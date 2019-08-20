Night Falls – Descendants 3: video, testo e traduzione









Night Falls è è la quarta canzone facente parte della colonna sonora di Descendants 3, che verrà trasmesso su Disney Channel Italia i primi di ottobre. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video tratto dal film scritto da Sara Parriott e Josann McGibbon e diretto da Kenny Ortega, già trasmesso il 2 agosto 2019 su Disney Channel USA.

Dopo aver parlato di Queen of Mean di Sarah Jeffery, è il momento di questa canzone, nella quale si parla di come affrontare una dura battaglia e vincerla, andando contro tutti i pronostici.

Descendants 3 – Night Falls Testo e Traduzione (Sarah Jeffery)

[Intro: All]

Watch your back, watch your back

Watch your back, watch your back

We can counter their attack hit ’em ’til the armor cracks

Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle

Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle

Possiamo replicare al loro attacco colpendoli fino a spaccargli le armature

[Verse 1: China Anne McClain, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson]

This could get a little sticky

How to win this battle could be tricky but I know the best way

Fall back let me lead, you hold the line

And we’ll bring them to their knees

Swords in the air if you’re with me

They got us outnumbered one to fifty

But victory is ours ’cause I got a strategy, you take the left

And the rest of you can follow me (Un-uh)

This is my crew

This is my squad

This is my turf

Oh my gosh, look guys

We’ve got bigger fish to fry

Put your differences aside

‘Cause right now we’re on the same side

La cosa potrebbe farsi un po’ appiccicosa

Come vincere questa battaglia potrebbe essere complicato ma conosco il modo migliore

Mettiti da parte, lasciami condurre, tieni la posizione

E li metteremo in ginocchio

Alzate le spade se siete con me

Ci hanno resi in minoranza, in proporzione noi siamo uno e loro cinquanta

Ma la vittoria sarà nostra perché ho una strategia, tu vai a sinistra

E gli altri possono seguirmi (Un-uh)

Questo è il mio gruppo

Questa è la mia squadra

Questo è il mio territorio

Oh mio Dio, guardate ragazzi

Abbiamo problemi più grossi

Mettete da parte i vostri squadra

Perché adesso siamo nella stessa parte

[Chorus: Sofia Carson, Girls, All]

Until the night falls, everyone

We’ll stay together ’til the battle is done

Watch your back, watch your back

Watch your back, watch your back

We can counter their attack hit ’em ’til the armor cracks

Until the night falls, we’re aligned

It doesn’t mean that we’re on the same side

Watch your back, watch your back

Watch your back, watch your back

Hit ’em hard and hit ’em fast they’re too heavy to react

Finché non cala la notte, tutti

Staremo insieme fino alla fine della battaglia

Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle

Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle

Possiamo replicare al loro attacco colpendoli fino a spaccargli le armature

Finché non cala la notte, saremo schierati

Ciò non significa che stiamo dalla stessa parte

Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle

Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle

Colpiamoli duramente e velocemente sono troppo pesanti per rispondere

[Verse 2: Dove Cameron & China Anne McClain]

This situation’s getting kinda heavy

Hold your weapons tight keep ’em steady

‘Cause if we stick together we can make it out alive

I’ll cause a distraction, you attack them from the side

All my soldiers stand at the ready

We can cut ’em up like a confetti

We’ll hit ’em from the front, you counter from behind

Don’t forget the fate of Auradon’s on the line





Questa situazione inizia a farsi un po’ pesante

Tenete le armi ben strette, mantenetele ferme

Perché se restiamo uniti possiamo uscirne vivi

Li distrarrò, li attaccherete ai lati

Tutti i miei soldati sono pronti

Possiamo farli a brandelli come coriandoli

Li colpiremo frontalmente, tu contrattaccherai da dietro

Non dimenticate che è in ballo il destino di Auradon

[Pre-Chorus: All, Dove Cameron]

This is all out war, they got us outnumbered

The way the swords clash is the sound of the thunder

And we are not going under, we will never run for cover

We battle for the victory and ride for each other

Questa è guerra totale, ci hanno resi in minoranza

Il modo in cui le spade si scontrano è il rumore del tuono

E non soccomberemo, non correremo ai ripari

Combatteremo per la vittoria e lo faremo restando uniti

[Chorus: Sofia Carson, Girls, All]

Until the night falls everyone

We’ll stay together ’til the battle is done

Back to back, back to back

Back to back, back to back

We can counter their attack hit ’em ’til the armor cracks

Until the night falls, we’re aligned

It doesn’t mean that we’re on the same side

Back to back, back to back

Back to back, back to back

Hit ’em hard and hit ’em fast they’re too heavy to react

Finché non cala la notte, tutti

Staremo insieme fino alla fine della battaglia

Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla

Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla

Possiamo replicare al loro attacco colpendoli fino a spaccargli le armature

Finché non cala la notte, saremo schierati

Ciò non significa che stiamo dalla stessa parte

Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla

Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla

Colpiamoli duramente e velocemente sono troppo pesanti per rispondere

[Verse 3: Dove Cameron]

Suit of armor strong and true

Make this metal bust a move!





Indossate l’armatura forte e robusta

Diamoci una mossa con questo metallo!

[Outro: Sofia Carson, Girls, All]

Until the night falls, you can trust

I’m gonna help you win this battle because

I got your back, got your back

Got your back, got your back

All for one and that’s a fact, knights fall pitch black

Finché non cala la notte, potete fidarvi

Via aiuterò a vincere questa battaglia perché

Vi coprirò le spalle, coprirò le spalle

Coprirò le spalle, coprirò le spalle

Tutti per uno e questo è sicuro, i cavalieri cadono nel buio pesto





