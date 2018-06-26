Hardwell – Shine A Light: video, testo e traduzione della nuova produzione

L’olandese Hardwell vi presenta la nuova produzione Shine A Light, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 22 giugno 2018.
La canzone è stata scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione del dj e producer olandese Joram Metekohy, in arte Wildstylez, mentre la voce è del EDM, KiFi.
E’ a parer mio abbastanza interessante questo pezzo, accompagnato dal video che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Shine A Light testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1]
I’m feeling lonely no one to hold me
I can’t sleep at night
Cause’ I found that something I can’t explain
I keep questioning why
[Strofa 1]
Mi mi sento solo, nessuno ad abbracciarmi
Non riesco a dormire la notte
Perché ho trovato quel qualcosa che non so spiegare
Continuo a chiedermi perché
[Pre-Chorus]
Without you, I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes
[Pre-Ritornello]
Senza di te, cado a pezzi
Solo il tuo fuoco può illuminare l’oscurità
Ho bisogno del tuo amore per aprire gli occhi
[Chorus] [x3]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine
[Ritornello] [x3]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio
[Post-Chorus]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine
[Post-Ritornello]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio
[Verse 2]
Battle the weather
Better together than when we’re alone
Just dance through the pain
And we’ll find a way for us to make it home, home
[Strofa 2]
Combattere il tempo
Meglio insieme che soli
Basta ballare nonostante il dolore
E troveremo un modo per tornare a casa, a casa
[Pre-Chorus]
Without you, I just fall apart
Only your fire can light the dark
I need your love to open up my eyes
[Pre-Ritornello]
Senza di te, cado a pezzi
Solo il tuo fuoco può illuminare l’oscurità
Ho bisogno del tuo amore per aprire i miei occhi
[Chorus]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine
Shine a light-
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine
[Ritornello]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio
Accenderò una luce
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio
[Post-Chorus]
Shine a light and I will find you
Call my name and let it guide you
We can face the world, side by side
If you give your heart
I’ll trade mine
[Post-Ritornello]
Accenderò una luce e ti troverò
Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare
Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco
Se mi darai il tuo cuore
Rinuncerò al mio
Lascia un commento