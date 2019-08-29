A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Babushka Boi è un singolo del rapper statunitense A$AP Rocky, disponibile ovunque dal 28 agosto 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato diretto da Nadia Lee Cohen.

La nuova canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete, con la collaborazione di Hector Delgado & Boys Noize e Babushka, è una parola russa che significa “nonna” o “donna anziana”, ma è anche un foulard russo che si lega sotto al mento, tradizionalmente indossato da donne anziane dell’Europa orientale, ma dopo che il rapper si è presentato al LACMA Art + Film Gala di Los Angeles alla fine del 2018, indossando un babushka Gucci da 495 dollari, è diventata una moda che i rapper americani adorano, facendo diventare questo accessorio una vera e propria tendenza.

A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – Explicit – iTunes – Explicit

[Intro]

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

Uh (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

Uh (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

[Verse 1]

They call me F-L-A-C-K-O and don’t play, no, ’bout my papes

Baked potato on that Draco, new bandana on my face

Ain’t no stains up on my drapes

Squeaky clean, fuck you say?

Peep them teeth, no dentures please

Princess cut, no dentist, please

Say cheese for the cameras (Ayy)

Eight Gs for the dancers (Ayy)

Benjis in the safe (Ayy, that’s right)

Bentleys for the phantoms (Uh)

But they all go to waste (Uh)

So what more can I say?

Praise to the Lord, give him grace

The scar on my face

But w-wait

Mi chiamano F-L-A-C-K-O e non scherzare, no, riguardo ai miei soldi

Patata al forno su quel Draco [Nota: Un “Draco” è un mini fucile d’assalto sovietico AK-47], bandana nuova sul mio viso

Senza macchie

Pulitissima, che ca**o dici?

Ammira i denti, senza dentiera grazie

Taglio princess, nessun dentista, grazie

Sorrido per le telecamere (Ayy)

Otto Gs per i ballerini (Ayy)

Centoni nella cassaforte (Ayy, è vero)

Bentley per i fantasmi (Uh)

Ma sono tutti sprecati (Uh)

Quindi che altro posso dire?

Lode al Signore, dagli grazia

La cicatrice sul mio viso

Ma aspetta

[Interlude]

(​ecafracS ,sruoy si dlrow ehT)

The world is yours, Scarface, nigga (The world is yours, Scarface)

(​ecafracS ,sruoy si dlrow ehT)

(EcafracS, out è odnom li)

Il mondo è tuo, Scarface, neg*o (Il mondo è tuo, Scarface)

(EcafracS, out è odnom li)

[Verse 2]

I ain’t duckin’ niggas, I ain’t duckin’ bullets either

Shit, I ain’t duck sauce since I became a vegan

Nigga, Flacko Jodye season

Prada pants before the season

Probably ducked off in a quiet place wit’ ya breezy

Prada shades, that’s probably why you couldn’t see him

Shittin’ me? (Boy)

Non sto evitando i ne*ri, non sto evitando neppure i proiettili

Merda, non consumo salsa d’anatra da quando sono diventato vegano

Nigga, stagione di Flacko Jodye

Pantaloni Prada prima della stagione

Probabilmente è scappato in un posto tranquillo con la tua vivacità

Tonalità Prada, forse è per questo che non riuscivi vederlo

Mi stai prendendo per il cu*o? (Ragazzo)

[Chorus]

I would like to dedicate (This one)

To the scar on my face (To the scar)

All the stars of the globe (Globe)

The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)

I would like to dedicate this (Dedicate)

To the scar on my face (Scar)

Many stars of the globe (The planet)

The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)

Vorrei dedicare (questo)

Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Alla cicatrice)

Tutte le stelle del globo (globo)

Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)

Vorrei dedicare questo (Dedicare)

Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Cicatrice)

Molte stelle del globo (Il pianeta)

Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)





[Post-Chorus]

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi negri)

[Verse 3]

Uh, fuck no, this ain’t no hookah

Smokin’ while I’m strollin’ down Wooster

Buck fifty, my babushka

No pistol poppers and prostituters

Card scammers and the Prada boosters

Low top, yeah, the powder blue ones

Robber too, huh? Power to ya

Hallelujah, better pray to God

Uh, ca*zo no, questo non è un narghilè

Fumo mentre passeggio per Wooster [Nota: Wooster Street è una strada di SoHo, Manhattan e Greenwich Village, con molti negozi di moda di fascia alta]

150 dollari, il mio foulard babushka

Nessuna pistola poppers e prostitute

Truffatori di carte e booster Prada [Nota: I booster di Prada sono scarpe di Prada, casa di moda di lusso italiana]

Scarpe, sì, quelle blu polvere

Costosissime, eh? Non te le puoi permettere

Alleluia, meglio pregare Dio

[Chorus]

I would like to dedicate (This one)

To the scar on my face (To the scar)

All the stars of the globe (Globe)

The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)

I would like to dedicate this (Dedicate)

To the scar on my face (Scar)

Many stars of the globe (The planet)

The world is yours, Scarface (Scarface)

Vorrei dedicare (questo)

Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Alla cicatrice)

Tutte le stelle del globo (globo)

Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)

Vorrei dedicare questo (Dedicare)

Alla cicatrice sul mio viso (Cicatrice)

Molte stelle del globo (Il pianeta)

Il mondo è tuo, Scarface (Scarface)

[Post-Chorus]

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

Scarface (Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

Scarface (Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi negri)





[Bridge]

Uh, pearls and diamonds, that’s excessive

Money, power, that’s excessive

Money problems, that’s expected

Marijuana, ass, and breastes

Pearls and diamonds, that’s excessive

Money, power, that’s excessive

Money problems, that’s expected

Marijuana, ass, and breastes

Uh, perle e diamanti, è eccessivo

Soldi, potere, è eccessivo

Problemi di soldi, che ci si aspetta

Marijuana, cu*o e petto

Perle e diamanti, è eccessivo

Soldi, potere, è eccessivo

Problemi di soldi, che ci si aspetta

Marijuana, cu*o e petto

[Outro]

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these–)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, squeeze the trigger, kill these niggas how you bid your clique to)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi–)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)

(Bang, premi il grilletto, uccidi questi ne*ri come gli offri la tua cricca)





Ascolta su:



