Ava Max – Torn: lyric video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Torn è un singolo della cantautrice americana Ava Max, disponibile ovunque dal 19 agosto 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video che accompagna questo pezzo inedito.
Dopo il tormentone Sweet But Psycho, So Am I, Freaking Me Out e Blood, Sweat & Tears, la bionda cantante propone ai numerosi fan questo nuovo assaggio dell’attesissimo debut album, che al momento non ha ancora né un titolo, né una release date.
Qui Ava parla di una relazione che, nonostante sia consapevole del fatto sia da un lato dannosa per lei, allo stesso tempo la fa stare bene, quindi la cantante è sempre combattuta, indecisa se rimanere con lui, che è una sorta di droga, oppure andarsene definitivamente, ma alla fine casca sempre tra le sue braccia.
Ava Max Torn testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
You, you take all of the li-li-light away
But, but then you give me fireworks
I, I think of leaving ni-ni-night and day
But, but then you always find the words
Tu, mi togli tutta la luce
Ma, ma poi mi dai fuochi d’artificio
Giorno e notte penso di andarmene
Ma, ma poi trovi sempre le parole giuste
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re contagious, baby
Love when you love me, hate me
The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately
You set the rain on fire
I wish the lows were higher
Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me
Sei contagioso, tesoro
Adoro quando mi ami, quando mi odi
Il modo in cui sconvolgi il mio corpo ultimamente
Fai diventare fuoco la pioggia
Vorrei che i minimi fossero più alti
Vorrei riuscire a darci un taglio per il mio bene
[Chorus]
Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
You dry my tears and make it pour
You show me love and give me war
I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
Oh, voglio restare, voglio uscire da quella porta
Oh no, in questo questo preciso istante sono indecisa, tesoro
Non posso farne a meno, non ce la faccio più
Oh no, adesso sono indecisa, tesoro
Mi asciughi le lacrime e le fai uscire
Mi mostri amore e mi fai la guerra
Non posso farne a meno, non ce la faccio più
Oh no, in questo questo preciso istante sono indecisa, tesoro
[Verse 2]
I, I always want to run, run, run away
But, but then I crawl into your arms
It, it’s like we’re starting drama every day
But, but you know that’s my favorite part
Io, ho sempre voglia di scappare via
Ma, ma poi finisco tra le tue braccia
E’ come se ogni giorno iniziassimo a fare drammi
Ma, ma sai che è proprio questo che preferisco di più
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re contagious, baby
Love when you love me, hate me
The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately
You set the rain on fire
I wish the lows were higher
Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me
[Chorus]
Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
You dry my tears and make it pour
You show me love and give me war
I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
[Post-Chorus]
(Torn, baby I’m torn, torn)
(Torn, torn, baby I’m torn, torn)
(Indecisa, tesoro sono indecisa, indecisa)
(Indecisa, indecisa, tesoro sono indecisa, combattuta)
[Bridge]
Torn from the pages out of our book
A beautiful tragedy
I’m torn in between heaven and hell
‘Cause baby, when I’m with you
I just don’t know where I’d rather be!
Combattuta dalle pagine del nostro libro
Una bellissima tragedia
Sono indecisa tra l’inferno e il paradiso
Perché tesoro, quando sono con te
Non so dove preferirei essere!
[Chorus]
Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn (ooh!)
I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
You dry my tears and make it pour (oh)
You show me love and give me war
I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore (oh)
Oh no, right now baby I’m torn
