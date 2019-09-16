Milky Chance – The Game: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

The Game è un singolo dei Milky Chance, rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019 come secondo singolo estratto dal terzo album in studio Mind The Moon, il cui rilascio è fissato al 15 novembre 2019, a un anno e otto mesi da Blossom.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di questo orecchiabile pezzo, che arriva dopo Daydreaming, pubblicato il 23 agosto 2019.
Il pluripremiato duo folk-rock tedesco composto da Philipp Dausch & Clemens Rehbein, è tornato con questo progetto formato da dodici tracce, tra le quali questa gradevole canzone, scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione di Tobias Felix Kuhn. Il filmato è stato diretto da Jonas Vahl.
Milky Chance – The Game Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
I’m about to lose the illusion in my heart
Pictures that I thought that could faint
Colours I’ve just come along getting blurred
Like it ain’t never gonna be the same
And I know that I’ve messed up with the chances I got
All I do is try to make it right
All I do is try to make it right
Guess I’ll do this all my life
Sto per perdere l’illusione nel mio cuore
Immagini che pensavo di svenire
I colori li vedo sfocati
Come se non sarò più lo stesso
E so che di aver sprecato le possibilità che ho avuto
Non faccio altro che cercare di fare la cosa giusta
Non faccio altro che cercare di fare la cosa giusta
Immagino che le cose non cambieranno mai
[Chorus]
Nothing ever seems to be easy
All I do is stand in the rain
I don’t really know how to get there
Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game
Everybody says that I’m dreaming
But I’m just tryna cope with the pain
I don’t really care for the rumours
Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game
Mai nulla sembra essere facile
Non faccio altro che stare sotto la pioggia
Non so davvero come arrivarci
Dimmi le regole del gioco
Tutti dicono che sto sognando
Ma sto solo cercando di far fronte al dolore
Non mi interessano i pettegolezzi
Dimmi solo le regole del gioco
[Post-Chorus]
Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)
But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)
But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)
Ma non so le regole del gioco
Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)
Ma non conosco le regole del gioco
[Verse 2]
Images of colour giving peace to my heart
Taking all the doubts from my mind
Catch your body echo of the words I’ve said—”Please”
To let me keep up with the time
And I hope there’ll be any other chances I get
And I hope I can take them with the mood that I have
Anything can make me get in close, but instead
Everything is pushing me away
Immagini di colori che danno pace al mio cuore
Togliendo tutti i dubbi dalla mia mente
Prendi l’eco corporea delle parole che ho detto: “Per favore”
Per permettermi di tenere il passo col tempo
E spero che mi capiteranno altre possibilità
E spero di poterle cogliere con l’umore che avrò
Tutto può farmi avvicinare, ma invece
Tutto mi sta allontanando
[Chorus]
Nothing ever seems to be easy
All I do is stand in the rain
I don’t really know how to get there
Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game
Everybody says that I’m dreaming
But I’m just tryna cope with the pain
I don’t really care for the rumours
Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game
[Post-Chorus]
Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)
But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)
But I don’t know ’bout the rules, don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)
Ma non so le regole del gioco
Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)
Ma non conosco le regole, non conosco le regole del gioco
[Instrumental Break]
[Chorus]
Nothing ever seems to be easy
All I do is stand in the rain
I don’t really know how to get there
Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game
Everybody says that I’m dreaming
But I’m just tryna cope with the pain
I don’t really care for the rumours
Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game
[Post-Chorus]
Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)
But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)
But I don’t know ’bout the rules, don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
But I don’t know ’bout the rules, don’t know ’bout the rules of the game
