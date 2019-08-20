Night Falls – Descendants 3: video, testo e traduzione

Night Falls è è la quarta canzone facente parte della colonna sonora di Descendants 3, che verrà trasmesso su Disney Channel Italia i primi di ottobre. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video tratto dal film scritto da Sara Parriott e Josann McGibbon e diretto da Kenny Ortega, già trasmesso il 2 agosto 2019 su Disney Channel USA.
Dopo aver parlato di Queen of Mean di Sarah Jeffery, è il momento di questa canzone, nella quale si parla di come affrontare una dura battaglia e vincerla, andando contro tutti i pronostici.
Descendants 3 – Night Falls Testo e Traduzione (Sarah Jeffery)
[Intro: All]
Watch your back, watch your back
Watch your back, watch your back
We can counter their attack hit ’em ’til the armor cracks
Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle
Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle
Possiamo replicare al loro attacco colpendoli fino a spaccargli le armature
[Verse 1: China Anne McClain, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson]
This could get a little sticky
How to win this battle could be tricky but I know the best way
Fall back let me lead, you hold the line
And we’ll bring them to their knees
Swords in the air if you’re with me
They got us outnumbered one to fifty
But victory is ours ’cause I got a strategy, you take the left
And the rest of you can follow me (Un-uh)
This is my crew
This is my squad
This is my turf
Oh my gosh, look guys
We’ve got bigger fish to fry
Put your differences aside
‘Cause right now we’re on the same side
La cosa potrebbe farsi un po’ appiccicosa
Come vincere questa battaglia potrebbe essere complicato ma conosco il modo migliore
Mettiti da parte, lasciami condurre, tieni la posizione
E li metteremo in ginocchio
Alzate le spade se siete con me
Ci hanno resi in minoranza, in proporzione noi siamo uno e loro cinquanta
Ma la vittoria sarà nostra perché ho una strategia, tu vai a sinistra
E gli altri possono seguirmi (Un-uh)
Questo è il mio gruppo
Questa è la mia squadra
Questo è il mio territorio
Oh mio Dio, guardate ragazzi
Abbiamo problemi più grossi
Mettete da parte i vostri squadra
Perché adesso siamo nella stessa parte
[Chorus: Sofia Carson, Girls, All]
Until the night falls, everyone
We’ll stay together ’til the battle is done
Watch your back, watch your back
Watch your back, watch your back
We can counter their attack hit ’em ’til the armor cracks
Until the night falls, we’re aligned
It doesn’t mean that we’re on the same side
Watch your back, watch your back
Watch your back, watch your back
Hit ’em hard and hit ’em fast they’re too heavy to react
Finché non cala la notte, tutti
Staremo insieme fino alla fine della battaglia
Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle
Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle
Possiamo replicare al loro attacco colpendoli fino a spaccargli le armature
Finché non cala la notte, saremo schierati
Ciò non significa che stiamo dalla stessa parte
Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle
Guardatevi le spalle, guardatevi le spalle
Colpiamoli duramente e velocemente sono troppo pesanti per rispondere
[Verse 2: Dove Cameron & China Anne McClain]
This situation’s getting kinda heavy
Hold your weapons tight keep ’em steady
‘Cause if we stick together we can make it out alive
I’ll cause a distraction, you attack them from the side
All my soldiers stand at the ready
We can cut ’em up like a confetti
We’ll hit ’em from the front, you counter from behind
Don’t forget the fate of Auradon’s on the line
Questa situazione inizia a farsi un po’ pesante
Tenete le armi ben strette, mantenetele ferme
Perché se restiamo uniti possiamo uscirne vivi
Li distrarrò, li attaccherete ai lati
Tutti i miei soldati sono pronti
Possiamo farli a brandelli come coriandoli
Li colpiremo frontalmente, tu contrattaccherai da dietro
Non dimenticate che è in ballo il destino di Auradon
[Pre-Chorus: All, Dove Cameron]
This is all out war, they got us outnumbered
The way the swords clash is the sound of the thunder
And we are not going under, we will never run for cover
We battle for the victory and ride for each other
Questa è guerra totale, ci hanno resi in minoranza
Il modo in cui le spade si scontrano è il rumore del tuono
E non soccomberemo, non correremo ai ripari
Combatteremo per la vittoria e lo faremo restando uniti
[Chorus: Sofia Carson, Girls, All]
Until the night falls everyone
We’ll stay together ’til the battle is done
Back to back, back to back
Back to back, back to back
We can counter their attack hit ’em ’til the armor cracks
Until the night falls, we’re aligned
It doesn’t mean that we’re on the same side
Back to back, back to back
Back to back, back to back
Hit ’em hard and hit ’em fast they’re too heavy to react
Finché non cala la notte, tutti
Staremo insieme fino alla fine della battaglia
Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla
Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla
Possiamo replicare al loro attacco colpendoli fino a spaccargli le armature
Finché non cala la notte, saremo schierati
Ciò non significa che stiamo dalla stessa parte
Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla
Spalla a spalla, spalla a spalla
Colpiamoli duramente e velocemente sono troppo pesanti per rispondere
[Verse 3: Dove Cameron]
Suit of armor strong and true
Make this metal bust a move!
Indossate l’armatura forte e robusta
Diamoci una mossa con questo metallo!
[Outro: Sofia Carson, Girls, All]
Until the night falls, you can trust
I’m gonna help you win this battle because
I got your back, got your back
Got your back, got your back
All for one and that’s a fact, knights fall pitch black
Finché non cala la notte, potete fidarvi
Via aiuterò a vincere questa battaglia perché
Vi coprirò le spalle, coprirò le spalle
Coprirò le spalle, coprirò le spalle
Tutti per uno e questo è sicuro, i cavalieri cadono nel buio pesto
