che non ti uccide ti fa sentire vivo (vivo)
Ooh-oh
Credo
Credo che siamo soltanto un sogno
Allontanandoci da chi dovremmo diventare
Che siamo ai margini del fantastico
Qualcosa di grosso, qualcosa di folle
I nostri giorni migliori sono ancora sconosciuti
Che questo momento è nostro
Perché siamo ai margini del fantastico
(Al margini del fantastico) Ai margini del fantastico
(Fantastico, ai margini del fantastico) Ai margini, woah
(Fantastico, ai margini del fantastico)
Perché siamo ai margini del
Scappando dal passato
Inciampando sul presente
Ciò che è perduto può essere ritrovato, è ovvio
