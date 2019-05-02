Anderson .Paak – Make It Better feat. Smokey Robinson: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della canzone

Lo scorso 12 aprile è uscito Ventura, il quarto album in studio del cantante, musicista e produttore discografico statunitense Anderson Paak, anticipato da King James e il singolo in oggetto, pubblicato il precedente 4 aprile. Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone.
Il brano Make It Better, la seconda traccia del disco prodotto anche da Dr. Dre, successore del recente Oxnard, vede la collaborazione del cantante e autore R&B e soul statunitense Smokey Robinson.
Per quel che concerne il significato, qui Anderson parla di una ormai spenta love story, che cerca di riprendere dai capelli, anche se sarebbe più semplice mollare tutto. Ma per fare questo, bisogna essere in due e serve ricordare i momenti belli della relazione, rivivere soprattutto i primi tempi, quelli i più speciali. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine.
Make It Better testo – Anderson .Paak
How do you mend when you’re worlds apart?
Ooh, carry on
Ooh, from the start
Somehow, we fell in love, then fell right out of touch
And ooh, that was hard
But ooh, here we are
And it’s easier to walk away
Than to look for what would make you stay
Remember when we first met?
We were havin’ so much fun
So, now, how can we both forget
Tellin’ each other, “We’re the one”?
We would make love (We would make love)
At the drop of a hat
Remember that? (Yeah)
I remember you and me (You and me)
Close as any two can be (Two can be)
Now we’re strangers in the night (In the night)
Awkward and uptight
Oh baby, do you wanna make it better?
Uh, ha, do you wanna stay together?
Hey, if you do, then let’s please
Make some new memories
When you take somebody for your own
It can’t survive on history alone
Yeah, meet me at the hotel, motel
Though we got a room at home
Go to a place that we don’t know so well
It be nice, add a lil’ spice
Try some new seduction (You and me)
Show each other how (Show each other how)
Uh, give each other new instructions
On what makes us feel good now
I just wanna make you feel good now
(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)
Do you wanna make it better? (Yeah)
(Just wanna make it right, c’mon)
Do you wanna stay together? (Uh)
(I meant when I said it)
And it’s easier to run away
Than to look for what would make you stay
Do you wanna make it better?
(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)
Do you wanna stay together? (Yeah)
(Just wanna make it right, c’mon)
If you do, then let’s please
Make some new memories
Do you wanna make it better?
(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)
Do you wanna stay together? (Yeah)
If you do, then let’s please (Just wanna make it right, c’mon)
Make some new memories
Do you wanna make it better?
(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)
Do you want to stay together? (Yeah)
If you do, then let’s please (Just wanna make it right, c’mon)
Make some new memories
Do you wanna make it better?
Do you wanna stay together?
Make It Better traduzione Anderson .Paak
Come ci si rimette insieme quando siete due mondi lontani?
Ooh, prosegui
Ooh, dall’inizio
In qualche modo, ci siamo innamorati, poi ci siamo persi di vista
E oh, è stata dura
Ma ooh, eccoci qui
Ed è più facile allontanarsi
Che cercare un motivo per rimanere insieme
Ricordi la prima volta che ci siamo visti?
Ci divertivamo così tanto
Quindi, ora, come possiamo dimenticare entrambi
Dicendoci “è giusto che stiamo insieme”?
Faremmo l’amore (faremmo l’amore)
In men che non si dica
Ricordi? (Si)
Ricordo me e te (io e te)
Vicini come qualsiasi coppia può essere (coppia può essere )
Ora siamo estranei di notte (di notte)
A disagio e tesi
Oh baby, vuoi migliorare le cose?
Uh, ah, vuoi restare insieme a me?
Ehi, se è così, allora per cortesia
Crea nuovi ricordi
Quando decidi di stare con qualcuno
La storia non di sopravvivere se sei da solo
Sì, vediamoci in albergo, albergo
Anche se stanza a casa abbiamo una
Andiamo in un posto che non conosciamo bene
Sarebbe bello, renderebbe il tutto un po’ più piccante
Proviamo qualche nuova tecnica di seduzione (io e te)
Impariamo come fare (Impariamo come fare)
Uh, diamoci nuove istruzioni
Su quello che ci fa sentire bene ora
Voglio solo farti stare bene ora
(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)
Vuoi migliorare le cose? (Si)
(Voglio solo sistemare le cose, dai)
Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Uh)
(Intendevo quello che ho detto)
Ed sarebbe più facile fuggire
Che cercare un pretesto per rimanere
Vuoi migliorare le cose?
(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)
Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Si)
(Voglio solo sistemare le cose, forza)
Se è così, allora per cortesia
Crea nuovi ricordi
Vuoi migliorare le cose?
(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)
Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Si)
Se è così, allora per cortesia (voglio solo sistemare le cose, dai)
Crea nuovi ricordi
Vuoi migliorare le cose?
(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)
Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Si)
Se è così, allora per cortesia (voglio solo sistemare le cose, forza)
Crea nuovi ricordi
Vuoi migliorare le cose?
Vuoi che restiamo insieme?
