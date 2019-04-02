HRVY – Told You So: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Dal 15 marzo 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del giovanissimo cantante inglese Harvey Leigh Cantwell, meglio conosciuto come HRVY.

La ventenne star più amata dagli adolescenti del Regno Unito, è tornata con questa orecchiabile canzone, prodotta dal danese Cutfather e il duo danese PhD. Il brano dovrebbe essere incluso nel terzo EP che dovrebbe intitolarsi come il singolo stesso.

Qui il cantante classe ’99 parla del suo comportamento dopo la rottura in una relazione e soffre soprattutto perché non è stato in grado di far funzionare questa relazione, che non era positiva e che quindi doveva essere interrotta. Per vedere il video cliccate sull’immagine.

Told You So – HRVY – Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Annullo la mia sottoscrizione

Non ho bisogno dei tuoi problemi, sì

Smettila di cercare di farmi stare male

Quando posso farlo da solo

Tu eri la mia dipendenza

Ecco perché sentirò la tua mancanza, si

Perché stai cercando di ferirmi

Quando posso farlo da solo?

Tutte le notti e gli scontri

Fino a quando dimentichiamo per cosa stavamo combattendo

E sapevo di aver ragione

Non possiamo più andare avanti in questo modo

Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato

Come immaginavi

Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia

Ora te ne sei andata per sempre

Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte

Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo

E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)

Ma te l’avevo detto

Ma te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)

Ma te l’avevo detto

L’ho detto sin dal primo bacio, sì, sì, sì

Non potevi fare a meno dell’orologio, sì, sì, sì

Ricorda quando ti dissi, sì, sì

Che stavamo meglio da soli

Tutte le notti e gli scontri

Fino a quando dimentichiamo per cosa stavamo combattendo

E sapevo di aver ragione

Non possiamo più andare avanti in questo modo

Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato

Come immaginavi (Sì)

Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia

Ora te ne sei andata per sempre

Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte (non così forte)

Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo

E odio dire che te l’avevo detto

Ma te l’avevo detto

Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato

Come immaginavi

Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia

Ora te ne sei andata per sempre

Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte

Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo

E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)

Ma te l’avevo detto

Tutte le notti e gli scontri

Fino a quando dimentichiamo per cosa stavamo combattendo

E sapevo di aver ragione

Non possiamo più andare avanti in questo modo





Odio che questa volta non abbia funzionato

Come immaginavi

Mi stavo abituando a definirti mia

Ora te ne sei andata per sempre

Ti avevo detto che non sono così forte

Volevo che mi dimostrassi che mi sbagliavo

E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)

Ma te l’avevo detto

Ma te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)

Ma te l’avevo detto

E odio dire che te l’avevo detto (avevo detto)

Ma te l’avevo detto

Testo Told You So

Autori: PhD, Samuel Preston, Cutfather & Daecolm Diego Holland.

Cancel my subscription

I don’t need your issues, yeah

Quit trying to make me feel bad

When I can do that on my own

You were my addiction

That’s why I’m gonna miss you, yeah

Why you trying to hurt me

When I can do that on my own?

All the nights and the fights

Till we forgot what we fighting for

And I knew I was right

We can’t do it like this no more

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like you thought it would

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

But I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

I said it from the first kiss, yeah, yeah, yeah

You couldn’t help the clock tick, yeah, yeah, yeah

Remember how I told you, yeah, yeah

We were better off alone





All the nights and the fights

Till we forgot what we fighting for

And I knew I was right

We can’t do it like this no more

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like you thought it would (Yeah)

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong (Not that strong)

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so

But I told you so

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like you thought it would

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

All the nights and the fights

Till we forgot what we fighting for

And I knew I was right

We can’t do it like this no more

I hate that it didn’t work out this time

Like you thought it would

I was getting kinda used to calling you mine

Now you’re gone for good

I told you that I’m not that strong

I wanted you to prove me wrong

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

But I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so

And I hate to say that I told you so (Told you so)

But I told you so





Ascolta su:



