Hardwell – Shine A Light: video, testo e traduzione della nuova produzione

L’olandese Hardwell vi presenta la nuova produzione Shine A Light, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 22 giugno 2018.

La canzone è stata scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione del dj e producer olandese Joram Metekohy, in arte Wildstylez, mentre la voce è del EDM, KiFi.

E’ a parer mio abbastanza interessante questo pezzo, accompagnato dal video che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Shine A Light testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]
I’m feeling lonely no one to hold me
I can’t sleep at night
Cause’ I found that something I can’t explain
I keep questioning why

[Strofa 1]
Mi mi sento solo, nessuno ad abbracciarmi
Non riesco a dormire la notte
Perché ho trovato quel qualcosa che non so spiegare
Continuo a chiedermi perché

[Pre-Chorus]
Without you, I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes

[Pre-Ritornello]
Senza di te, cado a pezzi
Solo il tuo fuoco può illuminare l’oscurità
Ho bisogno del tuo amore per aprire gli occhi

[Chorus] [x3]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine

[Ritornello] [x3]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio

[Post-Chorus]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine


[Post-Ritornello]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio

[Verse 2]
Battle the weather
Better together than when we’re alone
Just dance through the pain
And we’ll find a way for us to make it home, home

[Strofa 2]
Combattere il ​​tempo
Meglio insieme che soli
Basta ballare nonostante il dolore
E troveremo un modo per tornare a casa, a casa

[Pre-Chorus]
Without you, I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes


[Pre-Ritornello]
Senza di te, cado a pezzi
Solo il tuo fuoco può illuminare l’oscurità
Ho bisogno del tuo amore per aprire i miei occhi

[Chorus]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine

Shine a light-
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine

[Ritornello]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio

Accenderò una luce
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio

[Post-Chorus]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine

[Post-Ritornello]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio



