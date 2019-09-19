Alicia Keys – Show Me Love feat. Miguel: video, testo e traduzione

La cantautrice statunitense Alicia Keys e il collega Miguel Jontel Pimentel, in arte Miguel, in duetto sulle note del singolo Show Me Love, disponibile dal 17 settembre 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il Visual Sonic Experience video diretto da Cara Stricker.
Scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Tory Lanez & Morgan Matthews, con produzione di quest’ultimo e di Alicia, la nuova canzone segna la seconda collaborazione tra i due artisti, dopo “Where’s the Fun in Forever” (2012), ma questo è il primo brano in cui Miguel è accreditato.
Alicia Keys – Show Me Love Testo e Traduzione
[Chorus: Alicia Keys]
Show me love
Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love
I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love
This is not the season for nobody else but us
I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love
We gon’ get this love, yeah, like we never done it
Baby, I’m in love
Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it
Ooh, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some
Show me love, love
Show me love, love
Mostrami amore
Trattalo come se fossimo fuori di testa nel weekend, mostrami amore
Scaldo i secondi, il tempo e i motivi del tuo amore
Questa non è la stagione per nessun altro eccetto noi
Sono sempre coinvolta con te, baby, sono innamorata
Cogliamo questo amore, sì, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto
Piccola, sono innamorata
Vai avanti, mostrami amore, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto
Ooh, ti faccio correre ogni volta che te ne do un po’
Mostrami amore, amore
Mostrami amore, amore
[Verse: Alicia Keys, Miguel]
Show me love like you see red lights
And you crashed in it like a deer inside of headlights
Yeah, I showed you love like it was passionate
I just wanna bask in it, winnin’ it like a championship
You gon’ show me love like, like you tried it (Yeah) and denied it (Yeah)
But you still let me apply it (Yeah) like I made you put your ties in
Show me lo-o-ove, even when you don’t got time to
I’ll be there to find you, I’ll remind you
Mostrami amore come se vedessi le luci rosse
E ti sei schiantato come un cervo abbagliato dai fari
Sì, ti ho mostrato l’amore come se fosse passionale
Voglio solo crogiolarmi dentro, vincendolo come un campionato
Mi mostrerai l’amore come, come se ci avessi provato (Sì) e negato (Sì)
Ma mi consenti ancora di applicarlo (Sì) come se ti avessi fatto mettere le cravatte
Mostrami amore anche quando non hai tempo per farlo
Sarò lì a cercarti, te lo ricorderò
[Chorus: Alicia Keys, Miguel]
Show me love
Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love
I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love
This is not the season for nobody else but us
I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love
We gon’ get this love, yeah, like we never done it
Baby, I’m in love
Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it
Ooh, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some
Show me love, love, love, love, love
Show me love, love, love, love, love
Mostrami amore
Trattalo come se fossimo fuori di testa nel weekend, mostrami amore
Scaldo i secondi, il tempo e i motivi del tuo amore
Questa non è la stagione per nessun altro eccetto noi
Sono sempre coinvolta con te, baby, sono innamorata
Cogliamo questo amore, sì, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto
Piccola, sono innamorata
Vai avanti, mostrami amore, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto
Ooh, ti faccio correre ogni volta che te ne do un po’
Mostrami amore, amore, amore, amore, amore
Mostrami amore, amore, amore, amore, amore
[Bridge: Miguel & Alicia Keys, (Miguel)]
Baby, you know what it is, yeah
You know what it is, yeah
You know what it is, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah)
You know what it is, yeah (Yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah)
You gon’ show me what it means to love (Yeah)
What it is
You gon’ show me what it means to love (Yeah)
What it is
Baby, sai di cosa si tratta, sì
Sai cos’è, sì
Sai cos’è, sì (sì, sì, sì-sì-sì)
Sai cos’è, sì (Sì-sì-sì, sì-sì-sì)
Mi farai vedere cosa significa amare (Sì)
Cos’è
Mi farai vedere cosa significa amare (Sì)
Cos’è
[Chorus: Alicia Keys, Miguel]
Show me love
Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love
I heat up the seconds, times and minutes for your love
This is not the season for nobody else but us
I always get wrapped up, baby, baby, I’m in love
We gon’ get this love, yeah (We gon’ get it, get it)
Like we never done it (We never did it)
Baby, I’m in love
Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it
Yeah, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some
Yeah
Mostrami amore
Trattalo come se fossimo fuori di testa nel weekend, mostrami amore
Riscaldo i secondi, il tempo e i minuti per il tuo amore
Questa non è la stagione per nessun altro eccetto noi
Mi faccio coinvolgere sempre, baby, baby, sono innamorata
Prendiamo questo amore, sì (prendiamolo)
Come se non l’avessimo mai fatto (come se non l’avessimo mai fatto)
Baby, sono innamorata
Vai avanti, mostrami amore, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto
Sì, ti faccio correre ogni volta che te ne do un po’
