Hardwell – Shine A Light: video, testo e traduzione della nuova produzione





L’olandese Hardwell vi presenta la nuova produzione Shine A Light, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 22 giugno 2018.

La canzone è stata scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione del dj e producer olandese Joram Metekohy, in arte Wildstylez, mentre la voce è del EDM, KiFi.

E’ a parer mio abbastanza interessante questo pezzo, accompagnato dal video che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Shine A Light testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

I’m feeling lonely no one to hold me

I can’t sleep at night

Cause’ I found that something I can’t explain

I keep questioning why

[Strofa 1]

Mi mi sento solo, nessuno ad abbracciarmi

Non riesco a dormire la notte

Perché ho trovato quel qualcosa che non so spiegare

Continuo a chiedermi perché

[Pre-Chorus]

Without you, I just fall apart

Only your fire can light the dark

I need your love to open up my eyes

[Pre-Ritornello]

Senza di te, cado a pezzi

Solo il tuo fuoco può illuminare l’oscurità

Ho bisogno del tuo amore per aprire gli occhi

[Chorus] [x3]

Shine a light and I will find you

Call my name and let it guide you

We can face the world, side by side

If you give your heart

I’ll trade mine

[Ritornello] [x3]

Accenderò una luce e ti troverò

Chiama il mio nome e lasciati guidare

Possiamo affrontare il mondo, fianco a fianco

Se mi darai il tuo cuore

Rinuncerò al mio

[Verse 2]

Battle the weather

Better together than when we’re alone

Just dance through the pain

And we’ll find a way for us to make it home, home

[Strofa 2]

Combattere il ​​tempo

Meglio insieme che soli

Basta ballare nonostante il dolore

E troveremo un modo per tornare a casa, a casa

[Pre-Chorus]

Without you, I just fall apart

Only your fire can light the dark

I need your love to open up my eyes





[Pre-Ritornello]

Senza di te, cado a pezzi

Solo il tuo fuoco può illuminare l’oscurità

Ho bisogno del tuo amore per aprire i miei occhi

