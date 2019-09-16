Milky Chance – The Game: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









The Game è un singolo dei Milky Chance, rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019 come secondo singolo estratto dal terzo album in studio Mind The Moon, il cui rilascio è fissato al 15 novembre 2019, a un anno e otto mesi da Blossom.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di questo orecchiabile pezzo, che arriva dopo Daydreaming, pubblicato il 23 agosto 2019.

Il pluripremiato duo folk-rock tedesco composto da Philipp Dausch & Clemens Rehbein, è tornato con questo progetto formato da dodici tracce, tra le quali questa gradevole canzone, scritta e prodotta con la collaborazione di Tobias Felix Kuhn. Il filmato è stato diretto da Jonas Vahl.

Milky Chance – The Game Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

I’m about to lose the illusion in my heart

Pictures that I thought that could faint

Colours I’ve just come along getting blurred

Like it ain’t never gonna be the same

And I know that I’ve messed up with the chances I got

All I do is try to make it right

All I do is try to make it right

Guess I’ll do this all my life

Sto per perdere l’illusione nel mio cuore

Immagini che pensavo di svenire

I colori li vedo sfocati

Come se non sarò più lo stesso

E so che di aver sprecato le possibilità che ho avuto

Non faccio altro che cercare di fare la cosa giusta

Non faccio altro che cercare di fare la cosa giusta

Immagino che le cose non cambieranno mai

[Chorus]

Nothing ever seems to be easy

All I do is stand in the rain

I don’t really know how to get there

Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game

Everybody says that I’m dreaming

But I’m just tryna cope with the pain

I don’t really care for the rumours

Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game

Mai nulla sembra essere facile

Non faccio altro che stare sotto la pioggia

Non so davvero come arrivarci

Dimmi le regole del gioco

Tutti dicono che sto sognando

Ma sto solo cercando di far fronte al dolore

Non mi interessano i pettegolezzi

Dimmi solo le regole del gioco

[Post-Chorus]

Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)

But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game

Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)

But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game





Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)

Ma non so le regole del gioco

Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)

Ma non conosco le regole del gioco

[Verse 2]

Images of colour giving peace to my heart

Taking all the doubts from my mind

Catch your body echo of the words I’ve said—”Please”

To let me keep up with the time

And I hope there’ll be any other chances I get

And I hope I can take them with the mood that I have

Anything can make me get in close, but instead

Everything is pushing me away

Immagini di colori che danno pace al mio cuore

Togliendo tutti i dubbi dalla mia mente

Prendi l’eco corporea delle parole che ho detto: “Per favore”

Per permettermi di tenere il passo col tempo

E spero che mi capiteranno altre possibilità

E spero di poterle cogliere con l’umore che avrò

Tutto può farmi avvicinare, ma invece

Tutto mi sta allontanando

[Chorus]

Nothing ever seems to be easy

All I do is stand in the rain

I don’t really know how to get there

Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game

Everybody says that I’m dreaming

But I’m just tryna cope with the pain

I don’t really care for the rumours

Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game

[Post-Chorus]

Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)

But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game

Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)

But I don’t know ’bout the rules, don’t know ’bout the rules of the game

Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)

Ma non so le regole del gioco

Voglio giocare (voglio giocare), voglio giocare (giocare)

Ma non conosco le regole, non conosco le regole del gioco





[Instrumental Break]

[Chorus]

Nothing ever seems to be easy

All I do is stand in the rain

I don’t really know how to get there

Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game

Everybody says that I’m dreaming

But I’m just tryna cope with the pain

I don’t really care for the rumours

Just tell me ’bout the rules of the game

[Post-Chorus]

Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)

But I don’t know ’bout the rules of the game

Wanna play (Wanna play), wanna play (Play)

But I don’t know ’bout the rules, don’t know ’bout the rules of the game

But I don’t know ’bout the rules, don’t know ’bout the rules of the game





