Ally Brooke & Matoma – Higher: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di Higher, singolo di Ally Brooke prodotto dal norvegese Tom Stræte Lagergren, in arte Matoma, disponibile dal 16 settembre 2019.

La nuova interessante canzone, complessivamente la quinta lontana dalle Fifth Harmony, è stata scritta dall’interprete, che canta di colare e provare amore e sensazioni positive.

Ally Brooke – Higher Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

All the wind has been singing me a symphony

The sweetest sound that I’ve ever heard

Feels amazing the way that it’s been lifting me

I’m free up here, as high as a bird

Tutto il vento mi ha cantato una sinfonia

Il suono più dolce che abbia mai sentito

È fantastico il modo in cui mi ha sollevato

Sono libera quassù, in alto come un uccello

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m all alone, you don’t need to cry for me

I can’t wait to get where I’m going

You know that I’d love to stay

But I’m already on my way

Sono tutta sola, non c’è bisogno di piangere per me

Non vedo l’ora di arrivare nel posto in cui sto andando

Sai che mi piacerebbe rimanere

Ma sono già per strada

[Chorus]

‘Cause my love’s taking me

Higher, higher, higher

Look up, you’ll see me

Higher, higher, higher

And I know I’m getting close now

I can hear the quiet

‘Cause my love’s taking me

Higher, higher, higher

Perché il mio amore mi sta portando

Sempre più in alto, più in alto, più in alto

Alza gli occhi, mi vedrai

Più in alto, più in alto, più in alto

E so che mi sto avvicinando ora

Sento la tranquillità

Perché il mio amore mi sta portando

Sempre più in alto, più in alto, più in alto





[Verse 2]

There’s a notion of gratitude inside of me

And the waves wash clean my soul (Clean my soul)

And I could stay here forever quite happily

These dreams are made of gold

C’è un concetto di gratitudine dentro di me

E le onde purificano la mia anima (Purificano la mia anima)

E potrei tranquillamente restare qui per sempre

Questi sogni sono fatti d’oro

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I think everyone dead is ever prayed for me

You gave me my wings (You gave me my wings)

You know that I’d love to stay

But I’m already on my way

Penso che tutti i morti siano abbiano sempre pregato per me

Mi hai dato le mie ali (Mi hai dato le mie ali)

Sai che mi piacerebbe rimanere

Ma sono già per strada

[Chorus]

‘Cause my love’s taking me

Higher, higher, higher

Look up, you’ll see me

Higher, higher, higher

And I know I’m getting close now

I can hear the quiet

‘Cause my love’s taking me

Higher, higher, higher

[Bridge]

In the play I’m gone

In the day I’m gone

When you play this song

When you play this song

From my bird’s eye view

From my bird’s eye view

I’ll look after you

I’ll look after you





Nello spettacolo non ci sono

Di giorno me ne vado

Quando suoni questa canzone

Quando suoni questa canzone

Grazie alla veduta dall’alto

Grazie alla vedutax aerea

Mi prenderò cura di te

Baderò a te

[Chorus]

‘Cause my love’s taking me

Higher, higher, higher

Look up, you’ll see me

Higher, higher, higher (Higher)

And I know I’m getting close now

I can hear the quiet

‘Cause my love’s taking me (Taking me)

Higher, higher, higher (Higher)

[Outro]

(Higher, higher)

Higher





