Ally Brooke & Matoma – Higher: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di Higher, singolo di Ally Brooke prodotto dal norvegese Tom Stræte Lagergren, in arte Matoma, disponibile dal 16 settembre 2019.
La nuova interessante canzone, complessivamente la quinta lontana dalle Fifth Harmony, è stata scritta dall’interprete, che canta di colare e provare amore e sensazioni positive.
Ally Brooke – Higher Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
All the wind has been singing me a symphony
The sweetest sound that I’ve ever heard
Feels amazing the way that it’s been lifting me
I’m free up here, as high as a bird
Tutto il vento mi ha cantato una sinfonia
Il suono più dolce che abbia mai sentito
È fantastico il modo in cui mi ha sollevato
Sono libera quassù, in alto come un uccello
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m all alone, you don’t need to cry for me
I can’t wait to get where I’m going
You know that I’d love to stay
But I’m already on my way
Sono tutta sola, non c’è bisogno di piangere per me
Non vedo l’ora di arrivare nel posto in cui sto andando
Sai che mi piacerebbe rimanere
Ma sono già per strada
[Chorus]
‘Cause my love’s taking me
Higher, higher, higher
Look up, you’ll see me
Higher, higher, higher
And I know I’m getting close now
I can hear the quiet
‘Cause my love’s taking me
Higher, higher, higher
Perché il mio amore mi sta portando
Sempre più in alto, più in alto, più in alto
Alza gli occhi, mi vedrai
Più in alto, più in alto, più in alto
E so che mi sto avvicinando ora
Sento la tranquillità
Perché il mio amore mi sta portando
Sempre più in alto, più in alto, più in alto
[Verse 2]
There’s a notion of gratitude inside of me
And the waves wash clean my soul (Clean my soul)
And I could stay here forever quite happily
These dreams are made of gold
C’è un concetto di gratitudine dentro di me
E le onde purificano la mia anima (Purificano la mia anima)
E potrei tranquillamente restare qui per sempre
Questi sogni sono fatti d’oro
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I think everyone dead is ever prayed for me
You gave me my wings (You gave me my wings)
You know that I’d love to stay
But I’m already on my way
Penso che tutti i morti siano abbiano sempre pregato per me
Mi hai dato le mie ali (Mi hai dato le mie ali)
Sai che mi piacerebbe rimanere
Ma sono già per strada
[Chorus]
‘Cause my love’s taking me
Higher, higher, higher
Look up, you’ll see me
Higher, higher, higher
And I know I’m getting close now
I can hear the quiet
‘Cause my love’s taking me
Higher, higher, higher
[Bridge]
In the play I’m gone
In the day I’m gone
When you play this song
When you play this song
From my bird’s eye view
From my bird’s eye view
I’ll look after you
I’ll look after you
Nello spettacolo non ci sono
Di giorno me ne vado
Quando suoni questa canzone
Quando suoni questa canzone
Grazie alla veduta dall’alto
Grazie alla vedutax aerea
Mi prenderò cura di te
Baderò a te
[Chorus]
‘Cause my love’s taking me
Higher, higher, higher
Look up, you’ll see me
Higher, higher, higher (Higher)
And I know I’m getting close now
I can hear the quiet
‘Cause my love’s taking me (Taking me)
Higher, higher, higher (Higher)
[Outro]
(Higher, higher)
Higher
Lascia un commento