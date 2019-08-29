A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Babushka Boi è un singolo del rapper statunitense A$AP Rocky, disponibile ovunque dal 28 agosto 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato diretto da Nadia Lee Cohen.
La nuova canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete, con la collaborazione di Hector Delgado & Boys Noize e Babushka, è una parola russa che significa “nonna” o “donna anziana”, ma è anche un foulard russo che si lega sotto al mento, tradizionalmente indossato da donne anziane dell’Europa orientale, ma dopo che il rapper si è presentato al LACMA Art + Film Gala di Los Angeles alla fine del 2018, indossando un babushka Gucci da 495 dollari, è diventata una moda che i rapper americani adorano, facendo diventare questo accessorio una vera e propria tendenza.
A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
Uh (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
Uh (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
[Verse 1]
They call me F-L-A-C-K-O and don’t play, no, ’bout my papes
Baked potato on that Draco, new bandana on my face
Ain’t no stains up on my drapes
Squeaky clean, fuck you say?
Peep them teeth, no dentures please
Princess cut, no dentist, please
Say cheese for the cameras (Ayy)
Eight Gs for the dancers (Ayy)
Benjis in the safe (Ayy, that’s right)
Bentleys for the phantoms (Uh)
But they all go to waste (Uh)
So what more can I say?
Praise to the Lord, give him grace
The scar on my face
But w-wait
Mi chiamano F-L-A-C-K-O e non scherzare, no, riguardo ai miei soldi
Patata al forno su quel Draco [Nota: Un “Draco” è un mini fucile d’assalto sovietico AK-47], bandana nuova sul mio viso
Senza macchie
Pulitissima, che ca**o dici?
Ammira i denti, senza dentiera grazie
Taglio princess, nessun dentista, grazie
Sorrido per le telecamere (Ayy)
Otto Gs per i ballerini (Ayy)
Centoni nella cassaforte (Ayy, è vero)
Bentley per i fantasmi (Uh)
Ma sono tutti sprecati (Uh)
Quindi che altro posso dire?
Lode al Signore, dagli grazia
La cicatrice sul mio viso
Ma aspetta
[Interlude]
(ecafracS ,sruoy si dlrow ehT)
The world is yours, Scarface, nigga (The world is yours, Scarface)
(ecafracS ,sruoy si dlrow ehT)
(EcafracS, out è odnom li)
Il mondo è tuo, Scarface, neg*o (Il mondo è tuo, Scarface)
(EcafracS, out è odnom li)
[Verse 2]
I ain’t duckin’ niggas, I ain’t duckin’ bullets either
Shit, I ain’t duck sauce since I became a vegan
Nigga, Flacko Jodye season
Prada pants before the season
Probably ducked off in a quiet place wit’ ya breezy
Prada shades, that’s probably why you couldn’t see him
Shittin’ me? (Boy)
Non sto evitando i ne*ri, non sto evitando neppure i proiettili
Merda, non consumo salsa d’anatra da quando sono diventato vegano
Nigga, stagione di Flacko Jodye
Pantaloni Prada prima della stagione
Probabilmente è scappato in un posto tranquillo con la tua vivacità
Tonalità Prada, forse è per questo che non riuscivi vederlo
Mi stai prendendo per il cu*o? (Ragazzo)
[Chorus]
I would like to dedicate (This one)
To the scar on my face (To the scar)
All the stars of the globe (Globe)
The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)
I would like to dedicate this (Dedicate)
To the scar on my face (Scar)
Many stars of the globe (The planet)
The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)
Vorrei dedicare (questo)
Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Alla cicatrice)
Tutte le stelle del globo (globo)
Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)
Vorrei dedicare questo (Dedicare)
Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Cicatrice)
Molte stelle del globo (Il pianeta)
Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)
[Post-Chorus]
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi negri)
[Verse 3]
Uh, fuck no, this ain’t no hookah
Smokin’ while I’m strollin’ down Wooster
Buck fifty, my babushka
No pistol poppers and prostituters
Card scammers and the Prada boosters
Low top, yeah, the powder blue ones
Robber too, huh? Power to ya
Hallelujah, better pray to God
Uh, ca*zo no, questo non è un narghilè
Fumo mentre passeggio per Wooster [Nota: Wooster Street è una strada di SoHo, Manhattan e Greenwich Village, con molti negozi di moda di fascia alta]
150 dollari, il mio foulard babushka
Nessuna pistola poppers e prostitute
Truffatori di carte e booster Prada [Nota: I booster di Prada sono scarpe di Prada, casa di moda di lusso italiana]
Scarpe, sì, quelle blu polvere
Costosissime, eh? Non te le puoi permettere
Alleluia, meglio pregare Dio
[Chorus]
I would like to dedicate (This one)
To the scar on my face (To the scar)
All the stars of the globe (Globe)
The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)
I would like to dedicate this (Dedicate)
To the scar on my face (Scar)
Many stars of the globe (The planet)
The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)
Vorrei dedicare (questo)
Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Alla cicatrice)
Tutte le stelle del globo (globo)
Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)
Vorrei dedicare questo (Dedicare)
Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Cicatrice)
Molte stelle del globo (Il pianeta)
Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)
[Post-Chorus]
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi negri)
[Bridge]
Uh, pearls and diamonds, that’s excessive
Money, power, that’s excessive
Money problems, that’s expected
Marijuana, ass, and breastes
Pearls and diamonds, that’s excessive
Money, power, that’s excessive
Money problems, that’s expected
Marijuana, ass, and breastes
Uh, perle e diamanti, è eccessivo
Soldi, potere, è eccessivo
Problemi di soldi, che ci si aspetta
Marijuana, cu*o e petto
Perle e diamanti, è eccessivo
Soldi, potere, è eccessivo
Problemi di soldi, che ci si aspetta
Marijuana, cu*o e petto
[Outro]
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)
