Mariah Carey – In the Mix: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo per la colonna sonora della sitcom Mixed-ish









Disponibile dal 17 settembre 2019, In the Mix è un singolo di In the Mix per la colonna sonora di Mixed-ish, sitcom statunitense ideata da Kenya Barris e Peter Saji, incentrata su una giovane Bow Jackson, interpretata da Arica Himmel. Mixed-ish viene trasmessa sul network ABC dal 24 settembre 2019.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video che accompagna il brano in oggetto, scritto dall’interprete e prodocco con la collaborazione di Daniel Moore.

Mariah Carey – In the Mix Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

Oh, ooh yeah

In the mix, yeah

Yaaay us!

Yaaay us!

[Verse 1]

Oh, they keep trying, but they can’t stop us

‘Cause we got a love, that keeps rising up

And yeah, they fight it, but we just proceed

To be who we are, baby you and me

Oh, continuano a provarci, ma non possono fermarci

Perché abbiamo un amore, che risorge sempre

E sì, lo combattono, ma noi ci limitiamo a procedere

Per essere chi siamo, baby, io e te

[Chorus]

(In the mix)

Life turns around

‘Round and ’round it goes

Oh, it’s a mixed up world

And that’s for sure

(In the mix)

We gonna get by

On our own, side by side

Love’s all we need to be free

I got you, you got me

(Nel mix)

La vita gira

Di continuo

Oh, è un mondo confuso

E questo è poco ma sicuro

(Nel mix)

Andremo avanti

Da soli, fianco a fianco

L’amore è tutto ciò che ci serve per essere liberi

Io ho te, tu hai me

[Post-Chorus]

Yaaay us!

In the mix

Yaaay us!

In the mix

Yaaay noi!

Nel mix

Yaaay noi!

Nel mix

[Verse 2]

Oh, we keep it inspiring even though they set limits

For us to follow, won’t let ’em break us

It’s all so shadowy





Oh, lo manteniamo stimolante anche hanno imposto dei limiti

Che dobbiamo seguire, non gli permetteremo di dividerci

È tutto così oscuro

[Verse 3]

Never stop striving and we gonna keep climbing up

Nah, we won’t cower

We stayin’ strong now

With superpowers

Non smetteremo mai di lottare e continueremo a salire

No, non ci nasconderemo

Rimaniamo forti ora

Con i superpoteri

[Post-Chorus]

Yaaay us!

[Guitar Solo]





[Post-Chorus]

Yaaay us!

In the mix

Yaaay us!

In the mix

Yaaay us!

In the mix

Yaaay us!

In the mix

[Outro]

Goodnight Charles!

Something that they can’t define

It’s tough sometimes

Just us surviving

Here in the mix (in the mix….-ish)

Buonanotte Charles!

Qualcosa che non possono definire

A volte è difficile

Solo noi sopravviveremo

Qui nel mix





