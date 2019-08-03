Ava Max – Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lyric Video, Testo e Traduzione della nuova canzone









Blood, Sweat & Tears è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Ava Max, disponibile dal 31 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video di questa gradevole canzone prodotta da Cirkut.

Questo pezzo, scritto con la collaborazione di Sofia Hoops, Peter Thomas e Cirkut, sarà incluso nel debut album di prossima uscita, al cui interno sarà presente la hit Sweet But Psycho, So Am I e Freaking Me Out, quest’ultima disponibile sempre dal 31 luglio.

Si tratta di una mid-tempo pop dal contagioso ritornello, attraverso la quale la bella Ava parla di questioni di cuore, di un rapporto che non sembra andare a gonfie vele.

Ava Max – Blood, Sweat & Tears testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Long nights with you

When the worst gets said

But it ends in bed and bad attitude

I overreact but you throw it back and

Lunghe notti con te

Quando si dicono le cose peggiori

Ma finisce a letto e con atteggiamenti negativi

Io esagero ma tu lo rinfacci e

[Pre-Chorus]

Sometimes it’s so hard to understand

We both wanna stop it but we can’t

A volte è così difficile da capire

Entrambi vorremmo smettere ma non ci riusciamo

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)

Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it

I just wanna die with you

So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

Sì, ti darò tutto il mio sangue, sudore e lacrime (ah-ooh!)

E quando farà male, resterò qui (ah-ooh!)

Getterò il mio cuore per terra, lo taglierò e lo prenderò

Voglio solo morire con te

Quindi baby, puoi prendere il mio sangue, il mio sudore e le mie lacrime (ah-ooh!)





[Verse 2]

Don’t go away, we can take a ride

We can take some time, yeah

Some people fade

And I don’t know why I can’t say goodbye, no

Non andar via, possiamo farci un giro

Possiamo passare del tempo insieme (oppure “possiamo prenderci del tempo”), si

Alcune persone svaniscono

E non so perché non riesco a dire addio, no

[Pre-Chorus]

Sometimes it’s so hard to understand

Oh, we both wanna stop it but we can’t

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)

Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it

I just wanna die with you

So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

[Hook]

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Sì, ti darò tutto il mio sangue

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na





[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, oh

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears, ohh

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)

Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it

I just wanna die with you

So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)

[Outro]

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na





Ascolta su:



