Andrea Damante – Forever: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Si intitola Forever il nuovo singolo di Andrea Damante, disponibile nelle piattaforme digitali dal 22 giugno 2018.

L’ex tronista, ormai da diversi mesi producer e deejay, vi presenta questa nuova interessante produzione il cui testo, scritto da Adrian Alter & Jowel Cole, viene ben interpretato da una cantante non meglio specificata.

Dalle ore 12 di martedì 26 giugno, sarà disponibile nel canale Youtube di Damante, il video ufficiale che accompagna questo pezzo, che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere le parole che lo compongono.

Forever testo e traduzione – Andrea Damante (Download)

[VERSE 1]

Can you just promise you’ll never let me go?

Never let me go

We are eternal

You know wherever you go I will follow

You know I’ll follow

Like there’s no tomorrow

Potresti permettermi che non mi lascerai mai andare?

Non lasciarmi mai andare

Siamo eterni

Sai che ovunque andrai ti seguirò

Sai che ti seguirò

Come se non ci fosse un domani

(MIDDLE EIGHT)

I’m on the edge

So just pull me closer

And tell me again

That we’ll stay this young

Let’s play pretend

We’ll never get older

We’ll dance all night

We can do what we like

Sono al limite

Quindi fammi avvicinare

E dimmi di nuovo

Che resteremo così giovani

Facciamo finta

Che non invecchieremo mai

Balleremo tutta la notte

Possiamo fare ciò quello che vogliamo

(BRIDGE PRE-DROP)





Let’s stop time

’cause I don’t want this moment to end

We’ll live like this night

Press rewind

’cause I know that I can’t let you go

So let’s say goodnight

It’ll last forever

Fermiamo il tempo

Perché non voglio che questo momento finisca

Vivremo come questa notte

Premere il tasto di riavvolgimento

perché so che non posso lasciarti andare

Quindi diciamo buonanotte

Durerà per sempre

[VERSE 2]

I wanna know that I can’t just be honest

Can I be honest?

I want you always

I never knew that I could trust somebody

Trusting somebody

Don’t wanna stop it





Voglio sapere di poter essere onesta

Posso essere onesta?

Io ti voglio sempre

Non immaginavo di potermi fidare di qualcuno

Fidandomi di qualcuno

Non voglio fermarlo

