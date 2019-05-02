Anderson .Paak – Make It Better feat. Smokey Robinson: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della canzone





Lo scorso 12 aprile è uscito Ventura, il quarto album in studio del cantante, musicista e produttore discografico statunitense Anderson Paak, anticipato da King James e il singolo in oggetto, pubblicato il precedente 4 aprile. Audio, testo e traduzione della canzone.

Il brano Make It Better, la seconda traccia del disco prodotto anche da Dr. Dre, successore del recente Oxnard, vede la collaborazione del cantante e autore R&B e soul statunitense Smokey Robinson.

Per quel che concerne il significato, qui Anderson parla di una ormai spenta love story, che cerca di riprendere dai capelli, anche se sarebbe più semplice mollare tutto. Ma per fare questo, bisogna essere in due e serve ricordare i momenti belli della relazione, rivivere soprattutto i primi tempi, quelli i più speciali. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine.

Make It Better testo – Anderson .Paak

How do you mend when you’re worlds apart?

Ooh, carry on

Ooh, from the start

Somehow, we fell in love, then fell right out of touch

And ooh, that was hard

But ooh, here we are

And it’s easier to walk away

Than to look for what would make you stay

Remember when we first met?

We were havin’ so much fun

So, now, how can we both forget

Tellin’ each other, “We’re the one”?

We would make love (We would make love)

At the drop of a hat

Remember that? (Yeah)

I remember you and me (You and me)

Close as any two can be (Two can be)

Now we’re strangers in the night (In the night)

Awkward and uptight

Oh baby, do you wanna make it better?

Uh, ha, do you wanna stay together?

Hey, if you do, then let’s please

Make some new memories





When you take somebody for your own

It can’t survive on history alone

Yeah, meet me at the hotel, motel

Though we got a room at home

Go to a place that we don’t know so well

It be nice, add a lil’ spice

Try some new seduction (You and me)

Show each other how (Show each other how)

Uh, give each other new instructions

On what makes us feel good now

I just wanna make you feel good now

(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)

Do you wanna make it better? (Yeah)

(Just wanna make it right, c’mon)

Do you wanna stay together? (Uh)

(I meant when I said it)

And it’s easier to run away

Than to look for what would make you stay

Do you wanna make it better?

(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)

Do you wanna stay together? (Yeah)

(Just wanna make it right, c’mon)

If you do, then let’s please

Make some new memories

Do you wanna make it better?

(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)

Do you wanna stay together? (Yeah)

If you do, then let’s please (Just wanna make it right, c’mon)

Make some new memories

Do you wanna make it better?

(Uh, feel good, don’t it? C’mon)

Do you want to stay together? (Yeah)

If you do, then let’s please (Just wanna make it right, c’mon)

Make some new memories

Do you wanna make it better?

Do you wanna stay together?





Make It Better traduzione Anderson .Paak

Come ci si rimette insieme quando siete due mondi lontani?

Ooh, prosegui

Ooh, dall’inizio

In qualche modo, ci siamo innamorati, poi ci siamo persi di vista

E oh, è stata dura

Ma ooh, eccoci qui

Ed è più facile allontanarsi

Che cercare un motivo per rimanere insieme

Ricordi la prima volta che ci siamo visti?

Ci divertivamo così tanto

Quindi, ora, come possiamo dimenticare entrambi

Dicendoci “è giusto che stiamo insieme”?

Faremmo l’amore (faremmo l’amore)

In men che non si dica

Ricordi? (Si)

Ricordo me e te (io e te)

Vicini come qualsiasi coppia può essere (coppia può essere )

Ora siamo estranei di notte (di notte)

A disagio e tesi





Oh baby, vuoi migliorare le cose?

Uh, ah, vuoi restare insieme a me?

Ehi, se è così, allora per cortesia

Crea nuovi ricordi

Quando decidi di stare con qualcuno

La storia non di sopravvivere se sei da solo

Sì, vediamoci in albergo, albergo

Anche se stanza a casa abbiamo una

Andiamo in un posto che non conosciamo bene

Sarebbe bello, renderebbe il tutto un po’ più piccante

Proviamo qualche nuova tecnica di seduzione (io e te)

Impariamo come fare (Impariamo come fare)

Uh, diamoci nuove istruzioni

Su quello che ci fa sentire bene ora

Voglio solo farti stare bene ora

(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)

Vuoi migliorare le cose? (Si)

(Voglio solo sistemare le cose, dai)

Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Uh)

(Intendevo quello che ho detto)

Ed sarebbe più facile fuggire

Che cercare un pretesto per rimanere

Vuoi migliorare le cose?

(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)

Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Si)

(Voglio solo sistemare le cose, forza)

Se è così, allora per cortesia

Crea nuovi ricordi

Vuoi migliorare le cose?

(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)

Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Si)

Se è così, allora per cortesia (voglio solo sistemare le cose, dai)

Crea nuovi ricordi

Vuoi migliorare le cose?

(Uh, È una bella sensazione, non trovi? Forza)

Vuoi che restiamo insieme? (Si)

Se è così, allora per cortesia (voglio solo sistemare le cose, forza)

Crea nuovi ricordi

Vuoi migliorare le cose?

Vuoi che restiamo insieme?

