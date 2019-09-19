Mariah Carey – In the Mix: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo per la colonna sonora della sitcom Mixed-ish

Disponibile dal 17 settembre 2019, In the Mix è un singolo di In the Mix per la colonna sonora di Mixed-ish, sitcom statunitense ideata da Kenya Barris e Peter Saji, incentrata su una giovane Bow Jackson, interpretata da Arica Himmel. Mixed-ish viene trasmessa sul network ABC dal 24 settembre 2019.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video che accompagna il brano in oggetto, scritto dall’interprete e prodocco con la collaborazione di Daniel Moore.
Mariah Carey – In the Mix Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Oh, ooh yeah
In the mix, yeah
Yaaay us!
Yaaay us!
[Verse 1]
Oh, they keep trying, but they can’t stop us
‘Cause we got a love, that keeps rising up
And yeah, they fight it, but we just proceed
To be who we are, baby you and me
Oh, continuano a provarci, ma non possono fermarci
Perché abbiamo un amore, che risorge sempre
E sì, lo combattono, ma noi ci limitiamo a procedere
Per essere chi siamo, baby, io e te
[Chorus]
(In the mix)
Life turns around
‘Round and ’round it goes
Oh, it’s a mixed up world
And that’s for sure
(In the mix)
We gonna get by
On our own, side by side
Love’s all we need to be free
I got you, you got me
(Nel mix)
La vita gira
Di continuo
Oh, è un mondo confuso
E questo è poco ma sicuro
(Nel mix)
Andremo avanti
Da soli, fianco a fianco
L’amore è tutto ciò che ci serve per essere liberi
Io ho te, tu hai me
[Post-Chorus]
Yaaay us!
In the mix
Yaaay us!
In the mix
Yaaay noi!
Nel mix
Yaaay noi!
Nel mix
[Verse 2]
Oh, we keep it inspiring even though they set limits
For us to follow, won’t let ’em break us
It’s all so shadowy
Oh, lo manteniamo stimolante anche hanno imposto dei limiti
Che dobbiamo seguire, non gli permetteremo di dividerci
È tutto così oscuro
[Verse 3]
Never stop striving and we gonna keep climbing up
Nah, we won’t cower
We stayin’ strong now
With superpowers
Non smetteremo mai di lottare e continueremo a salire
No, non ci nasconderemo
Rimaniamo forti ora
Con i superpoteri
[Chorus]
(In the mix)
Life turns around
‘Round and ’round it goes
Oh, it’s a mixed up world
And that’s for sure
(In the mix)
We gonna get by
On our own, side by side
Love’s all we need to be free
I got you, you got me
[Post-Chorus]
Yaaay us!
[Guitar Solo]
[Chorus]
(In the mix)
Life turns around
‘Round and ’round it goes
Oh, it’s a mixed up world
And that’s for sure
(In the mix)
We gonna get by
On our own, side by side
Love’s all we need to be free
I got you, you got me
[Post-Chorus]
Yaaay us!
In the mix
Yaaay us!
In the mix
Yaaay us!
In the mix
Yaaay us!
In the mix
[Outro]
Goodnight Charles!
Something that they can’t define
It’s tough sometimes
Just us surviving
Here in the mix (in the mix….-ish)
Buonanotte Charles!
Qualcosa che non possono definire
A volte è difficile
Solo noi sopravviveremo
Qui nel mix
