Ava Max – Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lyric Video, Testo e Traduzione della nuova canzone

Blood, Sweat & Tears è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Ava Max, disponibile dal 31 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video di questa gradevole canzone prodotta da Cirkut.
Questo pezzo, scritto con la collaborazione di Sofia Hoops, Peter Thomas e Cirkut, sarà incluso nel debut album di prossima uscita, al cui interno sarà presente la hit Sweet But Psycho, So Am I e Freaking Me Out, quest’ultima disponibile sempre dal 31 luglio.
Si tratta di una mid-tempo pop dal contagioso ritornello, attraverso la quale la bella Ava parla di questioni di cuore, di un rapporto che non sembra andare a gonfie vele.
Ava Max – Blood, Sweat & Tears testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Long nights with you
When the worst gets said
But it ends in bed and bad attitude
I overreact but you throw it back and
Lunghe notti con te
Quando si dicono le cose peggiori
Ma finisce a letto e con atteggiamenti negativi
Io esagero ma tu lo rinfacci e
[Pre-Chorus]
Sometimes it’s so hard to understand
We both wanna stop it but we can’t
A volte è così difficile da capire
Entrambi vorremmo smettere ma non ci riusciamo
[Chorus]
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)
Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it
I just wanna die with you
So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
Sì, ti darò tutto il mio sangue, sudore e lacrime (ah-ooh!)
E quando farà male, resterò qui (ah-ooh!)
Getterò il mio cuore per terra, lo taglierò e lo prenderò
Voglio solo morire con te
Quindi baby, puoi prendere il mio sangue, il mio sudore e le mie lacrime (ah-ooh!)
[Verse 2]
Don’t go away, we can take a ride
We can take some time, yeah
Some people fade
And I don’t know why I can’t say goodbye, no
Non andar via, possiamo farci un giro
Possiamo passare del tempo insieme (oppure “possiamo prenderci del tempo”), si
Alcune persone svaniscono
E non so perché non riesco a dire addio, no
[Pre-Chorus]
Sometimes it’s so hard to understand
Oh, we both wanna stop it but we can’t
[Chorus]
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)
Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it
I just wanna die with you
So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
[Hook]
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Sì, ti darò tutto il mio sangue
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, oh
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears, ohh
[Chorus]
Yeah, I’mma give you all my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
And when it hurts I’m gonna stay right here (ah-ooh!)
Throw my heart out on the pavement, cut it up and take it
I just wanna die with you
So baby you can take my blood, sweat, tears (ah-ooh!)
[Outro]
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
