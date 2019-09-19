Alicia Keys – Show Me Love feat. Miguel: video, testo e traduzione









La cantautrice statunitense Alicia Keys e il collega Miguel Jontel Pimentel, in arte Miguel, in duetto sulle note del singolo Show Me Love, disponibile dal 17 settembre 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il Visual Sonic Experience video diretto da Cara Stricker.

Scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Tory Lanez & Morgan Matthews, con produzione di quest’ultimo e di Alicia, la nuova canzone segna la seconda collaborazione tra i due artisti, dopo “Where’s the Fun in Forever” (2012), ma questo è il primo brano in cui Miguel è accreditato.

Alicia Keys – Show Me Love Testo e Traduzione

[Chorus: Alicia Keys]

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love

I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love

We gon’ get this love, yeah, like we never done it

Baby, I’m in love

Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it

Ooh, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some

Show me love, love

Show me love, love

Mostrami amore

Trattalo come se fossimo fuori di testa nel weekend, mostrami amore

Scaldo i secondi, il tempo e i motivi del tuo amore

Questa non è la stagione per nessun altro eccetto noi

Sono sempre coinvolta con te, baby, sono innamorata

Cogliamo questo amore, sì, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto

Piccola, sono innamorata

Vai avanti, mostrami amore, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto

Ooh, ti faccio correre ogni volta che te ne do un po’

Mostrami amore, amore

Mostrami amore, amore

[Verse: Alicia Keys, Miguel]

Show me love like you see red lights

And you crashed in it like a deer inside of headlights

Yeah, I showed you love like it was passionate

I just wanna bask in it, winnin’ it like a championship

You gon’ show me love like, like you tried it (Yeah) and denied it (Yeah)

But you still let me apply it (Yeah) like I made you put your ties in

Show me lo-o-ove, even when you don’t got time to

I’ll be there to find you, I’ll remind you

Mostrami amore come se vedessi le luci rosse

E ti sei schiantato come un cervo abbagliato dai fari

Sì, ti ho mostrato l’amore come se fosse passionale

Voglio solo crogiolarmi dentro, vincendolo come un campionato

Mi mostrerai l’amore come, come se ci avessi provato (Sì) e negato (Sì)

Ma mi consenti ancora di applicarlo (Sì) come se ti avessi fatto mettere le cravatte

Mostrami amore anche quando non hai tempo per farlo

Sarò lì a cercarti, te lo ricorderò





[Chorus: Alicia Keys, Miguel]

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love

I heat up the seconds, times and reasons for your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up in you, baby, I’m in love

We gon’ get this love, yeah, like we never done it

Baby, I’m in love

Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it

Ooh, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some

Show me love, love, love, love, love

Show me love, love, love, love, love

Mostrami amore

Trattalo come se fossimo fuori di testa nel weekend, mostrami amore

Scaldo i secondi, il tempo e i motivi del tuo amore

Questa non è la stagione per nessun altro eccetto noi

Sono sempre coinvolta con te, baby, sono innamorata

Cogliamo questo amore, sì, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto

Piccola, sono innamorata

Vai avanti, mostrami amore, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto

Ooh, ti faccio correre ogni volta che te ne do un po’

Mostrami amore, amore, amore, amore, amore

Mostrami amore, amore, amore, amore, amore

[Bridge: Miguel & Alicia Keys, (Miguel)]

Baby, you know what it is, yeah

You know what it is, yeah

You know what it is, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah)

You know what it is, yeah (Yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah)

You gon’ show me what it means to love (Yeah)

What it is

You gon’ show me what it means to love (Yeah)

What it is

Baby, sai di cosa si tratta, sì

Sai cos’è, sì

Sai cos’è, sì (sì, sì, sì-sì-sì)

Sai cos’è, sì (Sì-sì-sì, sì-sì-sì)

Mi farai vedere cosa significa amare (Sì)

Cos’è

Mi farai vedere cosa significa amare (Sì)

Cos’è





[Chorus: Alicia Keys, Miguel]

Show me love

Treat it like we freakin’ on the weekend, show me love

I heat up the seconds, times and minutes for your love

This is not the season for nobody else but us

I always get wrapped up, baby, baby, I’m in love

We gon’ get this love, yeah (We gon’ get it, get it)

Like we never done it (We never did it)

Baby, I’m in love

Go ‘head, show me love, like we never done it

Yeah, I got you runnin’ every time I give you some

Yeah

Mostrami amore

Trattalo come se fossimo fuori di testa nel weekend, mostrami amore

Riscaldo i secondi, il tempo e i minuti per il tuo amore

Questa non è la stagione per nessun altro eccetto noi

Mi faccio coinvolgere sempre, baby, baby, sono innamorata

Prendiamo questo amore, sì (prendiamolo)

Come se non l’avessimo mai fatto (come se non l’avessimo mai fatto)

Baby, sono innamorata

Vai avanti, mostrami amore, come se non l’avessimo mai fatto

Sì, ti faccio correre ogni volta che te ne do un po’





