Andrea Damante – Forever: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Si intitola Forever il nuovo singolo di Andrea Damante, disponibile nelle piattaforme digitali dal 22 giugno 2018.
L’ex tronista, ormai da diversi mesi producer e deejay, vi presenta questa nuova interessante produzione il cui testo, scritto da Adrian Alter & Jowel Cole, viene ben interpretato da una cantante non meglio specificata.
Dalle ore 12 di martedì 26 giugno, sarà disponibile nel canale Youtube di Damante, il video ufficiale che accompagna questo pezzo, che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere le parole che lo compongono.
Forever testo e traduzione – Andrea Damante (Download)
[VERSE 1]
Can you just promise you’ll never let me go?
Never let me go
We are eternal
You know wherever you go I will follow
You know I’ll follow
Like there’s no tomorrow
Potresti permettermi che non mi lascerai mai andare?
Non lasciarmi mai andare
Siamo eterni
Sai che ovunque andrai ti seguirò
Sai che ti seguirò
Come se non ci fosse un domani
(MIDDLE EIGHT)
I’m on the edge
So just pull me closer
And tell me again
That we’ll stay this young
Let’s play pretend
We’ll never get older
We’ll dance all night
We can do what we like
Sono al limite
Quindi fammi avvicinare
E dimmi di nuovo
Che resteremo così giovani
Facciamo finta
Che non invecchieremo mai
Balleremo tutta la notte
Possiamo fare ciò quello che vogliamo
(BRIDGE PRE-DROP)
Let’s stop time
’cause I don’t want this moment to end
We’ll live like this night
Press rewind
’cause I know that I can’t let you go
So let’s say goodnight
It’ll last forever
Fermiamo il tempo
Perché non voglio che questo momento finisca
Vivremo come questa notte
Premere il tasto di riavvolgimento
perché so che non posso lasciarti andare
Quindi diciamo buonanotte
Durerà per sempre
[VERSE 2]
I wanna know that I can’t just be honest
Can I be honest?
I want you always
I never knew that I could trust somebody
Trusting somebody
Don’t wanna stop it
Voglio sapere di poter essere onesta
Posso essere onesta?
Io ti voglio sempre
Non immaginavo di potermi fidare di qualcuno
Fidandomi di qualcuno
Non voglio fermarlo
