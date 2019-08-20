Ava Max – Torn: lyric video, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Torn è un singolo della cantautrice americana Ava Max, disponibile ovunque dal 19 agosto 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video che accompagna questo pezzo inedito.

Dopo il tormentone Sweet But Psycho, So Am I, Freaking Me Out e Blood, Sweat & Tears, la bionda cantante propone ai numerosi fan questo nuovo assaggio dell’attesissimo debut album, che al momento non ha ancora né un titolo, né una release date.

Qui Ava parla di una relazione che, nonostante sia consapevole del fatto sia da un lato dannosa per lei, allo stesso tempo la fa stare bene, quindi la cantante è sempre combattuta, indecisa se rimanere con lui, che è una sorta di droga, oppure andarsene definitivamente, ma alla fine casca sempre tra le sue braccia.

Ava Max Torn testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

You, you take all of the li-li-light away

But, but then you give me fireworks

I, I think of leaving ni-ni-night and day

But, but then you always find the words

Tu, mi togli tutta la luce

Ma, ma poi mi dai fuochi d’artificio

Giorno e notte penso di andarmene

Ma, ma poi trovi sempre le parole giuste

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re contagious, baby

Love when you love me, hate me

The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately

You set the rain on fire

I wish the lows were higher

Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me

Sei contagioso, tesoro

Adoro quando mi ami, quando mi odi

Il modo in cui sconvolgi il mio corpo ultimamente

Fai diventare fuoco la pioggia

Vorrei che i minimi fossero più alti

Vorrei riuscire a darci un taglio per il mio bene

[Chorus]

Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

You dry my tears and make it pour

You show me love and give me war

I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

Oh, voglio restare, voglio uscire da quella porta

Oh no, in questo questo preciso istante sono indecisa, tesoro

Non posso farne a meno, non ce la faccio più

Oh no, adesso sono indecisa, tesoro

Mi asciughi le lacrime e le fai uscire

Mi mostri amore e mi fai la guerra

Non posso farne a meno, non ce la faccio più

Oh no, in questo questo preciso istante sono indecisa, tesoro





[Verse 2]

I, I always want to run, run, run away

But, but then I crawl into your arms

It, it’s like we’re starting drama every day

But, but you know that’s my favorite part

Io, ho sempre voglia di scappare via

Ma, ma poi finisco tra le tue braccia

E’ come se ogni giorno iniziassimo a fare drammi

Ma, ma sai che è proprio questo che preferisco di più

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re contagious, baby

Love when you love me, hate me

The way you rock, ro-ro-rock my body lately

You set the rain on fire

I wish the lows were higher

Wish I could stop, stop, stop to save me

[Chorus]

Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

You dry my tears and make it pour

You show me love and give me war

I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

[Post-Chorus]

(Torn, baby I’m torn, torn)

(Torn, torn, baby I’m torn, torn)

(Indecisa, tesoro sono indecisa, indecisa)

(Indecisa, indecisa, tesoro sono indecisa, combattuta)





[Bridge]

Torn from the pages out of our book

A beautiful tragedy

I’m torn in between heaven and hell

‘Cause baby, when I’m with you

I just don’t know where I’d rather be!

Combattuta dalle pagine del nostro libro

Una bellissima tragedia

Sono indecisa tra l’inferno e il paradiso

Perché tesoro, quando sono con te

Non so dove preferirei essere!

[Chorus]

Oh, I wanna stay, wanna walk out the door

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn (ooh!)

I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn

You dry my tears and make it pour (oh)

You show me love and give me war

I can’t get enough, can’t take anymore (oh)

Oh no, right now baby I’m torn





