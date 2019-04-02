HRVY – Told You So: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Dal 15 marzo 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del giovanissimo cantante inglese Harvey Leigh Cantwell, meglio conosciuto come HRVY.
La ventenne star più amata dagli adolescenti del Regno Unito, è tornata con questa orecchiabile canzone, prodotta dal danese Cutfather e il duo danese PhD. Il brano dovrebbe essere incluso nel terzo EP che dovrebbe intitolarsi come il singolo stesso.
Qui il cantante classe ’99 parla del suo comportamento dopo la rottura in una relazione e soffre soprattutto perché non è stato in grado di far funzionare questa relazione, che non era positiva e che quindi doveva essere interrotta. Per vedere il video cliccate sull’immagine.
Told You So – HRVY – Traduzione
Annullo la mia sottoscrizione
Non ho bisogno dei tuoi problemi, sì
Smettila di cercare di farmi stare male
Quando posso farlo da solo
Tu eri la mia dipendenza
Ecco perché sentirò la tua mancanza, si
Perché stai cercando di ferirmi
Quando posso farlo da solo?
Tutte le notti e gli scontri
Fino a quando dimentichiamo per cosa stavamo combattendo
E sapevo di aver ragione
Non possiamo più andare avanti in questo modo
Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato
Come immaginavi
Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia
Ora te ne sei andata per sempre
Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte
Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo
E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)
Ma te l’avevo detto
Ma te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)
Ma te l’avevo detto
L’ho detto sin dal primo bacio, sì, sì, sì
Non potevi fare a meno dell’orologio, sì, sì, sì
Ricorda quando ti dissi, sì, sì
Che stavamo meglio da soli
Tutte le notti e gli scontri
Fino a quando dimentichiamo per cosa stavamo combattendo
E sapevo di aver ragione
Non possiamo più andare avanti in questo modo
Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato
Come immaginavi (Sì)
Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia
Ora te ne sei andata per sempre
Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte (non così forte)
Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo
E odio dire che te l’avevo detto
Ma te l’avevo detto
Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato
Come immaginavi
Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia
Ora te ne sei andata per sempre
Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte
Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo
E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)
Ma te l’avevo detto
Tutte le notti e gli scontri
Fino a quando dimentichiamo per cosa stavamo combattendo
E sapevo di aver ragione
Non possiamo più andare avanti in questo modo
Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato
Come immaginavi
Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia
Ora te ne sei andata per sempre
Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte
Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo
E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)
Ma te l’avevo detto
Ma te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)
Ma te l’avevo detto
E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)
Ma te l’avevo detto
Testo Told You So
Autori: PhD, Samuel Preston, Cutfather & Daecolm Diego Holland.
Cancel my subscription
I don’t need your issues, yeah
Quit trying to make me feel bad
When I can do that on my own
You were my addiction
That’s why I’m gonna miss you, yeah
Why you trying to hurt me
When I can do that on my own?
All the nights and the fights
Till we forgot what we fighting for
And I knew I was right
We can’t do it like this no more
I hate that it didn’t work out this time
Like you thought it would
I was getting kinda used to calling you mine
Now you’re gone for good
I told you that I’m not that strong
I wanted you to prove me wrong
And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)
But I told you so
But I told you so (Told you so)
But I told you so
I said it from the first kiss, yeah, yeah, yeah
You couldn’t help the clock tick, yeah, yeah, yeah
Remember how I told you, yeah, yeah
We were better off alone
All the nights and the fights
Till we forgot what we fighting for
And I knew I was right
We can’t do it like this no more
I hate that it didn’t work out this time
Like you thought it would (Yeah)
I was getting kinda used to calling you mine
Now you’re gone for good
I told you that I’m not that strong (Not that strong)
I wanted you to prove me wrong
And I hate to say that I told you so
But I told you so
I hate that it didn’t work out this time
Like you thought it would
I was getting kinda used to calling you mine
Now you’re gone for good
I told you that I’m not that strong
I wanted you to prove me wrong
And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)
But I told you so
All the nights and the fights
Till we forgot what we fighting for
And I knew I was right
We can’t do it like this no more
I hate that it didn’t work out this time
Like you thought it would
I was getting kinda used to calling you mine
Now you’re gone for good
I told you that I’m not that strong
I wanted you to prove me wrong
And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)
But I told you so
But I told you so (Told you so)
But I told you so
And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)
But I told you so
Lascia un commento